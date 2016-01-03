What The Official Screenplay For 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Reveals About The Ending Plus New Images

**Spoilers ahead** With "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" now the number two movie of all time, if it wasn’t already, it’s safe to say that J.J. Abrams‘ film is a phenomenon. Aside from the conversation about how big the box office will go, the other topic on everyone’s mind is about that ending. What does it mean? Has Rey found the mentor she needs to harness her Force powers, or, as some people are speculating, her father?

These questions do have some answers in the official script which has been sent to members of the Writers Guild of America for awards consideration, and Slashfilm has done some digging into the pages. Now, it should be noted first off that you won’t find any deleted scenes, however, the devil is in the details and descriptions, and when it comes to the final scene, with Rey finally finding Luke, isolated and alone on a remote island, there are more clues about their relationship, his state of mind, and more.

Firstly, the planet Luke is found on is called Ahch-To (uh, gesundheit?), and in Hebrew, "ahch" means brother….is that the relationship between Luke and Rey (seems unlikely, but worth considering)? But perhaps the biggest hints at Luke’s connection to Rey come in his reaction to her arrival.

The script says there’s “kindness in his eyes, but there’s something tortured, too” when he looks at Rey, and most importantly, “doesn’t need to ask her who she is, or what she is doing here.” So it’s either: they’re related, or he knew via the Force that Rey was on the way. And there’s a further bit of intrigue with the script noting that Luke is both “amazed and conflicted” when Rey pulls out his lightsaber and offers it to him. Some interesting stuff, so be sure to spin your further theories in the comments section.

Additionally, the screenplay reveals/confirms some major details from Rey’s flashback that occurs on the planet of Takodana in Maz Kanata’s castle triggered by coming in close proximity with Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. You’ve by now heard that we subtly hear the voices of Yoda and Obi Wan Kenobi in that sequence, but there are additional details. The one and only key shot of Luke Skywalker in the film other than the ending? It’s a shot of Luke’s robot hand touching R2-D2 and in the trailer it just seems like it’s from wherever Luke is hiding. But it’s actually a flashback to the moment Kylo Ren burns down the Jedi Temple and a true moment of spiritual defeat for Skywalker.

The script reads:

“We PIVOT and see a BURNING TEMPLE AT NIGHT. We PAN to:

R2-D2 — who watches the flames — and a MAN appears (LUKE, whose face we do not see). He falls to his knees, reaches out to the droid — with a MECHANICAL RIGHT HAND.”

We pretty much know it’s the Jedi Temple in question because Han Solo brings them up earlier in the movie. It’s a pretty emotional moment and it’s almost a shame it wasn’t delivered as such in the movie.

And there’s more in the script to take note of: after Kylo Ren kills Han Solo, he’s “somehow WEAKENED by this wicked act” and “horrified,” but when Chewbacca cries out, his “SHOCK is broken.” Meanwhile, Rey feels the pull to the Dark Side in her lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren. “And she could kill him — right now, with ONE VICIOUS STRIKE! But she stops. Realizing she stands on a greater edge than even the cliff — the edge of the dark side. The earth SHAKES. The earth splits. A gully forms,” the screenplay reads. It would seem that Supreme Leader Snoke is already trying to pull her power for his nefarious use.

Lots to talk about indeed, and here’s a few more images from ‘The Force Awakens’ via EW.