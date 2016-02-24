You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
2016 Oscar Predictions

2016 Oscar Predictions

Feb 24, 2016 9:15 am


With a few notable exceptions, most major races in the last few years of awards season had more-or-less been called by mid-December — or at least been whittled down to two or three contenders. Last year, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone in their right mind not already predicting Julianne Moore, J.K. Simmons and Patricia Arquette to win by Christmas. And the only acting race with any mystery had already been narrowed down to a Michael Keaton vs. Eddie Redmayne narrative. Granted, very few people were calling "Birdman" to take the whole thing, but that was an exception to a rule that had been becoming a little too commonplace for Oscar watchers increasingly desperate for more than just one or two nail-biters. However, this season is turning out to offer just that.

While "Spotlight" may seem like a frontrunner at this point, for instance, you shouldn’t underestimate the rising momentum of both "The Revenant" and "The Big Short." Certain categories are clearer than others — Leonardo DiCaprio might as well start practicing that speech — but a majority of the 2015 races are exceptionally all over the place.

To help guide Indiewire readers to what films and performances are taking the lead in each race, Thompson on Hollywood proprietor and Indiewire Editor-At-Large Anne Thompson will be providing her updated predictions for what will win on February 28.

Below are all of the major Academy Award categories. Click the links in order to see a breakdown of each category, and be sure to visit Thompson on Hollywood’s Oscar predictions page for even more analysis into the awards season.

BEST PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST FILM EDITING 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE 

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING 

BEST SOUND MIXING

BEST SOUND EDITING

BEST SHORT FILM CATEGORIES

andersjener

I don’t know how to watch it absolutely free, However You can take subscription on ScreenVariety for $30/yearly if you want to watch Oscars HD

Reply
SEBASTIAN LIMERES ABOGADO

YO FUI TESTIGO DE ESA REVELACION PRIVADA DE LA VIDENTE NATURAL MARIA EUGENIA VES LOSADA Y ESTOY LOCO DE ALEGRIA.

Reply
MARIA EUGENIA VES LOSADA

COMO VIDENTE NATURAL POR LA GRACIA DE DIOS TUVE UNA REVELACION PRIVADA QUE ME INFORMO QUE LEONARDO DICAPRIO GANARA EL OSCAR

Reply
Andrew Champagne

Alejandro will win his second Oscar in a row for Best Director. Although it might not be as innovating as his style in Birdman, The Revenant is a visually stunning film only compared by Mad Max (maybe)

Reply
Gulay

Arik

Reply
Simon Brooks

I think it will be really interesting to see what wins when the actual show comes. I think a lot of the predictions will end up being right, but the academy always throws a few curve-balls in there every year.

Reply
Lenka

on the webpage of LingoStar

Reply
Lenka

I really like the movie “Home Care” by Slavek Horak, a talented Czech director, it’s his first movie. I went to see it at the Vancouver Film Festival. Learn more about Horak in this interview.

Reply
Coop

Go Teddy. Ditto GB.

Reply
GB

Bravo to Alejandro González Iñárritu! Genius!

Reply
Teddy

Since when did the word Diversity become synonymous with the word Black? Diversity is the condition of having or being composed of differing elements: variety; especially : the inclusion of different types of people (as people of different races or cultures) M. Webster. I do believe that the C- Actress Jada Pinket Smith (who), or Spike Lee (Who?) boycotting the Oscars should not deflect from the outstanding direction and gamble of the culturally diverse Alejandro González Iñárritu, who is a Mexican film director, producer, screenwriter, and former composer, nor should anyone in America be insulted or defined with being called “lily white” by a group of people who are yesterday’s news or who made inferior films this year, who are angry that their lack of nomination is not based on the color of their skin but on their lack of talent. Well Jada and Spike; want to make a movie that is nominated in two years; make it about Flint Michigan, and the blacks in the Michigan Governor’s cabinet who took graft and did nothing for “their community”, while their community drank lead laced water – or the number of blacks in this country on welfare compared to the number of Asians on welfare. Too real? Or do blacks consider Asians to be “lily white” as well?

Reply
Jimmy

Inside Out should definitely not win Best Original Screenplay. It is a tweaked screenplay of all the other Pixar movies.

Reply
NUX

MY PREDICTION: Best Picture:MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Director: Goerge Miller for MAD MAX:FURY ROAD, Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio for THE REVENANT, Best Actress: Charlize Theron for MAD MAX, Best Supporting Actor: Sylvester Stallone for CREED, Best Supporting Actress: Alicia Vikander for EX-MACHINA, Best Original Screenplay: INSIDE OUT, Best Adapted Screenplay: STEVE JOBS, Best Animated Film: INSIDE OUT, Best Documentary Film: AMY, Best Foreign Language Film: SON OF SAUL, Best Cenimatography: THE REVENANT, Best Film Editing: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Production Deisgn: CINDERELLA, Best Costume Design: CINDERELLA, Best Original Score: INSIDE OUT, Best Original Song: THE HUNTING GROUND. Best Visual Effects: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Make Up: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Sound Mixing: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Sound Editing: THE REVENANT.

Reply
Leonard William

I think Spotlight is the winner for best picture
And for the best actor it might be leo or bryan or depp and direction miller or mccarthy ..actress brie lason…supporting actor maybe bale or ryalnce suporting actress jennifer jason leigh or winslet …inside out for sure animated son of saul foreign ..amy docmentary…. Sorkin for adapted screen play and original inside out or spotlight

Reply
Emily Reed

Have you seen Cailleach by Rosie Reed Hillman? Winner of various festival awards in the ‘Short Doc Category’? A small budget, first directors film . Watch it and see !

Reply
tom

Citing DiCaprio as the frontrunner who should practice his speech feels premature. I wish DiCaprio would make a light romantic comedy or something unexpected…all his other performances lately seem so thirsty. Maybe he should get the Oscar so he could do something more relaxed.

Reply
Sophie Maele

My Prediction – No one will give a crap about the Academy Awards.

Reply
BentMD

Okay Mr. Diversity expert. Please name the films directed by Woamnthe deserve consideration for Best Picture. Enlighten us please?

Reply
Erin

The Gift and Sicario are very underrated. I really think Benicio del Toro deserves that Best Supporting Actor nomination.

Reply
mhenga

Youth for best original screenplay and best picture

Reply
Andrew H

I can’t see Star Wars actually getting nominated for Best Picture. It’s a fun film, and critics loved it for it’s nostalgic factor more than anything it seems. If it gets in, it will solely be because of it’s massive box office numbers that keep breaking records (something that can’t be ignored at this point).

Reply
kristen

leonardo dicaprio for best actor. that is all.

Reply
damian

WHAT ABOUT CREED AND STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON?

Reply
Steve

I was hoping to see more mention of In the Heart of the Sea, Black Mass and Legend. From the looks of the list as it stands I’ll be hoping Leo gets his overdue credit. Otherwise, the lists seem a little mundane.

Reply
Theodore

Till It Happens To You for Original Song.

Reply
johnny hollier

I loved ‘TRUMBO’ – great story with historical significance. Neatly done period piece with Oscar worthy performances from Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren and Diane Lane.John Goodman gives a memorable portrayal of B movie producer. A really fine portrayal oh Hollywood ‘behind the scenes’. Dalton Trumbo was a courageous man who fought hard for the 2nd amendment rights. It cost him dearly-very painful consequences for standing up to ‘the man’ so to speak.MUST SEE-I saw it on 2 occasions-plan to see it again.

Reply
David

Cliff Curtis for Best Actor for ‘The Dark Horse’ deserves an Oscar Nomination for his astonishing performance the best male lead performance of the year

Reply
Emie

Why are three categories missing? There are 24 all together at the Oscars, the others are, Best Short Documentary, Best Live-Action Short Film, and Best Animated Short Film.

Reply
darrell griffin

chris rock lol

Reply
Matthew

I think that if Brian Wilson’s song "One Kind of Love" from ‘Love & Mercy’ is eligible for Best Original Song, I think it could be nominated, and even win. Phenomenal song for a phenomenal film.

Reply
lilian a.k.a Ms powers

Got written movie scripts written by me will wish and adore to see it played on movie theatres someday.
Lilian,
screen writer.

Reply
Em

Miley Cyrus will be in play for The Best Original Song category

Reply
Renan Carlos Maia

MY LIST FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS (2016-2020):

CHARLOTTE RAMPLING (1st nom.)

DONALD SUTHERLAND (hon.)

DORIS DAY (hon.)

EWAN MCGREGOR (1st nom.)

GLENN CLOSE (the award)

KEVIN BACON (1st nom.)

LESLIE CARON (hon.)

LIV ULLMANN (hon.)

MAX VON SYDOW (hon.)

MIA FARROW (hon.)

Reply
LUIS JOSÉ

Lady Gaga- Till It Happens to You for Best Original Song!

Reply
Sebastián

Besar Original Song: 1. Til It Happens to You (The Hunting Ground) 2. Hands of Love (Freeheld) 3. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey) 4. Writings on the Wall (Spectre)

Reply
Joe

I think black mass isn’t getting the credit it deserves and I don’t think the danish girl deserves best actor or best film I don’t think just cause it speaks towards woman’s rights or racism or people who have had sex changes not saying I’m against any of it whatever makes people happy makes me happy but it seems to me they just pick the best movie based on there cause and support twoards any of those things it should be judged based on the acting and everything danish girl was alright but that’s how people judge movies I think if you want to tell me why they don’t please do I want to hear from people why and thanks :)

Reply
Rosendo Aurelio

Hi, I looking for how’s I can realize my dreams to watch the Oscar 2016, please I come live in USA, just to me do my dreams.
Can someone else help me how’s I can do it please.
Regards
Arelio

Reply
kevin

The easiest category to compile for this is "coming soon"? Foreign language film submissions have started. Why can’t you just list those?

Reply
Brian

Based on what I’ve seen, which is most films, Currently in Toronto for TIFF. If nothing else got released, Johnny Depp would have the Oscar for Best Actor locked up for his chilling performance in Black Mass is incredible. Don’t underestimate The Martian, terrific film. I know people who have worked on bridge of spies and they’re saying the studio doesn’t have a lot of confidence in it so it could disappoint, but take that with a grain of salt. Also know people have worked on the revenant and they’ve said it’s going to be amazing. Looks like we are in for a doozy of an Oscar season

Reply
Marcelo S

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM = The Second Mother!

Reply
nielsen

dont forget crimson peak for costumes/production design and (yes and) cinematography

Reply
Anonymouse

No love for THE GIFT? 94% on RT and just grossed $40m domestic on a $5m budget from a first-time filmmaker?

Reply
CP

Best Score cntenders: CHAPPiE: Hans Zimmer
Mad Max: Fury Road: Tom Holkenberg
Kingsman: The Secret Service: Henry Jackman

Reply
Brett

See you Again for Original Song

Reply
Lautaro

Best Cinematography:

1. Emmanuel Lubenzki (The Reverant9
2. Danny Cohen (The Danish Girl)
3. Edward Lachmann (Carol)
4. John Seale (Mad Max: Fury Road)
5. Roger Deakins (Sicario)
—————————————-
6. Robert Richardson (The Hateful Eight)
7. Janusz Kaminski (Bridge of Spies)
8. Darius Wolski (The Martian)
9. Emmanuel Lubenzki (Knight of Cups)
10. Hoyte Van Hoytema (Spectre)
11. Adam Arkapaw (MacBeth)
12. Christian Berger (By the Sea)

Best Production Design:

1. MacBeth
2. Cinderella
3. Carol
4. Pan
5. Bridge of Spies
—————————————–
6. Mad Max: Fury Road
7. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
8. The Danish Girl
9. The Reverant
10. Spectre
11. Mr. Holmes
12. Tomorrowland

Best Costume Design

1. Sandy Powell (Cinderella)
2. Paco Delgado (The Danish Girl)
3. Jacqueline Durran (MacBeth)
4. Sandy Powell (Carol)
5. Massimo Cantini Parrini (Tale of Tales)
——————————————
6. Jacqueline Durran (Pan)
7. Michael Wilkinson (Joy)
8. Michael O’Connor (Tulip Fever)
9. Odile Dicks-Mireau (Brooklyn)
10. Keith Madden (Mr. Holmes)
11. Janet Patterson (Far from the Madding Crowd)
12. Jane Petrie (Suffragate)

Best Film Editing:

1. Steve Jobs
2. The Reverant
3. Carol
4. Sicario
5. Bridge of Spies
——————————————
6. Brooklyn
7. The Hateful Eight
8. Mad Max: Fury Road
9. Joy
10. Spectre
11. MacBeth
12. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Visual Effects:

1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2. Mad Max: Fury Road
3. Avengers: Age of Ultron
4. Jurrasic World
5. Everest
—————————————–
6. Tomorrowland
7. The Martian
8. Misssion Impossible: Rogue Nation
9. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
10. Cinderella
11. Fantastic Four
12. Chappie

Best Makeup and Hairstyles:

1. Black Mass
2. The Danish Girl
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
—————————————–
4. Mad Max: Fury Road
5. MacBeth
6. Pan
7. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
8. Steve Jobs
9. Avengers: Age of Ultron
10. In the Heart of the Sea
11. Carol
12. The 33

Best Sound Mixing:

1. Spectre
2. Mad Max: Fury Road
3. The Reverant
4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
5. Sicario
————————————–
6. In the Heart of the Sea
7. The Martian
8. Steve Jobs
9. Inside Out
10. Bridge of Spies
11. The Good Dinosaur
12. I Saw the Light

Best Sound Editing:

1. Spectre
2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. In the Heart of the Sea
5. Jurrasic World
——————————————-
6. Inside Out
7. The Good Dinosaur
8. The Martian
9. MacBeth
10. Son of Saul
11. The Hateful Eight
12. Everest

Best Original Score:

1. Thomas Newman (Bridge of Spies)
2. Inside Out (Michael Giacchino)
3. Carter Burwell (Carol)
4. John Williams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
5. Danny Elfman (Tulip Fever)
—————————————–
6. Patrick Doyle (Cinderella)
7. Johann Johannson (Sicario)
8. Thomas Newman (Spectre)
9. John Powell (Pan)
10. Michael Giacchino (Joy)
11. Dario Marianelli (Everest)
12. Jed Kurzel (MacBeth)

Reply
abednego

am in!

Reply

