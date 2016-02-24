2016 Oscar Predictions

READ MORE: Indiewire Awards Season Spotlight
With a few notable exceptions, most major races in the last few years of awards season had more-or-less been called by mid-December — or at least been whittled down to two or three contenders. Last year, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone in their right mind not already predicting Julianne Moore, J.K. Simmons and Patricia Arquette to win by Christmas. And the only acting race with any mystery had already been narrowed down to a Michael Keaton vs. Eddie Redmayne narrative. Granted, very few people were calling "Birdman" to take the whole thing, but that was an exception to a rule that had been becoming a little too commonplace for Oscar watchers increasingly desperate for more than just one or two nail-biters. However, this season is turning out to offer just that.
While "Spotlight" may seem like a frontrunner at this point, for instance, you shouldn’t underestimate the rising momentum of both "The Revenant" and "The Big Short." Certain categories are clearer than others — Leonardo DiCaprio might as well start practicing that speech — but a majority of the 2015 races are exceptionally all over the place.
READ MORE: Full List of 2016 Oscar Nominations
To help guide Indiewire readers to what films and performances are taking the lead in each race, Thompson on Hollywood proprietor and Indiewire Editor-At-Large Anne Thompson will be providing her updated predictions for what will win on February 28.
Below are all of the major Academy Award categories. Click the links in order to see a breakdown of each category, and be sure to visit Thompson on Hollywood’s Oscar predictions page for even more analysis into the awards season.
BEST PICTURE
BEST SHORT FILM CATEGORIES
For more insight into the 2016 awards season, visit the Indiewire Awards Season Spotlight homepage here.
Comments
I get paid 85 bucks hourly for freelancing. I never thought I can manage to do it but my good friend is making 10000 dollars each month by doing this job and she recommended me to check it out. Try it out on following website, you have nothing to lose…
————— www.infobuzz10.com
Oscars Awards 2016 Live Stream – The 88th Academy Awards Online
here||oscars2016live
Oscars Awards 2016 Live Stream|| Watch Online Oscars 88th Annual Academy Awards from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, 28 Feb 2016 at 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET.
The 88th Academy Awards Online
I don’t know how to watch it absolutely free, However You can take subscription on ScreenVariety for $30/yearly if you want to watch Oscars HD
YO FUI TESTIGO DE ESA REVELACION PRIVADA DE LA VIDENTE NATURAL MARIA EUGENIA VES LOSADA Y ESTOY LOCO DE ALEGRIA.
COMO VIDENTE NATURAL POR LA GRACIA DE DIOS TUVE UNA REVELACION PRIVADA QUE ME INFORMO QUE LEONARDO DICAPRIO GANARA EL OSCAR
Alejandro will win his second Oscar in a row for Best Director. Although it might not be as innovating as his style in Birdman, The Revenant is a visually stunning film only compared by Mad Max (maybe)
Arik
I think it will be really interesting to see what wins when the actual show comes. I think a lot of the predictions will end up being right, but the academy always throws a few curve-balls in there every year.
on the webpage of LingoStar
I really like the movie “Home Care” by Slavek Horak, a talented Czech director, it’s his first movie. I went to see it at the Vancouver Film Festival. Learn more about Horak in this interview.
Go Teddy. Ditto GB.
Bravo to Alejandro González Iñárritu! Genius!
Since when did the word Diversity become synonymous with the word Black? Diversity is the condition of having or being composed of differing elements: variety; especially : the inclusion of different types of people (as people of different races or cultures) M. Webster. I do believe that the C- Actress Jada Pinket Smith (who), or Spike Lee (Who?) boycotting the Oscars should not deflect from the outstanding direction and gamble of the culturally diverse Alejandro González Iñárritu, who is a Mexican film director, producer, screenwriter, and former composer, nor should anyone in America be insulted or defined with being called “lily white” by a group of people who are yesterday’s news or who made inferior films this year, who are angry that their lack of nomination is not based on the color of their skin but on their lack of talent. Well Jada and Spike; want to make a movie that is nominated in two years; make it about Flint Michigan, and the blacks in the Michigan Governor’s cabinet who took graft and did nothing for “their community”, while their community drank lead laced water – or the number of blacks in this country on welfare compared to the number of Asians on welfare. Too real? Or do blacks consider Asians to be “lily white” as well?
Inside Out should definitely not win Best Original Screenplay. It is a tweaked screenplay of all the other Pixar movies.
MY PREDICTION: Best Picture:MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Director: Goerge Miller for MAD MAX:FURY ROAD, Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio for THE REVENANT, Best Actress: Charlize Theron for MAD MAX, Best Supporting Actor: Sylvester Stallone for CREED, Best Supporting Actress: Alicia Vikander for EX-MACHINA, Best Original Screenplay: INSIDE OUT, Best Adapted Screenplay: STEVE JOBS, Best Animated Film: INSIDE OUT, Best Documentary Film: AMY, Best Foreign Language Film: SON OF SAUL, Best Cenimatography: THE REVENANT, Best Film Editing: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Production Deisgn: CINDERELLA, Best Costume Design: CINDERELLA, Best Original Score: INSIDE OUT, Best Original Song: THE HUNTING GROUND. Best Visual Effects: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Make Up: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Sound Mixing: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD, Best Sound Editing: THE REVENANT.
I think Spotlight is the winner for best picture
And for the best actor it might be leo or bryan or depp and direction miller or mccarthy ..actress brie lason…supporting actor maybe bale or ryalnce suporting actress jennifer jason leigh or winslet …inside out for sure animated son of saul foreign ..amy docmentary…. Sorkin for adapted screen play and original inside out or spotlight
Have you seen Cailleach by Rosie Reed Hillman? Winner of various festival awards in the ‘Short Doc Category’? A small budget, first directors film . Watch it and see !
Citing DiCaprio as the frontrunner who should practice his speech feels premature. I wish DiCaprio would make a light romantic comedy or something unexpected…all his other performances lately seem so thirsty. Maybe he should get the Oscar so he could do something more relaxed.
My Prediction – No one will give a crap about the Academy Awards.
Okay Mr. Diversity expert. Please name the films directed by Woamnthe deserve consideration for Best Picture. Enlighten us please?
The Gift and Sicario are very underrated. I really think Benicio del Toro deserves that Best Supporting Actor nomination.
Youth for best original screenplay and best picture
I can’t see Star Wars actually getting nominated for Best Picture. It’s a fun film, and critics loved it for it’s nostalgic factor more than anything it seems. If it gets in, it will solely be because of it’s massive box office numbers that keep breaking records (something that can’t be ignored at this point).
leonardo dicaprio for best actor. that is all.
WHAT ABOUT CREED AND STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON?
I was hoping to see more mention of In the Heart of the Sea, Black Mass and Legend. From the looks of the list as it stands I’ll be hoping Leo gets his overdue credit. Otherwise, the lists seem a little mundane.
Till It Happens To You for Original Song.
I loved ‘TRUMBO’ – great story with historical significance. Neatly done period piece with Oscar worthy performances from Bryan Cranston, Helen Mirren and Diane Lane.John Goodman gives a memorable portrayal of B movie producer. A really fine portrayal oh Hollywood ‘behind the scenes’. Dalton Trumbo was a courageous man who fought hard for the 2nd amendment rights. It cost him dearly-very painful consequences for standing up to ‘the man’ so to speak.MUST SEE-I saw it on 2 occasions-plan to see it again.
Cliff Curtis for Best Actor for ‘The Dark Horse’ deserves an Oscar Nomination for his astonishing performance the best male lead performance of the year
Why are three categories missing? There are 24 all together at the Oscars, the others are, Best Short Documentary, Best Live-Action Short Film, and Best Animated Short Film.
chris rock lol
I think that if Brian Wilson’s song "One Kind of Love" from ‘Love & Mercy’ is eligible for Best Original Song, I think it could be nominated, and even win. Phenomenal song for a phenomenal film.
Got written movie scripts written by me will wish and adore to see it played on movie theatres someday.
Lilian,
screen writer.
Miley Cyrus will be in play for The Best Original Song category
MY LIST FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS (2016-2020):
CHARLOTTE RAMPLING (1st nom.)
DONALD SUTHERLAND (hon.)
DORIS DAY (hon.)
EWAN MCGREGOR (1st nom.)
GLENN CLOSE (the award)
KEVIN BACON (1st nom.)
LESLIE CARON (hon.)
LIV ULLMANN (hon.)
MAX VON SYDOW (hon.)
MIA FARROW (hon.)
Lady Gaga- Till It Happens to You for Best Original Song!
Besar Original Song: 1. Til It Happens to You (The Hunting Ground) 2. Hands of Love (Freeheld) 3. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey) 4. Writings on the Wall (Spectre)
I think black mass isn’t getting the credit it deserves and I don’t think the danish girl deserves best actor or best film I don’t think just cause it speaks towards woman’s rights or racism or people who have had sex changes not saying I’m against any of it whatever makes people happy makes me happy but it seems to me they just pick the best movie based on there cause and support twoards any of those things it should be judged based on the acting and everything danish girl was alright but that’s how people judge movies I think if you want to tell me why they don’t please do I want to hear from people why and thanks :)
Hi, I looking for how’s I can realize my dreams to watch the Oscar 2016, please I come live in USA, just to me do my dreams.
Can someone else help me how’s I can do it please.
Regards
Arelio
The easiest category to compile for this is "coming soon"? Foreign language film submissions have started. Why can’t you just list those?
Based on what I’ve seen, which is most films, Currently in Toronto for TIFF. If nothing else got released, Johnny Depp would have the Oscar for Best Actor locked up for his chilling performance in Black Mass is incredible. Don’t underestimate The Martian, terrific film. I know people who have worked on bridge of spies and they’re saying the studio doesn’t have a lot of confidence in it so it could disappoint, but take that with a grain of salt. Also know people have worked on the revenant and they’ve said it’s going to be amazing. Looks like we are in for a doozy of an Oscar season
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM = The Second Mother!
dont forget crimson peak for costumes/production design and (yes and) cinematography
No love for THE GIFT? 94% on RT and just grossed $40m domestic on a $5m budget from a first-time filmmaker?
Best Score cntenders: CHAPPiE: Hans Zimmer
Mad Max: Fury Road: Tom Holkenberg
Kingsman: The Secret Service: Henry Jackman
See you Again for Original Song
Best Cinematography:
1. Emmanuel Lubenzki (The Reverant9
2. Danny Cohen (The Danish Girl)
3. Edward Lachmann (Carol)
4. John Seale (Mad Max: Fury Road)
5. Roger Deakins (Sicario)
—————————————-
6. Robert Richardson (The Hateful Eight)
7. Janusz Kaminski (Bridge of Spies)
8. Darius Wolski (The Martian)
9. Emmanuel Lubenzki (Knight of Cups)
10. Hoyte Van Hoytema (Spectre)
11. Adam Arkapaw (MacBeth)
12. Christian Berger (By the Sea)
Best Production Design:
1. MacBeth
2. Cinderella
3. Carol
4. Pan
5. Bridge of Spies
—————————————–
6. Mad Max: Fury Road
7. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
8. The Danish Girl
9. The Reverant
10. Spectre
11. Mr. Holmes
12. Tomorrowland
Best Costume Design
1. Sandy Powell (Cinderella)
2. Paco Delgado (The Danish Girl)
3. Jacqueline Durran (MacBeth)
4. Sandy Powell (Carol)
5. Massimo Cantini Parrini (Tale of Tales)
——————————————
6. Jacqueline Durran (Pan)
7. Michael Wilkinson (Joy)
8. Michael O’Connor (Tulip Fever)
9. Odile Dicks-Mireau (Brooklyn)
10. Keith Madden (Mr. Holmes)
11. Janet Patterson (Far from the Madding Crowd)
12. Jane Petrie (Suffragate)
Best Film Editing:
1. Steve Jobs
2. The Reverant
3. Carol
4. Sicario
5. Bridge of Spies
——————————————
6. Brooklyn
7. The Hateful Eight
8. Mad Max: Fury Road
9. Joy
10. Spectre
11. MacBeth
12. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Visual Effects:
1. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2. Mad Max: Fury Road
3. Avengers: Age of Ultron
4. Jurrasic World
5. Everest
—————————————–
6. Tomorrowland
7. The Martian
8. Misssion Impossible: Rogue Nation
9. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
10. Cinderella
11. Fantastic Four
12. Chappie
Best Makeup and Hairstyles:
1. Black Mass
2. The Danish Girl
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
—————————————–
4. Mad Max: Fury Road
5. MacBeth
6. Pan
7. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
8. Steve Jobs
9. Avengers: Age of Ultron
10. In the Heart of the Sea
11. Carol
12. The 33
Best Sound Mixing:
1. Spectre
2. Mad Max: Fury Road
3. The Reverant
4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
5. Sicario
————————————–
6. In the Heart of the Sea
7. The Martian
8. Steve Jobs
9. Inside Out
10. Bridge of Spies
11. The Good Dinosaur
12. I Saw the Light
Best Sound Editing:
1. Spectre
2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. In the Heart of the Sea
5. Jurrasic World
——————————————-
6. Inside Out
7. The Good Dinosaur
8. The Martian
9. MacBeth
10. Son of Saul
11. The Hateful Eight
12. Everest
Best Original Score:
1. Thomas Newman (Bridge of Spies)
2. Inside Out (Michael Giacchino)
3. Carter Burwell (Carol)
4. John Williams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)
5. Danny Elfman (Tulip Fever)
—————————————–
6. Patrick Doyle (Cinderella)
7. Johann Johannson (Sicario)
8. Thomas Newman (Spectre)
9. John Powell (Pan)
10. Michael Giacchino (Joy)
11. Dario Marianelli (Everest)
12. Jed Kurzel (MacBeth)
am in!