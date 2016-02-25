2016 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design

British costume designer Sandy Powell has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards — winning on 3 occasions (for "Shakespeare in Love," "The Aviator" and "The Young Victoria") — and she’s now added two more for doing the costumes for both "Cinderella" and "Carol," in both occasions dressing Cate Blanchett in endlessly stunning ensembles.
Will it be enough for Oscar #4? Because she’ll be splitting votes between herself, this category may go to the gloriously far out world of "Mad Max."
Potential Spoiler: "Carol"
Winner: "Mad Max"
A dream is a wish that a heart makes..that dress if perfect to make a wish in.!
Should win: Cinderella (Sandy Powell)
Shoulda been here: The Diary of a Teenage Girl (Carmen Grande)
The costume designer for "CRIMSON PEAK" wasn’t nominated? For shame!
Crimson peak Kate’s work is beautiful :)
1. TOP 5: 1.CINDERELLA 2.CRIMSON PEAK 3.THE DANISH GIRL 4.MAD MAX:FURY ROAD 5.CAROL
In this case Sandy Powell would be the second. She would follow behind MILENA CANONERO, the first to win 4 Oscars ("Barry Lyndon", "Chariots of Fire", "Marie Antoinette" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel")
Please remember that when Edith Head and Irene Sharaff were designing there were 2′ Oscars given for costume design each year.
One for color and one for black & white.
Which basically meant one for period films and one for contemporary.
Which makes Sandy Powell and Melana Cannonaro and Colleen Atwood’s and James Atchensen’s three wins each even more impressive.
The tale of tales !!! And… Sandy …!
STAR WARS THE FORCE AWAKENS SHOULD GET IT
Yes!!Crimson peak must get a nomination…..
crimson peak must get a nomination, yeah, but never letcha’ phoget THE ASSASSIN costumes are breath-taking =D
yea, cinderella should win.
What about Macbeth, The Assassin and The Tale of Tales?
very nice