2016 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design

Feb 25, 2016 9:12 am

British costume designer Sandy Powell has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards — winning on 3 occasions (for "Shakespeare in Love," "The Aviator" and "The Young Victoria") — and she’s now added two more for doing the costumes for both "Cinderella" and "Carol," in both occasions dressing Cate Blanchett in endlessly stunning ensembles. 

Will it be enough for Oscar #4? Because she’ll be splitting votes between herself, this category may go to the gloriously far out world of "Mad Max."

Below is Anne Thompson’s take on how things might shake down in the race for best costume design. Check out Thompson on Hollywood’s Oscar predictions page for more awards season analysis. Click here for more category breakdowns on Indiewire.

Nominees:
"Carol" (Sandy Powell)
"Cinderella" (Sandy Powell)
"The Revenant" (Jacqueline West)
"The Danish Girl" (Paco Delgado)
"Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jenny Beavan)

Predicted Winner: "Mad Max"
Potential Spoiler: "Carol"

Winner: "Mad Max"

Kathleen Kane

A dream is a wish that a heart makes..that dress if perfect to make a wish in.!

Anany

Should win: Cinderella (Sandy Powell)
Shoulda been here: The Diary of a Teenage Girl (Carmen Grande)

Rosie

The costume designer for "CRIMSON PEAK" wasn’t nominated? For shame!

Marian

Crimson peak Kate’s work is beautiful :)

NUX

1. TOP 5: 1.CINDERELLA 2.CRIMSON PEAK 3.THE DANISH GIRL 4.MAD MAX:FURY ROAD 5.CAROL

Alberto Spadafora

In this case Sandy Powell would be the second. She would follow behind MILENA CANONERO, the first to win 4 Oscars ("Barry Lyndon", "Chariots of Fire", "Marie Antoinette" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel")

Alberto Spadafora

In this case Sandy Powell would follow behind MILENA CANONERO, who did win 4 Oscars first (for "Barry Lyndon", "Chariots of Fire", "Marie Antoinette", "The Grand Budapest Hotel")

Donato

Actually, Powell would be the third most Costume Design Oscars in history, sharing this goal with italian costume designer Milena Canonero who has already won 4 Oscars (for Barry Lyndon, Chariots of fire, Marie Antoinette and, in 2015,The Grand Budapest Hotel)

Reply
DP

Please remember that when Edith Head and Irene Sharaff were designing there were 2′ Oscars given for costume design each year.
One for color and one for black & white.
Which basically meant one for period films and one for contemporary.
Which makes Sandy Powell and Melana Cannonaro and Colleen Atwood’s and James Atchensen’s three wins each even more impressive.

Catherine

The tale of tales !!! And… Sandy …!

damian

STAR WARS THE FORCE AWAKENS SHOULD GET IT

nemo

Yes!!Crimson peak must get a nomination…..

almighty lord of costumes

crimson peak must get a nomination, yeah, but never letcha’ phoget THE ASSASSIN costumes are breath-taking =D

michael

yea, cinderella should win.

LDP

What about Macbeth, The Assassin and The Tale of Tales?

pardisa

very nice

