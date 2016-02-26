2016 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

Almost as confusing as its male counterpart (though not quite), best supporting actress seems like a wide open race at this point. Kate Winslet was always going to be a surefire nominee for her brilliant turn in "Steve Jobs," but even with her surprise Globe win, this category is far from a done deal.

As expected, Alicia Vikander and Rooney Mara landed where their studios wanted them, and both have strong critical support and rising star power the Academy may take not of, especially because Winslet is an Oscar-winning veteran with no shortage of nominations to her name.

The other two nominees, Jennifer Jason Leigh ("The Hateful Eight") and Rachel McAdams ("Spotlight"), fit effortlessly into their ensemble, though Leigh’s ferocious turn has many pegging her as the category’s ultimate victor. For now, it’s anyone’s guess.

