Alfre Woodard and Vanessa Williams Among Women of Power Legacy Award Honorees

Black Enterprise will present its highest honor in recognition of the achievements of black women when it presents the Women of Power Legacy Awards at the 2016 Women of Power Summit on March 10, 2016, in Hollywood, Florida. The executive development and leadership conference for women of color, annually attracts more than 1,000 corporate executives, professionals, and businesswomen from across the country.

The Women of Power Summit, hosted by ADP, will take place March 9-12, 2016, at the Diplomat Resort & Spa Hollywood.

The Women of Power Legacy Awards recognize outstanding impact, achievement, and leadership by women in business, the arts, education, government, and other influential areas. Past Legacy Award recipients include luminaries such as the late National Council of Negro Women Chair and civil rights icon Dorothy Height; the late award-winning film and stage actress Ruby Dee; and former FedEx Express Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Cathy Ross.

Honorees to be recognized at the 2016 Women of Power Summit Legacy Awards Dinner, hosted by PepsiCo, include the following outstanding achievers: Actress Alfre Woodard, actress and singer Vanessa Williams, as well as professional golfer and educator Renee Powell, LPGA/PGA, and N. Joyce Payne, Ph.D. (Barbara Graves honoree), who founded the Thurgood Marshall College Fund in 1987.

"We are thrilled that we will have this opportunity to pay well-deserved honor to women who are gifts to the world," says "Women of Power" television show host Caroline Clarke, who also serves as editorial director of the Women of Power Summit. "Their examples are proper tribute to the Legacy Award honorees before them, and powerful motivation for those to come."

The Women of Power Summit will host more than 1,000 women attendees who will engage in three immersive days of executive development sessions and activities designed to train, equip, and encourage industry leadership, career strategies and effective peak-performance and work-life balance techniques. Topics will include mastering corporate politics, building a loyal team, strategies for the C-suite, and classes such as executive coaching. Confirmed speakers include Carnival Corp. President and CEO Arnold Donald; BET Networks Chairman and CEO Debra L. Lee; Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, NBA Pam El; media executive and author Amy DuBois Barnett, Founder/Executive Director, The Mask Project Atira Charles, Ph.D.; Rep. Joyce Beatty D-OH); President, Professional Diversity Network and National Association of Professional Women Star Jones; and CEO and Founder, Malecon Productions, Carmen Rita Wong.

Attendees can also expect to be entertained by special musical guest Johnny Gill.

For more information on the speakers and agenda of the 2016 Women of Power Summit, go to www.blackenterprise.com/wps. For updates via Twitter and other social media sites, check the hashtag #BEWPS.