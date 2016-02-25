Ashleigh Murray Cast as Josie of Josie and the Pussycats in CW's Live Action Archie Comics Pilot

The CW is developing a live-action TV series based on the Archie comic book franchise, which will be titled "Riverdale."

Casting is nearing completion for the starring roles in the upcoming series, with the most recent news announcing that KJ Apa will play Archie, and Ashleigh Murray (above) is talented musician Josie McCoy.

They join Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Luke Perry as Fred Andrews.

Ashleigh Murray’s Josie is described as “a gorgeous, snooty and ambitious girl who is the lead singer for popular band Josie and the Pussycats. She has zero interest in recording any songs written by fellow teen Archie.”

This could be Murray’s breakout role, should CW order the pilot to full series, because she’s relatively new to the biz, with just a couple of short films, and appearing an episode of "The Following" on her resume.

The one-hour drama will be written by Archie Comics Chief Creative Officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and produced by Warner Brothers Studios and Berlanti Productions, has been described as a subversive take on the classic Archie mythos, with focus on the love triangle of Archie Andrews, girl-next-door Betty Cooper, and rich socialite Veronica Lodge, and will include the entire cast of characters from the comic books.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, Jon Goldwater, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serve as executive producers.