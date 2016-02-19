Betty Boop Is Too Out of Touch With Contemporary Audiences to be Brought Back

You may have recently read that Betty

Boop is returning

for a new animated series being produced by Normaal Animation in France.

Bringing her back might be one thing, but making her popular again may be

impossible without eliminating her classic characteristics. Which, if that’s

the case, then why bring her back at all?

For the record, reboots tend to be

plagued by the same kinds of problems. Namely how can you take a classic

character or TV show that is laden with nostalgic appeal (and perhaps a few

prejudices), and make it appealing and appropriate for contemporary audiences?

For all too many an executive who have risen to this challenge, the answer has

been to simply teleport the bodies of the characters to a modern setting, and

pretending they were there all along.

Of course that would be fine, if

such transmogrifications were actually done well. The truth is that reboots

suffer from keeping the wrong aspects of a show, and discarding what actually

made them popular in the first place. Exhibit A: popular BBC stop-motion

preschool show Postman Pat, whose simple premise and plots proved to be

extremely popular. Years later, it was decided that the old formula was a bit

too simple, and they decided to up the ante with movie featuring aliens and a

singing competition that erased any trace of charm left in the property.

Another fine example is Inspector Gadget, whose latest series sees him take on

not only his old nemesis CLAW, but his nephew as well!

Despite Normaal Animation’s good track

record with Peanuts, it’s highly unlikely that Betty will be brought up to date

completely intact. The remarkable raciness of her early shorts seems rather

tame by today’s standards, and to embody the same impact of those shorts in the

reboot would be to push limits into unprofitable territory. Can you imagine Betty

Boop pushing the cultural limits of today? It would be like seeing your grandma

with sleeve tattoos, plug earings, and listening to dubstep.

Betty’s cartoons were also heavily imbued

with Fleischer weirdness. Aside from Betty herself, more than a few of her

shorts featured downright scary and haunting situations that make for an awkward

viewing experience. Would a modern series be unafraid to produce episodes with

similar themes?

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding

these new shorts is Betty herself. Her popularity is far below the height it

once was, and while she is somewhat familiar with the general population, it is

in more of a static role adorning merchandise instead of a living character. In

other words, consumers buy the merchandise because of what they perceive Betty

to be, rather than having an intimate appreciation for who she really is.

The assumption behind this new series is

to change such a scenario, but how can you take a character who is

simultaneously known and unknown, and turn it into a successful show without

decimating Betty herself? It’s a choice between a rock and a hard place for the

producers, who will have to decide if they stay true to Betty’s outdated characteristics, or embrace her

original intent and push the boundaries of contemporary culture. The true

answer is to do one or the other, but neither will be chosen because they are

not economically viable. Instead, Betty Boop will likely be inserted into a

modern setting and will act much like any other contemporary cartoon character.

The new Powerpuff Girls series illustrates what can happen to a show that was

barely off the air for ten years, just imagine the fate that awaits Betty after

many decades.

For this reason alone, Betty deserves to

enjoy her retirement. She continues to exist within the public’s consciousness,

and retains an even greater degree of that than another cartoon icon, Felix the

Cat. Contemporary audiences have too many animated choices as it is, and to see

Betty get hauled out for another go at the limelight is akin to the annual Academy

Awards ceremony where someone from Hollywood royalty is brought out more to

prove they’re still alive than for any other reason. Could more be done to

increase Betty Boop’s popularity? Sure, but new animation isn’t the answer.