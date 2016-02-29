Full List of All 2016 Oscar Winners

Check out all the winners below, listed in bold.



Best Picture

"The Big Short"

"Bridge of Spies"

"Brooklyn"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"The Martian"

"The Revenant"

"Room"

"Spotlight" (WINNER)



Best Director

Adam McKay, "The Big Short"

George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Alejandro González Iñárritu, "The Revenant" (WINNER)

Lenny Abrahamson, "Room"

Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"



Best Actor

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Matt Damon, "The Martian"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant" (WINNER)

Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"



Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, "Carol"

Brie Larson, "Room" (WINNER)

Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"

Charlotte Rampling, "45 Years"

Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"



Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale, "The Big Short"

Tom Hardy, "The Revenant"

Mark Ruffalo, "Spotlight"

Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies" (WINNER)

Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"



Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"

Rooney Mara, "Carol"

Rachel McAdams, "Spotlight"

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl" (WINNER)

Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"



Best Original Screenplay

"Bridge of Spies"

"Ex Machina"

"Inside Out"

"Spotlight" (WINNER)

"Straight Outta Compton"



Best Adapted Screenplay

"The Big Short" (WINNER)

"Brooklyn"

"Carol"

"The Martian"

"Room"



Best Foreign Film

"Embrace of the Serpent"

"Mustang"

"Son of Saul" (WINNER)

"Theeb"

"A War"



Best Documentary Feature

"Amy" (WINNER)

"Cartel Land"

"The Look of Silence"

"What Happened, Miss Simone?"

"Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom"



Best Animated Feature

"Anomalisa"

"Boy and the World"

"Inside Out" (WINNER)

"Shaun the Sheep Movie"

"When Marnie Was There"



Best Film Editing

"The Big Short"

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (WINNER)

"The Revenant"

"Spotlight"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"



Best Song

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Racing Extinction"

"Spectre" (WINNER)

"The Hunting Ground"

"Youth"



Best Original Score

"Bridge of Spies"

"Carol"

"The Hateful Eight" (WINNER)

"Sicario"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Best Special Effects

"Ex Machina" (WINNER)

"The Martian"

"The Revenant"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Best Cinematography

"Carol"

"The Hateful Eight"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"The Revenant" (WINNER)

"Sicario"



Best Costume Design

"Carol"

"Cinderella"

"The Danish Girl"

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (WINNER)

"The Revenant"



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (WINNER)

"The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared"

"The Revenant"

Best Production Design

"Bridge of Spies"

"The Danish Girl"

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (WINNER)

"The Martian"

"The Revenant"

Best Sound Editing

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (WINNER)

"The Martian"

"The Revenant"

"Sicario"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"



Best Sound Mixing

"Bridge of Spies"

"Mad Max: Fury Road" (WINNER)

"The Martian"

"The Revenant"

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

Best Short Film, Live Action

"Ave Maria"

"Day One"

"Everything Will Be Okay"

"Shok"

"Stutterer" (WINNER)



Best Short Film, Animated

"Bear Story" (WINNER)

"Prologue"

"Sanjay’s Super Team"

"We Can’t Live Without Cosmos"

"World of Tomorrow"

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Body Team 12"

"Chau, Beyond the Lines"

"Claude Lanzmann"

"A Girl in the River" (WINNER)

"Last Day of Freedom"

The Academy Awards will take place February 28 at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, and broadcast live on ABC at 5:30PM PST / 8:30PM EST.

