'Game of Thrones' Actor Finn Jones Will Lead Marvel's Netflix Series 'Iron Fist'

With the next season of "Daredevil" due in a few weeks and new season of "Jessica Jones" on the way, along with the debut of "Luke Cage," Marvel is now gearing up for their fourth series and have selected the actor that will lead the way.

READ MORE: Watch: Street Justice Takes A Dark Turn In New Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Season 2 With The Punisher & Elektra

First reported by The Hashtag Show, and confirmed by EW, Finn Jones will take on the titular role of "Iron Fist." Wait, who? You might know him better as Loras Tyrell from "Game Of Thrones," and this is certainly a nice leap for the up and coming actor. Presumably, this means that series will be heading into production soon, or at the very least, the character could possibly stop by the coming seasons of "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones" (don’t forget, all these characters are going to team up eventually with Daredevil for "The Defenders" mini-series) to help audiences become familiar with him before launching his own show.

The casting of Jones is already causing some #hottakes across the web-o-sphere, so share your thoughts in the comments section below.