How Robert Eggers Used Real Historical Accounts to Create His Horror Sensation ‘The Witch’

Eggers built a library of primary source material with a specific focus on accounts of demon possession. He found numerous detailed descriptions of what would happen to people when their bodies were overtaken by the supernatural. "I wasn’t in some rare archive in some small town in Massachusetts with white gloves on looking a parchment paper," clarified Eggers. "’The Diary of Samuel Sewall’, ‘The Diary of John Winthrop,’ these are easy for anyone to get their hands on. This was really common stuff and there’s tons of cases of demon possession. I read through the books looking for good images and moments, and then as I’d go along with the script I would think, ‘How can I make that work?’"

Eggers does not view this scapegoating of women as a relic of a different era and sees direct parallels between the themes of his movie and modern society. Yet for all his historical research and wanting to show how the innocent were falsely accused, Eggers knew from the start that his film would treat the supernatural as real and embrace the genre elements.

One the most fascinating aspects of the time period for Eggers was that, when tragedy struck, people would often cast suspicious eyes on women because the assumption was that witchcraft was behind their plight. The plot of "The Witch" centers around a 1630s Massachusetts family who are cast out from the rest of their Puritan community and forced to fend for themselves. When a supernatural force, emanating from the nearby woods, brings tragedy, the family starts to look at their oldest daughter (Anya Taylor-Joy) with suspicion.

"It always needed to be a horror film," explained Eggers, who grew in New Hampshire. "As a kid we’d go to Salem and we’d learn about what happened, but I was always disappointed the witches weren’t real. I don’t want to act like the witch trials all over New England were warranted, but when you live in a culture that believes something is real, it feels very real. This makes me sound like some new age, crystal-worshipping weirdo, but the woods behind my house really felt haunted by the past when I was a kid."

"The witch was a huge reality in the minds of the people in the early modern period and the reality they had, true or not, shapes modern culture and exists in the unconscious of today."

For Eggers, paying close attention to detail was vital to capturing this reality. A former production designer himself, the writer-director tasked his "Witch" designer Craig Lathrop with building the family’s home and furniture using the same techniques and tools that would have been used in the 17th century. Yet, in no area was this attention to detail more important than in the film’s dialogue.

"It’s an interesting period, because New England was the most literate part of the western world, it was illegal to not teach your children how to read because reading the bible was imperative," explained Eggers. "You’ll find dictated wills of farmers who could read, but couldn’t write, and assuming the dictation is accurate, they have a really interesting, beautiful, but clunky way with words because they are reading the Geneva Bible, which is a really beautifully written text."

Eggers has a background in Shakespeare and was not intimidated by the language. While reading primary source material, he would write down sentences and phrases that stood out to him and then categorize them into situations where he might want to use them in "The Witch."

"The early versions of the script were monstrous, cannibalized collages of other people’s words, until I could later hone it into my own," recalled Eggers. "Although intentionally, some of the stuff is very intact. [For example] some of things the children say [in the film] when they are possessed are things real children were alleged to have said when they were possessed."