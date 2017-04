How Robert Eggers Used Real Historical Accounts to Create His Horror Sensation ‘The Witch’

" The Witch " is being billed as one of this year’s most terrifying horror films, yet it will also possibly be one of the year’s best researched and most historically accurate offerings. The idea of the supernatural and historical accuracy may on the surface seem incongruous, but for writer/director, Robert Eggers the mix was essential.

"It’s interesting, because as you read folk tales and fairy tales from the 17th century, they’re the same as the accounts of real witchcraft," Eggers told Indiewire in a recent interview . "The key to creating this whole thing was understanding that the real world and the fairy tale world were the same thing in the early modern period, except for in the minds of the extreme intelligentsia. Everyday life was imbued with the supernatural. Witches were as real as mud, shit, the breeze and God."

Eggers built a library of primary source material with a specific focus on accounts of demon possession. He found numerous detailed descriptions of what would happen to people when their bodies were overtaken by the supernatural. "I wasn’t in some rare archive in some small town in Massachusetts with white gloves on looking a parchment paper," clarified Eggers. "’The Diary of Samuel Sewall’, ‘The Diary of John Winthrop,’ these are easy for anyone to get their hands on. This was really common stuff and there’s tons of cases of demon possession. I read through the books looking for good images and moments, and then as I’d go along with the script I would think, ‘How can I make that work?’"

One the most fascinating aspects of the time period for Eggers was that, when tragedy struck, people would often cast suspicious eyes on women because the assumption was that witchcraft was behind their plight. The plot of "The Witch" centers around a 1630s Massachusetts family who are cast out from the rest of their Puritan community and forced to fend for themselves. When a supernatural force, emanating from the nearby woods, brings tragedy, the family starts to look at their oldest daughter (Anya Taylor-Joy) with suspicion. Eggers does not view this scapegoating of women as a relic of a different era and sees direct parallels between the themes of his movie and modern society. Yet for all his historical research and wanting to show how the innocent were falsely accused, Eggers knew from the start that his film would treat the supernatural as real and embrace the genre elements.