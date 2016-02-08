Listen: 3 Tracks From The Official 'Star Wars' EDM Compilation 'Headspace' Featuring Rick Rubin, Flying Lotus, More

One of the most iconic elements of "Star Wars" franchise is the music score by John Williams. "Star Wars (Main Theme)" is one of the most immediately recognizable and stirring pieces of film music ever created, and is an essential part of any "Star Wars" movie. However, it would appear that the folks at Disney want something more "cool" or "with it." So, to get with the times, and perhaps wring some dollars out of millennials who love to hear the bass drop, they’ve put together an official EDM compilation for the franchise. Yes, really.

Star Wars Headspace, produced by the legendary Rick Rubin (Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Kanye West, among countless others) has pulled together artists like Röyksopp, Bonobo, Flying Lotus, and more to create original tracks using sound effects and elements from the "Star Wars" movies. Yes, really.

So, within the 16-track album, you’ll find songs like "R2 Where R U?," "Jabba Flow," "EWOK PUMPP" (not sure what the extra letter is for), and "Star Tripper." Yes, really.

Star Wars Headspace will be available digitally on February 19th, and in stores on March 18th. Check out the track listing and listen to three cuts below.

STAR WARS HEADSPACE TRACK LIST:

1. “C-3P0’s Plight” — Kaskade

2. “Help Me!” — GTA

3. “Force” — TroyBoi

4. “Cantina Boys” — Baauer

5. “Jabba Flow: Rick Rubin Re-Work (feat. A-Trak)” — Shag Kava

6. “R2 Knows (feat. Barry Drift)” — Claude VonStroke

7. “NR-G7” — Rick Rubin

8. “Ghomrassen” — Bonobo

9. “Bounty Hunters” — Röyksopp

10. “Sunset Over Manaan” — ATTLAS

11. “R2 Where R U?” — Flying Lotus

12. “Druid Caravan of Smoke” — Shlohmo

13. “EWOK PUMPP” — Rustie

14. “Scruffy-Looking Nerfherder” — Galantis

15. “Star Tripper” — Breakbot







