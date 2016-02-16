Original Movie 'The Breaks' Is Becoming a TV Series for VH1 (Coming Late 2016)

Thanks to its ratings success after the telepic’s premiere last month, VH1’s Original Movie "The Breaks" has been greenlit as a TV series, with a premiere set for late 2016, on VH1.

“The Breaks” ranks as the #2 cable original movie of 2016 among adults 18-49, adults 18-34, women 18-49 and women 18-34. Its premiere on January 4 ranked as the #1 cable program among adults 18-34 in its 9-11 PM time period. When combined with its 11 pm encore, 2.6 million total viewers tuned in to watch the film that evening. The film also helped fuel VH1’s +42% leap in primetime ratings among adults 18-49 in January.

Inspired by the book by journalist Dan Charnas entitled "The Big Payback," a narrative history of the hip-hop business, "The Breaks" film was written, directed and executive produced by Seith Mann, with a story by Mann and Charnas.

Set in New York City in 1990, “The Breaks” chronicles the journey of Nikki (Afton Williamson), David (David Call) and DeeVee (Mack Wilds), three friends united by their love of hip-hop, as they work to make their big mark in the music industry.

“’The Breaks’ is VH1 at its best, intersecting 90s nostalgia with hip hop for the masses,” said Chris McCarthy, General Manager of VH1. “Both the viewers and critics have spoken, and we couldn’t be happier to continue telling the story that has already connected with millions of pop culture fans.”

In addition to Seith Mann, Dan Charnas and Bill Flanagan are executive producers. Maggie Malina will serve as executive producer for VH1.

No word on whether the actors from the original movie will also star in the TV series, but I will assume so, if only for immediate continuity.

"The Breaks" as a TV series comes as Netflix premieres its own hip-hop historical drama series from Baz Luhrmann titled "The Get Down," which is set to debut later this year as well. Although "The Get Down" is set in the 1970s, during the very early days of hip-hop.