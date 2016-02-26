Review: ‘Fuller House’ Season 1 Isn’t Bad Because It Wants to Be ‘Full House.’ It’s Bad Because It’s Not

In the third episode of "Fuller House" — which, if you get that far, means you’ve been unconscious for at least two-and-a-half episodes — Kimmy Gibbler, the goofball Tanner family neighbor who grew up and became a goofball Tanner family mother (kind of), tries to recall a memory from the original show, one of many callbacks to the late ’80s heyday of "Full House" (and one of the many efforts to make up for the Olsen twins’ absence by referencing their catchphrase). After a brief, forced moment of contemplation, Stephanie says, "But you weren’t even there?" "Yeah," Kimmy replies. "But I’m pretty sure she walked in there and said that."
Many fans of Jeff Franklin’s family friendly sitcom would be better served to experience "Fuller House" as Gibbler lives most of her life: absently. After all, you’ve seen the trailers. You’ve heard the laugh track. You’ve met these characters. You know the show. Well, you know the show you want "Fuller House" to be, which is the same show you grew up watching, fell in love with as a parent or were forced to witness repeatedly with your friends as they "oooed" and "awwed" at the cute kids and playful puppy.
Well, not to be overly morbid, but Comet is long dead, people, and the kids who have been hired to try to replicate Michelle’s adorable little face aren’t just bad actors, but bad at being cute. In other words, "Fuller House" isn’t "Full House" — far from it. This new series would never have survived in the ’80s or ’90s, and it certainly wouldn’t have made it to Netflix today if not for the "cultural icons" that came before — and who keep popping up throughout these 13 episodes.
These cameos are as close as the series comes to recreating what it was, but they’re not free of odd new flaws — including a freaky run of meta humor that’s as inexplicable as it is awkward (including Bob Saget referring to himself and castmates as the aforementioned "cultural icons"). But let me back up. As I’m sure many of you know, "Fuller House" tells the story of an older D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) after her firefighter husband dies, leaving her a single mother with a full workload as both a successful veterinarian and lone parent to three kids. Overwhelmed by her loss (presumably) and responsibilities (again, presumably), she accepts the kind offer of her sister, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and best friend, Kimmy (Andrea Barber), to come live with her and help out.
In theory, this would set up a show very similar to the hit that spawned it, in which Danny Tanner accepted the assistance of his family and friends in raising his daughters after losing his wife. But whether you love the original series or suffer from PTSD after years of syndicated reruns, you need not worry about checking out the sequel to "Full House." For the latter group, "Fuller House" wasn’t made for you. For
better or worse, the Netflix incarnation is unapologetically made as fan service, constantly flashing back to old footage — including the painfully long opening credits that pop up for every single episode — and bringing in John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin to trick viewers into believing what they’re watching is the real thing.
And, in fairness, parts of it do feel like they’ve been pulled straight from the heyday of broadcast sitcoms — but only the era’s worst elements. For one, the main source of humor in "Fuller House" is of the "Kids Say the Darnedest Things" variety, as viewers are practically begged to laugh at statements that aren’t even jokes. Even though the line readings and behind-the-scenes footage make it clear "Fuller House" was indeed shot in front of a live studio audience, there’s simply no way as many people laughed at lines like, "Aunt Stephanie is not a morning person" as we’re made to believe.
But for those who do hold a special place in their heart for San Francisco’s closest clan, do not be fooled. "Fuller House" is the TV equivalent of "Dumb & Dumber To," a sequel so out of touch, ugly and confused, it bears little resemblance to what you once loved. While there are too many groan-inducing, pull-your-hair-out moments to list here — feel free to ping me on Twitter with questions about specifics — perhaps this is the best way to sum up the utter failure that is "Fuller House" for parents who want to watch with their kids: You’d have to be okay with explaining countless sexual innuendos — including why brothers and sisters meeting in a club is "kinky hot" — but also why DJ, a grieving widow, moves so quickly from expressing reservations about dating to recreating a scene from "The Bachelorette" to choose between suitors.
The show might have been able to get away with such awkward situations if there were more Danny Tanner-esque sit-downs at the end of each episode, but "Fuller House" only occasionally tries to dole out life lessons, leaving too many examples of bad behavior (let alone good humor) for the kids in the story and the kids watching at home. It also would have been better off had its creators simply chosen to tell a more mature story in general, rather than fumbling a transition from forced family bonding to a preposterous romantic comedy — seriously DJ, you have nothing in common with Steve anymore. Stop trying to make us believe he’s anything more than another excuse to fill the minutes with "Full House" flashbacks.
And therein lies the main issue with "Fuller House": The blend of genres that subtract from each other speaks to the overall lack of effort from the series’ writers (self-evident), actors (who can’t even master one choreographed dance sequence among many) and producers (who are clearly in this for the money). Had they actually tried to create a show passably good at just one thing — a family comedy, a romantic comedy, a straight throwback to the ’80s or a modernized version of "Full House" — perhaps this could just be a guilty pleasure none of us would admit to watching. But by lazily throwing everything at the wall without a single element sticking, "Fuller House" stands as a threat to memories of an older generation and future memories of a younger one. How rude, indeed.
Grade: F
P.S. If you’re looking for a more family friendly, more relevant to the modern day and a more, you know, enjoyable version of "Full House," we kindly suggest you check out "Grandfathered." The Fox comedy offers multiple generations under one roof, a baby and at least one man-child, plus it’s legitimately funny, sweet, thoughtful and offers the opportunity to stare at John Stamos on a regular basis — guilt free.
I have to say, your criticisms aren’t something I can even agree with. The dance choreography is the most bizarre one. What were you watching? Was your picture in focus? The show has frequent nods to the old show- perhaps too many, but it’s been funny a few times each episode, which is far more than I can say for many other shows.
I really dislike Fuller House. I feel like it tries way too hard to be funny in the way Full House was, and by doing so it strays even farther away from the things we loved about the show. I mean, in the shows beginning they act like they all just got together after years and years of being apart. One of the first couple jokes were either sexual innuendos, or had to do with cussing or Donald Trump.
FYI, Fuller House Season 1 1 did live up to the expectations for thefans of the original show and by fans i mean the hardcore/diehard one, the ones who whould chase the actors, and scream, and teh ones who collect the memorabilia of the series that they watched for example for this show if there is a Fuller House prodcut on the market hardcore/diehard fans will start collecting them. and the original Full House fans would have collected all of the Full House Memorabilia from the original series in the first place. and that’s the kind of fan you would have to be in order to like/love this new series and i’ve binged watched this series and loved every minute every second of it. and just so you know i was born in the 90’s and loved the original and loved the reboot so much i would want to hug the tv itself, because the Fuller House shows brings back the family values and family-feel which most of these newer sitcoms seem to have lost the family-feel probaby just for the ratings. And the original Full House had a family feel to it and other sitcoms in the 90’s had the family to them as well. For example these shows below:
And a whole lot of other sitcoms in the 90’s had the same family feel to them and no i don’t count reality shows as having a family feel to it, why, because all the reality show actors are saying this to yalls faces "I’m rich and i’m on tv, and you’re not, ha ha ha, nyah-nyah (you can touch your temples with your hands/thumbs on your temples and waving your hand the sound is a mocking sound not really sure how to spell the sound). and that’s what reality shows actors and actresses are telling you to your faces that they are mocking you.And This goes for all reality shows and Fuller House and Full House weren’t reality shows They were and still are Sitcoms(abbreviation for situation comedies). and this new reboot of the Full House show brings back feelings of happiness of which i have since i lost since i was 10 yrs old learning that parents sometimes lie to thier kids about certain things until they become a certain age. and stuff and i lost my childhood like wonder at that age which is probably the reason why i started puberty at 14 yrs old because I wanted to remain akid for as long as humanly possibly. And the show brought back my childhood like wonder again and i’m thankful for them for doing that. Because Adult Life Sucks. Because Most Adults are stuck working minimum wage jobs they hate because they don’t have a degree and it would take them over half of thier lives in order to get the money to accomplish their real dream job. and stuff. and so i’m trying to become self-employed. because the adult lifs sucks i would rather go back to being a kid in the 90’s and early 00’s rather than now. so i would prepare for my horrible future ahead.
note to other commenter you can’t cuss in your comments therefore denying us of our first amendment the right to free speech including online.
Hey guys be fair, the critic has only a simple mind. ;)
Rarely laughed so much, Ben You make yourself ridiculous. Sometimes it is better to remain silent, unfortunately you lack this decency.
@Ben Travers:
blinded by your own ignorance you’d better play in the sandbox, as a critic comes only tepid air from you!
You guys are ridiculous. This is the whole point to fuller house. To capture those special moments of full house. This isn’t suppose to be anything like to today’s shows. I have read and listen to the cast explain that this is for the full house fans. You can’t even be a full house fan if you have this perspective on the new show.
Isn’t it odd than the newer show has a much higher IMDb rating? Your review fails.
I love it,it brings back the days when everything was wholesome and genuine,Keep it going for season 2!
Grandfathered is honestly way more inappropriate than fuller house. They openly talk about sex and cocaine (they even show sex scenes) regularly, This article is ridiculous. I think they are both great shows but come on. Don’t say fuller house is too inappropriate for families then suggest watching a more inappropriate show instead.
You can fall in love with DJ all over again and again she is so hot it gives us guys some good eye candy for once reliving old child hood memories
I am so surprised by this harsh review. You think the kids are bad actors and bad at being cute? Did you even watch it? Not only are they adorable and talented, but they bring laughter, innocence and depth to the show. I for one, loved the series. I needed to good old "cheese" and mindless laughter for once. These actors worked really hard. I was impressed by their efforts and really hope for season 2!
I loved the original and I love the sequel!!! It’s OK to have family friendly shows with cheesy jokes and innuendo, that’s the real life of real families! It’s good not to focus on the mobidity that has become daily fodder to this messed up world, a bit of fun and innocence is what’s missing in today’s society! Get rid of the Kardashians, Housewives and ridiculous programs and bring back more light hearted shows the whole family can enjoy without cringing. Tv used to be family viewing time, bring back the family unit and help this crazy world right itself again…
Love it so funny. Max is so cute like the new Michelle
This show is awful. Unfunny jokes, bad acting, lame storylines. Just another lazy rehash of a show that was terrible in the first place. This whole nostalgia remake craze is out of control. Stop living in the past people.
Great review, that speaks the truth.
I’m not concerned about whether or not Fuller House is better than Full House, I am concerned that the parents who are letting their kids watching this, with all of the adult content that’s in it. These superfans/parents have blinders on and they aren’t going to trash the reboot because they loved the original so much, and im sure there are kids who have seen reruns of the original, and now the parents and their kids can watch the new version. It’s sad that adult humor has become family humor and the parents don’t see that.
I’ve been anxiously waiting for fuller house to air, every preview left me teary eyed, as did the pilot.. Like many my age (early 30’s) I grew up watching full house.. So seeing the original cast back together was like reliving my child hood.. I loved the pilot, it was so heart warming and I felt like you could feel the emotion the cast had being back at the old set.. Love that it’s supposed to be mostly Dj, Stephanie and jimmy but that Danny, Joey, Jesse, and Rebecca make appearances .. Sure it’s a bit cheesy at times but that’s how full house was and we all loved it.. I binge watched the first season and rewatched the pilot .. Looking forward to season two and many more.
I agree with most of this review except for the comment on the child actors being bad. They’re decent actors (especially the youngest one who is super cute) but they’re doing sitcom style acting from an era they didn’t live in. People just don’t act like that anymore, you can’t blame the kids.
Grandfathered is family-friendly? You’re joking right? Half the show is about sex. People are either having 1 night stands or trying too. Lots of alcohol happening too. No, this show is not for children.
this show has the exact same corny scenarios as the original full house. to be honest it seems like it is just a rip off of the original
The show got an "F"???? Are you kidding me? Screw the haters! This show is awesome. The kids er..Ladies do a tremendous job. This show is different than the original. The girls totally hold the show on their own. What an awesome use to do stories on them being grownup and living in today’s world. Andrea Barber totally steals the show. And it doesn’t even seem like she’s not acted in 20 yrs. she’s got the character totally down. The gibbler glide haha!!! This show is by far one of the better things on Netflix right now. Easily deserves to be reup’d next season.
The show is terrible. Great review.
My kids and I were pumped to see this as so many were. Quite simply it is the dumbest, most inappropriate show I’ve ever has the misfortune of watching. I am embarrassed for the fools I am watching. I feel unbelievably awkward at least 6 times per terrible episode. I’m stunned at its awfulness.
It’s not the greatest show ever made, but it’s exactly what it’s supposed to be. An F seems like a fucked up grade.
Honestly, I think they did a pretty good job at keeping the originals vibe; I mean they can’t be the original but they certainly did a way better job then most of the family crap I’ve seen lately. It’s nice to have the good-times nostalgia feel back in a show.
This review is a bit harsh. I think Netflix is looking to appeal to a younger demographic with the hopes of grabbing a few of us young adults along for the ride as well. The chemistry among the girls is great. The kids are pretty cute. All in all its a nostalgic ride that made me laugh and smile.
i never heard this program before. but it makes me warm and feel good like not even if mr trump is president will I be unhappy. mr danny tanner is the great dad. Mr uncle jessie is a rock n roller and joey does puppet make love.
Don’t listen to the haters. We love the show!
Yeah but I don’t very much like the new one it doesn’t explain messages like the old one and full house is a good old TV show
I hope for more episodes. Great show. Love it. Bring on more.
Cannot wait for the next season!!
I absolutely loved every single episode!! So worth watching. Cannot wait for the next season to come out. Haters, stop hating. If you hate it, don’t watch and move on! Simple.
What a horrible review.
As a kid who grew up on the show before, I find it refreshing that it’s not simply a repeat of the original, and I feel a greater connection with the women all grown up, close to my age, and telling the kind of innuendo jokes my friends and I would make. I still see the campy family humor from the original with an updated twist. It’s hard to say if DJ’s jumping into the dating scene is really a jump. She’s been widowed a year, so didn’t exactly jump. Also, as with many shows on Netflix, I’m a binge-watcher so the whole season moved "fast." Also, it is a 30 minute show with only 13 episodes so things have to progress if there won’t be a second season.
It’s awesome! I love the show, I watched all 13 episodes. I hope for more seasons!
I dont care what any of you think fuller house is awesome and if you dont like it too bad.
I will admit, the nostalgia rush is heartwarming at first but after that…it feels like their trying too hard to be funny or "full house". It’s not the witty, sweet, dependable "full house" that i once loved, it just seems like a sitcom you would see on Disney Junior + sprinkles of inappropriate that just happen to have similar cast. The occasional iconic "Full House" character guest staring isn’t great but it doesn’t really make up for the dead storyline per episode and/or overly attempted humour. Nice try, though.
you guys are completely wrong the show is awesome a great cast and a great bunch of characters. You guys are obviously just haters of anything revived because nothing will live up to your "fan fiction" of the level it has to be at. Seriously get over yourselves and be thankful we finally get a "clean" tv show for the most part.
Watch the first episode to see all your old friends from the original series; the whole thing is basically a reunion party. Then stop, because it’s all downhill from there.