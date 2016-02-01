Review: With ‘Horace and Pete,’ Did Louis C.K. Con Us Into Paying For a Two-Act Play?

Is "pulling a Beyonce" the official term for when a creator suddenly drops a new work on his or her unsuspecting fanbase? I like it, if only because comparing Louis C.K. and Queen Bey isn’t something you get to do too often. But this weekend, we had the opportunity to do so thanks to the surprise release of "Horace and Pete" Episode 1, which C.K. launched directly to fans online for $5 a pop.
Written and directed by Louis C.K., the hour-and-seven-minute episode stars C.K. and Steve Buscemi as brothers operating a 100-year-old Brooklyn bar that bears their names. Set almost entirely in said bar, we meet bar patrons as well as Horace and Pete’s extended family, coping with secrets revealed as the fate of the bar itself comes under debate.
Given that C.K. has a tight relationship with FX and, in general, a sterling reputation as a television creator, the initial instinct is to question why, exactly, he chose to go the self-distribution route with this project. But once you start watching, it’s pretty clear why Louisck.net was the home he chose for it. Between the unconventional runtime, the deliberately simple execution and what was clearly a shoestring budget, "Horace and Pete" feels like something that was very dear and precious to C.K. and thus something he wanted to maintain complete control over.
And he was able to assemble an incredible cast. Beyond the always delightful Buscemi, Alan Alda, Edie Falco, Aidy Bryant, Rebecca Hall and Jessica Lange play significant supporting roles and get plenty to work with opposite C.K. and Buscemi. It’s a character piece, through and through, and Falco, as Horace’s determined sister, is especially fun to see in action opposite Alda, who leans heavily into a cranky old man schtick that lacks much depth. However, it’s Alan Alda. Half-decent Alan Alda is better than an awful lot of things.
The problem is that "Horace and Pete" is more fun as an idea than it is as something you want to watch. Thanks to the limited locations, minimalist execution and muted pacing, the ultimate sense is of watching a stage play — hell, there’s even an "intermission" halfway through. It’s unusual as hell, and hearing C.K. explain where the idea came from and how this was produced in relative secrecy will be fascinating. But am I chomping at the bit for Episode 2? Honestly, not really.
There’s something about "Horace and Pete" that lacks real spark. Maybe it’s the obsession with tradition or the extremely talky nature of the scenes, but the most novel thing about the episode is the distribution model. C.K. was an early pioneer of video self-distribution, and the clean, simple approach to selling his work and making it available for download must be applauded. The only hangup in me acquiring the episode was waiting for my slow home internet to download the high-quality MP4 file. On a technical level, everything here is working perfectly.
The catch is that all we potential buyers had to go on — before reviews started filtering in — was the fact that Louis C.K. had made a thing, and as humbly stated on his official site, "We hope you like it." No trailer, no further information. As someone on Twitter put it, "This is the content equivalent of a trust fall."
Would we care about "Horace and Pete" if C.K. wasn’t behind it and it didn’t feature this level of cast? I’d honestly bet not. A hundred independent series get released online every month but never draw an audience, and many of them have more to offer viewers, in terms of a unique perspective or interesting message. They’re all fighting for even the slightest bit of attention. C.K. doesn’t even bother courting it. As our own Ben Travers pointed out, if C.K. plans to produce a full season of "Horace and Pete" and release it in this fashion, that could mean spending in the neighborhood of $50 to 65 to watch it. I don’t know how much it costs to have Paul Simon do the music for your show (and compose the title theme song!), but I’m pretty sure C.K. doesn’t need the money.
That said, for me, Episode 2 is going to be a much harder sell.
Grade: B-
It’s a fantastic show. The pace varies and there are moments of absolute genius. There’s a huge amount of improvisation which it seems the author has failed to notice or thinks did not warrant a mention. This show is nuanced and multi layered, and it let’s people see a different side of Louis C.K.
I’m sorry,although to be honest I’m not really sorry at all but…
Liz Shannon Miller writer of this review strikes me as an entitlement junky. Adverse to taking risks without having to justify this by criticising the producer of something unique and new. Some people are unable to be happy I guess unless they are complaining.
I found it really hard to read this bitching review of an work of art that has been pulling me through the whole gamut of human emotions week after week.
Episode 1 was a higher price than consecutive episodes, maybe Louis wanted to see if people like this reviewer would pay the insignificant cost to watch something new, to take a risk in life for the price of a fancy coffee in a fancy cafe or wait to have all uncertainty removed and wait for others to ‘make it safe’ to buy it.
‘…but I’m pretty sure C.K. doesn’t need the money.’
No, I think this reviewer maybe angry at Louis C.K for even daring to try to do something risky? But actually I think jealousy drips from the reviewers keyboard and as always jealousy is bitter and ugly.
Currently watching Episode 9
The aesthetics are central to what "Horace & Pete" is. It’s a story about a bar (and a family, and a nation) at a crossroads between past and present, conservatism and progressivism, stasis and movement, and the show itself is a combination of largely left-behind TV traditions (the three-camera sitcom, the soap opera, the Chayefsky TV play) converging into something not quite like anything we’ve ever seen before, released in an unprecedented way online, all during a primary election season mirrored in the show where America is figuring out where we are, where we’ve been, where we’re going, and who and what we even are. It’s a brilliant convergence of form and content, and one of the best pieces of media in recent memory. In addition to all his many other talents, CK demonstrates that he could easily be the greatest playwright of his generation on top of everything else if he feels like it.
Steve Chase
"C.K. doesn’t need the money" (and this isn’t the only place I’ve heard it) seems like a false bit of reasoning. Figure out the costs of design, production, crew, cast, etc., vs. the relatively modest amount of income per episode, and he’s undoubtedly bleeding money each week (and planned to). Getting SOME return on projects that he’s put his own money into seems fair.
I really, really like it. Great characters. Superlative acting. Important themes — traditions vs. modernity/change, inertia vs. selling out, family values vs. family dysfunction Well done!
Playhouse… maudlin… pointless… who cares?
Horace and Pete rocked my world.
Dark, depressing with very slight comic relief from Steven Wright as the drunk at the end of the bar with about 3 one liners in the show. Also there’s a problem with the legal conundrum supposedly being presented. Without giving anything away, dying without a will does not pass the matter into some vague "common law". It’s still staturory, and quite clear, long "family history" or no. Also, whiskey doesn’t age in a bottle. 100 year old bottle of whiskey won’t be "amazing" because it sat on a shelf for a century. Must say, the depressing theme song by Paul Simon was a nice touch.
he needs another outlet to do his "thoughtful dialogue" stuff which is what Louie has been lately. Im glad hes making new content, sure its not a comedy special but let him get this part out of him so he can go back to making Louie funny again.
You guys are dicks. That was amazing! So unique, amazing character development and interplay, and yeah it was sorta like watching a play, which i don’t understand that in itself qualifying as a bad thing. Have some appreciation for patience and slow pacing.
You guys are crazy, this ‘play’ was better than 99% of what else is on TV (and this is during the golden age of television)
I guess I shouldn’t have expected a good review from someone who compared Beyonce to Louis C.K. Horace & Pete’s was fucking amazing…
Most millenial headline ever. "I payed 5 whole dollars for a piece of entertainment and it turned out to be a play. A play! I demand restitution!"
Thoroughly enjoyed Horace and Pete. It did feel like a play, but with an undercurrent of ck’s quirkiness which made it fun to watch. I would definitely buy episode 2. $5 for a 2 act play, despite the "world of free content" we are getting accustomed to, is a bargain.
leaving an uncomfortable feel to the show. I think it would have benifited from a co – writer and and a different director – especially which such a great and varied cast.
I think some of the ideas were interesting and funny – which is Louis CK’s strength, but turning those ideas into dialogue is not his strength, and he also seems to fall down in directing, leaving a uncomfortable
Even at a reduced price for subsequent episodes (which were also shorter), the $31 price for the series originally was ridiculously high for a TV show. Fortunately, he ultimately sold it to Hulu, where I watched the whole thing. It had its moments, but there were also wild lurches that were not well explained or ultimately convincing (along the lines of “why is this person still talking to that person? What about their earlier plan to do X and Y?”.