The 2016 Indiewire Berlin International Film Festival Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During Run of Festival

LINEUP
9 Exciting New Films at This Year’s Berlin International Film Festival
Berlin Film Festival Announces Full Jury, Along With Tributes to David Bowie, Alan Rickman and More
2016 Berlinale Completes Competition Program With Spike Lee’s ‘Chi-Raq’ and More
2016 Berlin International Film Festival Adds to Panorama Section With Ira Sachs’ ‘Little Men’ and More
Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘The Commune’ and Eight More Films Added to Berlinale Competition 2016
2016 Berlin International Film Festival Announces First Wave of Generation Section
Greta Gerwig-Starring ‘Maggie’s Plan’ Leads 2016 Berlin International Film Festival Panorama Lineup
Jeff Nichols’ ‘Midnight Special’ Leads 2016 Berlin International Film Festival Competition Lineup
The Coen Brothers’ ‘Hail, Caesar!’ to Open 2016 Berlin International Film Festival
Meryl Streep to Serve as 2016 Berlin Film Festival President
NEWS
Kickstarter Launching New Partnership at Berlin International Film Festival
REVIEWS
Berlin Review: With ‘Midnight Special,’ Jeff Nichols Offers Up a Very Special Sci-Fi Thriller
Berlin Review: Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘The Commune’ Packs an Emotional Punch
Berlin Review: The U.S. Is Knee-Deep In Cyber-Terrorism in Alex Gibney’s ‘Zero Days’
Berlin Review: ‘Strike a Pose’ Revisits the Complicated World of Madonna
Berlin Review: Emily Dickinson Biopic ‘A Quiet Passion’ Fails to Stir
Berlin Review: In ‘L’Avenir,’ Isabelle Huppert Takes Stock of Her Life
Berlin Review: Could ‘War on Everyone’ Be the Best Bad Cop Comedy Ever?
Berlin Review: From L.A. to the Middle East, ‘Soy Nero’ Follows a Strange Journey
Berlin Review: Cynthia Nixon is Excellent as Emily Dickinson in Terence Davies’ ‘A Quiet Passion’
Berlin Review: Europe’s Refugee Crisis Receives the Powerful Treatment It Deserves in ‘Fire at Sea’
INTERVIEWS AND PRESS CONFERENCES
Berlin Film Festival: Michael Grandage and John Logan Talk ‘Genius’
Watch: Spike Lee and His ‘Chi-Raq’ Cast Talk About Their Incendiary Feature Live from Berlin
Watch: Jeff Nichols and His ‘Midnight Special’ Cast Talk About Their Secretive Sci-Fi Feature Live from Berlin
Watch: Joel and Ethan Coen Talk ‘Hail, Caesar!’ With Their Star-Studded Cast Live from Berlin
FEATURES
Fresh Off Controversial Remarks, Meryl Streep Champions Women in Film in Berlinale Master Class
ACQUISITIONS
Berlin: Sundance Selects Picks Up Mia Hansen-Løve’s Popular Competition Title ‘Things to Come’
Magnolia and Showtime Pick Up Alex Gibney’s Cyber Warfare Doc ‘Zero Days’
New Europe Film Sales Gains International Rights to Berlin World Premiere ‘Aloys’
TRAILERS, CLIPS & POSTERS
Watch: ‘The Second Mother’ Director Anna Muylaert’s Berlin Premiere ‘Don’t Call Me Son’ Has an Intense First Trailer
Watch: Exclusive ‘Letters From War’ Trailer is a Stunning Declaration of Love
Watch: Suburban Bliss is Shattered in ‘A Good Wife’ Exclusive Trailer
Exclusive: Instruments Collide in Eye-Popping Poster for Yo-Yo Ma’s ‘Music Of Strangers’
Watch: Exclusive ‘Aloys’ Trailer is a Charlie Kaufman-Inspired Mind-Bender
Watch: Exclusive ‘We Are Never Alone’ Trailer Brings the Scope of ‘Babel’ to the Czech Republic
Watch: Experience the Power of Ghanaian Cinema in Exclusive ‘Nakom’ Trailer
Watch: Exclusive ‘Time Was Endless’ Trailer is a Transfixing Indigenous Ritual
Exclusive ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ Posters Bring Vibrant Romance to the Middle East
Watch: Steve Coogan Takes on Death Row in Exclusive ‘Shepherds and Butchers’ Trailer
Watch: This Exclusive Trailer for ‘You’ll Never Be Alone’ is Extremely Hot and Heartbreakingly Heavy
Watch: You Can’t Escape the Past in Exclusive Trailer for Berlin World Premiere ‘El Rey Del Once’
Comments