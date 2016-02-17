Back to IndieWire

The 2016 Indiewire Berlin International Film Festival Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During Run of Festival

The 2016 Indiewire Berlin International Film Festival Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During Run of Festival

Feb 17, 2016 2:59 pm

LINEUP

9 Exciting New Films at This Year’s Berlin International Film Festival

Berlin Film Festival Announces Full Jury, Along With Tributes to David Bowie, Alan Rickman and More

2016 Berlinale Completes Competition Program With Spike Lee’s ‘Chi-Raq’ and More

2016 Berlin International Film Festival Adds to Panorama Section With Ira Sachs’ ‘Little Men’ and More

Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘The Commune’ and Eight More Films Added to Berlinale Competition 2016

2016 Berlin International Film Festival Announces First Wave of Generation Section

Greta Gerwig-Starring ‘Maggie’s Plan’ Leads 2016 Berlin International Film Festival Panorama Lineup

Jeff Nichols’ ‘Midnight Special’ Leads 2016 Berlin International Film Festival Competition Lineup

The Coen Brothers’ ‘Hail, Caesar!’ to Open 2016 Berlin International Film Festival

Meryl Streep to Serve as 2016 Berlin Film Festival President

NEWS

Kickstarter Launching New Partnership at Berlin International Film Festival

REVIEWS

Berlin Review: With ‘Midnight Special,’ Jeff Nichols Offers Up a Very Special Sci-Fi Thriller

Berlin Review: Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘The Commune’ Packs an Emotional Punch

Berlin Review: The U.S. Is Knee-Deep In Cyber-Terrorism in Alex Gibney’s ‘Zero Days’

Berlin Review: ‘Strike a Pose’ Revisits the Complicated World of Madonna

Berlin Review: Emily Dickinson Biopic ‘A Quiet Passion’ Fails to Stir

Berlin Review: In ‘L’Avenir,’ Isabelle Huppert Takes Stock of Her Life

Berlin Review: Could ‘War on Everyone’ Be the Best Bad Cop Comedy Ever?

Berlin Review: From L.A. to the Middle East, ‘Soy Nero’ Follows a Strange Journey

Berlin Review: Cynthia Nixon is Excellent as Emily Dickinson in Terence Davies’ ‘A Quiet Passion’

Berlin Review: Europe’s Refugee Crisis Receives the Powerful Treatment It Deserves in ‘Fire at Sea’

INTERVIEWS AND PRESS CONFERENCES

Berlin Film Festival: Michael Grandage and John Logan Talk ‘Genius’

Watch: Spike Lee and His ‘Chi-Raq’ Cast Talk About Their Incendiary Feature Live from Berlin

Watch: Jeff Nichols and His ‘Midnight Special’ Cast Talk About Their Secretive Sci-Fi Feature Live from Berlin

Watch: Joel and Ethan Coen Talk ‘Hail, Caesar!’ With Their Star-Studded Cast Live from Berlin

FEATURES

Fresh Off Controversial Remarks, Meryl Streep Champions Women in Film in Berlinale Master Class

ACQUISITIONS

Berlin: Sundance Selects Picks Up Mia Hansen-Løve’s Popular Competition Title ‘Things to Come’

Magnolia and Showtime Pick Up Alex Gibney’s Cyber Warfare Doc ‘Zero Days’

New Europe Film Sales Gains International Rights to Berlin World Premiere ‘Aloys’

TRAILERS, CLIPS & POSTERS

Watch: ‘The Second Mother’ Director Anna Muylaert’s Berlin Premiere ‘Don’t Call Me Son’ Has an Intense First Trailer

Watch: Exclusive ‘Letters From War’ Trailer is a Stunning Declaration of Love

Watch: Suburban Bliss is Shattered in ‘A Good Wife’ Exclusive Trailer

Exclusive: Instruments Collide in Eye-Popping Poster for Yo-Yo Ma’s ‘Music Of Strangers’

Watch: Exclusive ‘Aloys’ Trailer is a Charlie Kaufman-Inspired Mind-Bender

Watch: Exclusive ‘We Are Never Alone’ Trailer Brings the Scope of ‘Babel’ to the Czech Republic

Watch: Experience the Power of Ghanaian Cinema in Exclusive ‘Nakom’ Trailer

Watch: Exclusive ‘Time Was Endless’ Trailer is a Transfixing Indigenous Ritual

Exclusive ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ Posters Bring Vibrant Romance to the Middle East

Watch: Steve Coogan Takes on Death Row in Exclusive ‘Shepherds and Butchers’ Trailer

Watch: This Exclusive Trailer for ‘You’ll Never Be Alone’ is Extremely Hot and Heartbreakingly Heavy

Watch: You Can’t Escape the Past in Exclusive Trailer for Berlin World Premiere ‘El Rey Del Once’

This Article is related to: News and tagged , , , ,


More From IndieWire

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad