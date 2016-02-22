The King Vidor File - Part One

If I saw a

movie more than once, I would add my reactions to each viewing. Turns out I

watched thirty-nine King Vidor pictures in those years, seven of them twice,

and of these I saw two of them three times. That means (figuring each film ran

a couple of hours), I spent about 96 hours in the presence of King and his

work, the most famous of these being such classics as The Big Parade (1925), The

Champ (1931), Street Scene (1931),

and Duel in the Sun (1946), among

several others.

I was also fortunate enough to know King Vidor a little bit.

We met and spoke on several occasions, and, in fact, while I was part of a

short-lived Paramount entity, The Directors Company (in the 70s), I was going

to help produce Vidor’s most cherished unrealized project: The Extra. It was actually the tragic true story of James Murray,

an extra whom Vidor picked out to play the lead in King’s brilliantly powerful

silent masterpiece, The Crowd (1928), one of the finest films ever made (see

below). Murray was superb in the picture, but unfortunately succumbed to

alcoholism and died young. King had loved Murray, and always wanted to tell his

sad story. Unfortunately, our company fell apart before we could get to King’s

movie and, sorry to say, it never got made.

What a lovely guy King Vidor was! Soft-spoken, friendly but

reserved, with a kind of slightly dreamy quality, as though he were existing on

a number of levels beyond the obvious one at that moment. He was very

spiritual, too, I felt, seeing always more than what was on the surface of

things. Quiet, gentle but firm, he was a

great visual storyteller, and indeed his silent pictures are probably his best.

He could do so much with simply his choice of angle and lens; he had started as

a cameraman in newsreels, so he knew his craft. He also had a quite sensual

streak, as can be seen in The

Fountainhead (1949) or Ruby Gentry (1952)

or, of course, Duel in the Sun.

Jennifer Jones was genuinely very sexy in the last two, and there’s rarely been

such heat between actors as there is between Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal in The Fountainhead. (In fact, it was the beginning of a torrid

affair that just about destroyed Cooper’s marriage.)

King Vidor was truly a gentleman and a scholar, and they

don’t make them like that anymore. And they don’t make pictures like the best

of his anymore either.

The films below are listed in the order in which I saw them.

JAPANESE WAR BRIDE (1952; d: King Vidor).

1952: Poor- (What more can I say?)

Added 1965: Good (Vidor tells the story of an American

family, whose son brings home a Japanese wife, with his usual eloquent touch,

emphasizing especially the beauty of the rural life, the mechanics of farming,

and well-capturing some of the reality of American farm life in a family and a

small community. The flaws in the picture are an under-developed script, with a

lack of dimension or originality, and, mainly, an inadequate cast, in

particular Don Taylor as the son; though he looks the role, he is painfully

unappealing. Shirley Yamaguchi is quite nice as the girl, and the supporting

players are all right.)

DUEL IN THE SUN (1946; d: King Vidor; uncredited: Josef von

Sternberg, William Dieterle, William Cameron Menzies, Chester Franklin;

second-unit directors: Otto Brower, B. Reaves Eason; narrator: Orson Welles).

1954: (Huge, elaborately produced, greatly overblown

melodramatic western saga about a self-destructive love-hate relationship

between two passionate people. Overblown, but also rather effective.)

Added 1962: Excellent (A fantastic piece of work: stunningly

color-photographed, superbly directed super-western, typically Vidor in its

sensual qualities and its sense of the grotesque. Memorable, sometimes

outrageous, but beautifully acted; an exciting, fascinating memorable

achievement.)

MAN WITHOUT A STAR (1955; d: King Vidor).

1955: (Typical but quite exciting, full-blooded, rip-tooting

western—marvelously overplayed by Kirk Douglas.)

Added 1966: Fair* (Minor, if consistently vigorous Vidor,

about a gunman with an aversion to barbed wire and the youngster he befriends

and educates; conventional plot-turns mar the work, but it has a certain

dynamism despite it all.)

LA BOHEME (1926; d-p: King Vidor).

1958: Good* (Completely absorbing, superbly, sensitively

acted, well-directed and photographed silent film about the Bohemian artistes

of Paris in the early 19th century, centering on the love between

starving, genius-playwright Rodolphe and starving, self-sacrificing Mimi. A

real, wringing tear-jerker, the movie has many exquisitely wrought moments,

some comic ones, times of tenderness, taste, and talent. And the actors do not

talk—their gestures do that, the camera does that—in the real, universal

language of the cinema.)

HALLELUJAH! (1929; d: King Vidor).

1958: Excellent* (Vidor’s first sound film, with an

all-Negro cast. Though it’s a white-man’s conception of the Negroes, and its

story and songs have a Stephen Foster folksiness, the direction and use of

sound is exceptional and tremendously inventive. Vidor is a major director and

this is one of his major works.)

THE FOUNTAINHEAD (1949; d: King Vidor).

1959: Very good* (A personal, strikingly photographed and

directed morality play about an architect who refuses to compromise—a switch

really on some of the aspects of Vidor’s “The Citadel.” Effectively acted by

Gary Cooper, Patricia Neal, Raymond Massey; passionate, vigorous example of

style over matter.)

Added 1968: (Often ludicrous material, but done with such

strength and conviction that it is never ridiculous; the sexuality that was

behind “Duel in the Sun” and “Ruby Gentry” runs through this as well, perhaps

not quite as well. A director’s work, flawed by certain aspects of the script,

but not in the handling.)

SOLOMON AND SHEBA (1959; d: King Vidor).

1959: (Perverse, violent, sexy and effective Biblical

spectacle: typically expert Vidor technique; terribly acted, but superbly

color-photographed, edited.)

Added 1964: Fair* (Not one of Vidor’s best nor most personal

projects, but better than most spectacles, never as good as DeMille’s; it has

several very good sequences, love-making among the reeds, the battle of the

reflected sun, and a generally likable quality.)

THE SKY PILOT (1921; d: King Vidor).

1961: (Youthful, rather disjointed, but generally interesting

early Vidor western about a priest; excellent photography, good idea, but

decidedly dated.)

OUR DAILY BREAD (1934; d-p-w: King Vidor).

1962: (Personal, expertly photographed and edited story of a

married city couple who move to the country and start a farm for unemployed

workers during the Depression; brilliantly directed, memorable, thoroughly

engrossing.)

Added 1968: Very good- (Not among Vidor’s really first-rate

work, but damned fine nevertheless; the social-consciousness occasionally gets

in the way, and the ideas are often simplistic, but the power of the narrative

strength is undeniable, and the final irrigation sequence is magnificent.)

THE CROWD (1928; d-w: King Vidor).

1962: Exceptional (Realistic, but often stylized, modern and

powerful silent drama about an average guy, his dreams of glory, his final

realization that he is only part of the crowd. Beautifully, simply acted, but

brilliantly directed and photographed. A masterpiece of technique, content, and

personal cinema; bitter, vital, and as contemporary today as it was in 1928.

Perhaps Vidor’s best silent picture, and one that greatly elevates him in my

estimation.)

Added 2016: (This gets my highest rating: it is

one of the truly great films ever made, and it wasn’t a hit. But it is extremely

moving and easily translated into modern terms, which means it isn’t really

dated at all. There are memorable shots throughout that tell the story

visually, and the performances are simple and superb. They seem captured by

accident rather than acted. If you want to convince someone of the glory of the

silent era, show them “The Crowd,” made in the final extraordinary year of

non-talking pictures. As Chaplin said: “Just when we got it right, it was

over.”)