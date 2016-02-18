True/False Film Festival Unveils 2016 Lineup

The always-imaginative programming at True/False, founded in 2004 by festival organizers David Wilson and Paul Sturtz, also includes Brian Oakes’ "Jim: The James Foley Story," which won the Audience Award at Sundance and recently aired on HBO, and Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady’s portrait of legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear, "Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You."

This year’s theme, "Off the Trail," is inspired by "secret missions, treasure maps, personal geographies, and the

virtue of being lost," as evidenced by selections "Behemoth," set in the remote grasslands of Inner Mongolia; "Another Country," a guided tour of the Australian outback, and "Michael Shannon Michael Shannon John," which seeks to locate a

father who abandoned his family.

This year’s world premieres are "The Pearl," a sensitive look at gender through the eyes of four

middle-aged trans women; "The Prison In Twelve Landscapes," an essay film about the prison-industrial complex; and "Peter and the Farm," which unearth a rural tragedy in Vermont.

The 2016 True/False Film Festival runs March 3-6 in Columbia, Mo. Read the full list of features below, and find the festival’s shorts program here.

2016 FEATURE SLATE

Another Country (dir. Molly Reynolds)

Aboriginal movie star David Gulpilil is our sardonic tour

guide to the outback, where his people maintain a strong sense of history

against creeping cultural imperialism.

The Bad Kids (dirs. Keith Fulton, Louis Pepe)

At an isolated, alternative high school, a firebrand

principal tests the limits of tough love working with teenagers considered to

be lost causes.

Behemoth (dir. Zhao Liang)

With restrained anger, Chinese filmmaker Zhao Liang brings

us on a staggering journey into a modern-day Dante’s Inferno, the pitch-black

mines of Inner Mongolia.

Between Sisters (dir. Manu Gerosa)

Teresa and Ornella are sisters utterly devoted to one

another despite a deeply buried secret between them.

Cameraperson (dir. Kirsten Johnson)

A profoundly compassionate globe-trotting memoir from behind

the camera, bearing witness to the highs and lows of the human experience.

Fear of 13 (dir. David Sington)

Death row inmate Nick Yarris has the presence and poise of a

Shakespearean thespian. But can he be believed?

Helmut Berger, Actor (dir. Andreas Horvath)

The most beautiful actor of his day is now a glorious wreck,

and a trip to St. Tropez won’t cure his ills.

Homeland (Iraq Year Zero) (dir. Abbas Fahdel)

This landmark epic is an immersive profile of one Iraqi

family before and after the 2003 occupation.

The Illinois Parables (dir. Deborah Stratman)

Archival and original 16mm footage mesh with visionary sound

design, as the singular Deborah Stratman tells a counter-narrative to how the

Midwest was won.

Jim: The James Foley Story (dir. Brian Oakes)

Memorializing James Foley, a photojournalist who rushed both

headlong and heroically into war zones.

Kate Plays Christine (dir. Robert Greene)

This artifice-spiked detective story follows rising movie

star Kate Lyn Sheil down a rabbit hole inspired by Christine Chubbuck, a

Sarasota newscaster who met a tragic end.

The Land of the Enlightened (dir. Pieter-Jan De Pue)

A boy’s life, Afghani style, as a merry band of marauders

extort, scavenge, and traverse a beautiful, bombed-out dreamscape.

The Last Days of Winter (dir. Mehrdad Oskouei)

The precursor to Starless Dreams – seven young Iranian

detainees spill their secrets and their passions to True Vision award winner

Mehrdad Oskouei.

Life, Animated (dir. Roger Ross Williams)

An enchanted, inspiring, true-life fairy tale: Owen Suskind

struggles to speak until he finds his eccentric mentors, a band of Disney

sidekicks.

Michael Shannon Michael Shannon John (dir. Chelsea McMullan)

Canadian siblings seek to solve the mystery of their

father’s disappearance – and learn what fate befell this charming rogue.

The Music of Strangers (dir. Morgan Neville)

Superstar cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his Silk Road Ensemble are on

an uplifting mission to connect the world through music.

Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You (dirs. Heidi Ewing,

Rachel Grady)

Sitcom king Norman Lear single-handedly revolutionized

television. But what has he done lately?

Nosotras·Ellas (dir. Julia Pesce)

Julia Pesce tenderly films her family’s intimate moments – nine

women sharing a summer idyll in Argentina.

O Futebol (dir. Sergio Oksman)

A reunited father and son seek an elusive epiphany during

the 2014 World Cup in São Paulo.

The Other Side (dir. Roberto Minervini)

Addiction, bigotry, and zealotry are set against the abiding

love of family in the rubbed-raw intimacy of Roberto Minervini’s latest.

The Pearl (dirs. Jessica Dimmock and Christopher LaMarca)

In a world far from glossy magazines featuring Laverne Cox,

four middle-aged transgender women struggle to find recognition, refuge, and

love.

Peter and the Farm (dir. Tony Stone)

Back-to-the-lander Peter Dunning has become one with his

Vermont farm, perched somewhere between paradise and hell.

Presenting Princess Shaw (dir. Ido Haar)

Singer-songwriter Princess Shaw aspires to greatness, but is

anyone listening?

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes (dir. Brett Story)

This impressionistic, piercing essay reveals a

prison-industrial complex tightly woven into the the fabric of American life.

Secret Screening Aqua

The director recovers his castaway childhood by drawing on a

vast archive of videotapes.

Secret Screening Navy

This blood-boiling essay about technology run amok pivots

from bedrooms to backrooms.

Secret Screening Scarlet

Every emotion heightened, every moment vital, every

connection new and electric.

Sherpa (dir. Jennifer Peedom)

In this visually soaring adventure, a tragic Mt. Everest

avalanche exposes the relentless strains placed upon the guides.

Sonita (dir. Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami)

Dead-set against being sold as a bride, a feisty Afghan

refugee breaks loose to become a rapper.

Starless Dreams (dir. Mehrdad Oskouei)

In this emotionally charged masterpiece, a group of underage

female convicts dream of escaping the detention center and returning to their

families.

Those Who Jump (dirs. Moritz Siebert, Estephan Wagner and

Abou Bakar Sidibé)

In the mountain range between Morocco and Spain, thousands

of men prepare to scale the imposing fences that stand between them and Europe.

Thy Father’s Chair (dirs. Antonio Tibaldi and Alex Lora)

Twins Abraham and Shraga are prisoners of all the dreck

piled high around their Brooklyn apartment – until concerned neighbors

intercede.

Tickled (dirs. David Farrier and Dylan Reeve)

This news-of-the-weird story about a fringe sport morphs

into a twisty tale of obsession, exploitation, sex, and blackmail.

Untitled Ramona Diaz Project – Work in Progress

From kangaroo moms to lost babies, there are dozens of

stories in the world’s largest maternity ward.

Weiner (dirs. Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg)

This raucous, fast-paced

profile gets up close and personal as it encounters the exploits of dethroned

New York politician Anthony Weiner.