Universal Pictures Officially Announces Release Dates For 'Fast & Furious' 9 & 10

While it’s sometimes hard to believe the things that Vin Diesel says (really? “xXx 3“?), the actor knows how to get projects going (yes, “xXx 3” is really happening). And last fall, regarding the future of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, the actor said, “I promised the studio I would deliver one last trilogy to end the saga.” And Diesel is a man of his word.

Universal Pictures has officially announced that “Fast & Furious 9” will drop on April 19, 2019, and “Fast & Furious 10” will hit on April 2, 2021. So, starting with “Fast 8” on April 14, 2017, the final trio of films will arrive bi-annually. No word yet on official titles or directors.

“Furious 7” made a record $1.5 billion in 2015, making for the third highest grossing movie of the year globally. Measure that up against the rest of the series, which has just made $3.8 billion worldwide. In other words, it took seven installments for “Fast & Furious” to go proper supernova. So, “Fast & Furious” has shifted gears and is going down a final stretch of road…until they figure out another way forward. Universal has plenty of time to figure out how to keep more gas in the tank of this one.