Watch Aunjanue Ellis, Bill Cobbs and Ruth Negga in Trailer for ‘of Mind and Music’ (Opens This Friday)

Titled "of Mind and Music," and based on the Novel by Nicolas Bazan, a summary of the story reads… Renowned Neuroscientist Dr. Alvaro Cruz (Joaquim De Almeida) returns home from a lecture in Paris, heartbroken and disillusioned. In his absence, his mother has succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease. Nothing that his research or science could do could stop this from happening. As he decides to take some time off work and reconnect with the love of music that he shared with his mother finding solace in the music that permeates New Orleans’ French Quarter, he hears the mesmerizing voice of Una Vida (Aunjanue Ellis) for the first time. After repeat visits to hear her sing, he realizes that she is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and that her unconventional "family" cannot cope with her declining health. Cruz puzzles his wife, Angela (Sharon Lawrence), by seeking out Una Vida’s long lost son in hopes of finally giving her resolution to the grief, loss and longing that has overshadowed her difficult but also beautiful life.

Richie Adams directed the film which he co-wrote with Nicolas Bazan, who also executive produces.

Producers are Adams and Bazan, as well as Brent Caballero, and Nancy Green-Keyes.

Executive produced By Nicolas Bazan.

Winner of multiple film festival awards over the last year, Monterey Media has set a theatrical release date for "of Mind and Music" premiering this Friday, March 4th in select cities in the USA (check you local listings).

Check out a full trailer for the film, as well as several still images, and a poster, below.