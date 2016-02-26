Watch: First Trailer For 'The Man Who Knew Infinity' Starring Dev Patel And Jeremy Irons

Math. That word and those four letters aren’t exactly the most exciting thing when it comes to something you want to see in a movie, but if numbers are your forté, perhaps the upcoming “The Man Who Knew Infinity” will be right up your alley.

Directed by Matthew Brown, and starring Dev Patel, Jeremy Irons, Devika Bhise, Stephen Fry, and Toby Jones, the film tells the true story of Srinivasa Ramanujan, whose work in number theory and more changed the game for math heads at Cambridge and the world. Here’s the official synopsis:

Colonial India, 1913. Srinavasa Ramanujan (Dev Patel) is a 25-year-old shipping clerk and self-taught genius, who failed out of college due to his near-obsessive, solitary study of mathematics. Determined to pursue his passion despite rejection and derision from his peers, Ramanujan writes a letter to G. H. Hardy (Jeremy Irons), an eminent British mathematics professor at Trinity College, Cambridge. Hardy recognises the originality and brilliance of Ramanujan’s raw talent and despite the scepticism of his colleagues, undertakes bringing him to Cambridge so that his theories can be explored.

“The Man Who Knew Infinity” premiered at TIFF last fall and will open in the U.K. on April 8th, and in the U.S. on April 29th. Watch the trailer below.