Watch: Ralph Fiennes and Tilda Swinton Get Swept Up In ‘A Bigger Splash’ Clip

American audiences will have to wait a few more months until "A Bigger Splash" crashes into theaters. However, audiences from the other side of the world have had more luck after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, with a British release planned for next week, February 12. Studio Canal UK has just put out a new clip for the latest from the acclaimed Italian director Luca Guadagnino. Check it out above.

The erotic thriller film stars Tilda Swinton as rock ‘n roll legend vacationing with her filmmaker boyfriend (Matthias Schoenaerts) on the volcanic island of Pantelleria. However, their peace and quiet is disrupted by the sudden arrival of her former record producer/old flame (Ralph Fiennes) and his beautiful daughter (Dakota Johnson). The reunion soon brings back dormant memories along with arousing new desires. As you can tell from the clip above, the film has every bit of the raw sensuality that made Guadagnino’s last film ("I Am Love," also starring Swinton) such a hit in the arthouse circuit.

"A Bigger Splash" will be released May 13 by Fox Searchlight.

