Watch: Stanley Kubrick Reveals the Stanley Kubrick We Never Knew

Last year, a handful of excellent documentaries exploring the lives of late artists allowed their subjects to tell their own stories through archival audio interviews. From “Amy” to “Sinatra,” “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “Listen to Me Marlon” and more, these docs resurrected the voices of their artists and returned the narratives of their lives back into their own hands. It’s a thrilling aesthetic choice that yields intimate rewards, and now the style has been applied to the iconic Stanley Kubrick.

In a short documentary by Jim Casey that debuted online last year, the early life and feature films of the great Stanley Kubrick are explored and discussed by the filmmaker himself. According to Casey’s notes, the narration was pulled from interviews that took place in 1966 with Jeremy Bernstein, who was writing a profile on the director for The New Yorker and who used these recordings as a chance to gather information.

Recently discovered by the folks over at Open Culture, the short 24-minute documentary, entitled “Stanley Kubrick: The Lost Tapes,” is a must-see for anyone who considers himself/herself a Kubrick fan. In talking about his childhood frustrations and his early obsessions with photography, Kubrick reveals what kind of person he really was before his great masterpieces turned him into the legend we know today.

Head over to Open Culture for more behind-the-scenes information on the documentary, and watch the entire film in the video below.

