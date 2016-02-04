Watch: This Exclusive Trailer for 'You'll Never Be Alone' is Extremely Hot and Heartbreakingly Heavy

Chilean musician Alex Andwandter is trying out directing for the very first time in debut feature “You’ll Never Be Alone,” and, boy, does it look to be quite the emotional gut punch. The drama stars Chilean stalwart Sergio Hernández and Andrew Bargsted in his acting debut as a gay 18-year-old. The film looks to explore a coming-of-age story not just for the son, but also for the father. The social and economic layers of the film are inspired by the political climate of modern Chile.

The official synopsis reads: “After his gay teenage son, Pablo, is badly beaten up by some homophobic youngsters, Juan, a withdrawn manager at a mannequin factory struggles between having to pay his son’s exorbitant medical bills and his last attempt at making partner at his company. As he runs into dead-ends and unexpected betrayals, he’ll discover that the world can be violent with him too. Juan has made too many mistakes, but his son can still be saved.”