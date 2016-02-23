You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Who Will Be the Next James Bond? Take Our Poll

Feb 23, 2016 2:02 pm

Everyone from Tilda Swinton and her family to the British tabloids has speculated about who should play the next James Bond, as Daniel Craig is nearing the end of his run.

Now, as Craig’s friend and fellow actor Mark Strong tells ShortList, the hunky Englishman’s stint as the moody MI6 agent may have reached its conclusion, one film before Craig’s contract is up. "He has been [wonderful] and he’s loved it," Strong said while promoting his spy spoof with Sacha Baron Cohen, "Grimsby." "But I think he feels like he’s mined it. He’s done what he wants with it. That point has come."

 
Sam Mendes’ second crack at the franchise, "Spectre," marked Craig’s fourth turn as 007, and the actor betrayed his Bond fatigue to Time Out London’s Dave Calhoun. As for his potential replacement, Britain’s largest bookmakers have shifted from former favorites Idris Elba and Damian Lewis to Hollywood’s hottest hand, Tom Hardy — fresh off two grueling action/adventure roles, in Best Picture contenders "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The Revenant."

WATCH: "Oscar Nominee Tom Hardy Explains Why Shooting ‘The Revenant’ Was So Bloody Hard (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)"

Elba had risen to the top of the pack after the Sony hack revealed that Amy Pascal, then running Sony, had recommended him to play the role. (Several wags subsequently pointed out that Ian Fleming wrote the role as a white Scottish man. Screw that.) For his part, Elba is on record saying, "I just do not want to be the black James Bond." And it would be hard to fault anyone for choosing the charismatic, skillful Hardy, who has the looks and swagger to carry off the grittier Bond inaugurated by Craig. 

Others further down the bookies’ constantly changing lists of Bond hopefuls are Jamie Dornan ("Fifty Shades of Grey," "The Fall"), Michael Fassbender (Oscar-nominated for "Steve Jobs"), and "Superman" Henry Cavill. 35-year-old Tom Hiddleston’s fans are already campaigning for him to assume the role of Bond, and he has practice with spy games now: he’ll appear on AMC in April in the limited series adaptation of John le Carre’s "The Night Manager."
In the category of too old are 2005 Bond candidates Clive Owen (he wanted gross points), Aussie Hugh Jackman (he didn’t like the script), Ewan McGregor (didn’t want to be stuck as Bond), and Dominic West. And though I adore another cool and threatening Aussie, Guy Pearce, at 47 he’s getting up there, along with Gerard Butler, 45. 

Who do you think should play Bond? Weigh in below.

Who Should Play the Next James Bond?

 

Comments

Cromby

Cavill definitely. He’s British, good-looking and has enough talent.

Reply
    Suzz

    It should be tom ellis, who stars in Lucifer. He would be perfect

    Reply
Bam bam

i don’t know who should be the next James Bond, but naomie harris should be the next 007.

Reply
Wells

Cavil can’t act, he doesn’t belong on this list. Lewis is not dashing enough and neither is Tom Hardy, no finesse. Dan Stevens, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Hugh Dancy and Orlando Bloom are laughable as Bond. You need a realistic poll and this isn’t it.

Reply
    Jenny

    Absolutely agree with you. I only nominate Rufus Sewell, or because he absolutely stole the film from Tom Hiddleston (who should never play Bond – also too lightweight), why not Hugh Laurie as an outside shot?

    Reply
Greg

@Cromby – It’s almost certain that The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is intended to be a franchise, which would tie Cavill up–not to mention Superman. (For my part, re Cavill I really wish Tarsem would make an Immortals sequel!)

Reply
Lizziej

Some great choices, but I’d rather see Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow) bring some of the fun back to the role.

Reply
norman kelley

I love Idris Elba, but I would rather him get his own "license to kill" franchise as an authentic SIS/MI6 agent with an authentic background.

Reply
Estelle Burrows

Benedict Cumberbatch ,he is tall,can be dark,British with the required cultured accent and of course excellence in acting ability

Reply
Bruce Wayne

How is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau not being considered? That guy screams James Bond. His role as Jaime Lannister is one big audition for Bond. Layered, cocky but brutal. Check, check and check.

Reply
Cinefan

Jeniffer Lawrence as James Bond. I don’t care, I want to watch it.

Reply
Ryan

Actually Craig is signed to one more after Spectre

Reply
Cynthia

Tony Goldwyn – James Bond 007

Reply
Daniela

Henry Cavill is no comparison. He’s definitely the James Bond!

Reply
Brian

Chiwetel Ejiofor would be a good choice as Bond. Can act well, looks fine in a tuxedo, has the accent down.

Reply
Janine

Henry Cavil all the way he has the bond look and voice.

Reply
Malcolm

Charlize Theron all the way! She would make the best James Bond!
Furiosa: How does it feel?
Angharad: It hurts.
Furiosa: Out here, everything hurts.

Reply
Ellsworth

What about Matthew Goode? He has the looks, charm and acting ability – Bond needs to be both badass while also winking to the audience

Reply
Anna

Henry Cavill for Agent 007!

Reply
Compton

I think Tom Welling would be a great James Bond! He is my first choice and my 2nd choice is Henry Cavill.

Reply
Anna

@WELLS Cavill can act.The dude was great episode after episode on The Tudors,he made an amazing Superman and it seems from the 2 minute U.N.C.L.E trailer that he is more capable to be the next Bond than actors that have a actually played Bond before. @GREG I think recently somone from Lionsgate said that a sequel to Immortals is in early development with Cavill attached.Not sure about Tarsem though.

Reply
Hummg

Would anyone actually look at this? It’s the producers etc.. going to decide who’s right for it.

Reply
Otto von Heidelberg

DAVID BECKHAM to be next 007 above all the others.

Reply
Keir

Keanu Reeves

Reply
TRISTAN

He could not be played definetely by Idris Elba, just like Uncle Tom could nt be played by Sean Connery.
Orlando Bloom is too soft for the role.
Henry Cavill is Superman and this cannot be changed.
Personnaly, I beleive that the role should be given to Michael Fassbender.
He’s got the look. He’s got the style.
He’s the one!

Reply
Tereza

Rufus Sewell!!!! Definitely…;-))

Reply
regina

JAmes Scott the debonair English-Scottish actor. He is classically trained, well read, and only 36 years old. Women adore him and he has a certain gravitas needed for the role. Maybe a fresh face would be better.

Reply
Renee

I think for James Bonds should be played by TOM WELLING .

Reply
Sarah

I don’t often see an actor whose screen presence screams ‘Bond’ at me but Aidan Turner aka Poldark is just such an actor.

Reply
Daniel taillon

Look, Tom Mison should be Bond he’s exactly the right actor for the role.

Reply
Anna

Bradley James – a glaring omission from your list. He has the suave good looks, perfect British accent, and can definitely do action.

Reply
Gina G

Another vote for Bradley James & his gorgeous English accent.

Reply
Debra

I would like to see up coming Actor Italian Born and Carlo Martini perhaps playing the Role 007 Bond he looks the part and as great potentials ….

Reply
Dawn

I think Paul Bettany would make a fantastic Bond. Played many different roles superbly and is a great English actor to boot.

Reply
Vajrang

Hugh jackman, also suits well for Bond role.

Reply
Gina

What about Johnny Depp? I know he’a American, but voice coaches. He certainly has the look and will be able to be the action, serious with the twist of sexy and humour. Please put him as an option.

Reply
Lorraine schaefer

who would make a great James Bond? I like Dominic Cooper, from (Capt. America-Winter Soldier), also Adian Turner.

Reply
organicear

Sasha Roiz is perfect!!!

Reply
Annie

You missed the best candidate by far: Tom Weston-Jones (Coppers) It’s time for a younger, handsome, rugged Bond

Reply
saravanan

"Toby Stephens" should be next James Bond

Reply
Andy Lore

Keanu Reeves would make an excellent James Bond

Reply
Janet Heinen-Robbins

Henry Cavill, or Richard Harrow would be good choices!

Reply
Janet Heinen-Robbins

Love Idris, but hell no for BOND!!!!!

Reply
DougW

My choice is Theo James. He has everything you want in a Bond.

Reply
James

Taron Egerton

Reply
Patrick

I vote Matthew Goode.

Reply
toby

With this list you might as well add Caitlyn Jenner, He/She would confuse the hell out of those crazy villains they cast.

Reply
Dawn

You should add Luke Evans to your pill- he won GQ’s poll for the next Bond. He’s got the talent & the look for the part!

Reply
Anna

Aiden Turner.

Reply
Blanka Prskavec

Where is in the nominate list for James Bond Luke Evans? He is winner in the battle of Bond in the magazine GQ half year ago! 57000 fans voted for Luke Evans!!! Why we are voting?!

Reply
Blanka Prskavec

Luke Evans is perfect man for new James Bond ! Charming gentleman and action man.

Reply
Derrick Labross

None of the above, some are to young or to old. not the right height, wooden & of course Bond is white. millions would stop watching if you change that, plus he would look stupid if the next one was Bold, I think James bond – should be from the age of 34 to 42, and in height be between 5"10 up to 6"3. in looks he should ruggedly handsome and white – & not a Roger Moore type He was the worse "Ever" I’m not a actor "But even I could do better" Craig, has been the Best so far. the previous one was good – but too Clean cut to polished, a Spy suppose to blend in not stand out & be known to every hotel. would a SAS trooper – stand out & womanise & drive flash car’s, No.

Reply
Arnold

No Luke Goss? C’mon…

Reply
Jay

I am thinking that Ewan McGregor has the right attitude, swagger and look. Planrt enough talent for a Bond role.

Reply
Daniel

Tom Ellis…….alias "Lucifer"

Reply
Julia Lewis

What about Tom Ellis to be the next 007?….

Reply
Smiffmeister

007 the next James bond

Reply
Jackson

Rufus Sewell should be the number one candidate for the Bond role. I agree with Wells as to some of your other candidates. I would vote for Christian Bale and possibly Richard Armitage if I wasn’t so sure that Rufus would make the best Bond by a mile. Aidan Turner is not on your list and he’s already played Ian Fleming, proving he could have what it takes. Matthew McFadyen is another possible.

Reply
James Neundorff

I would like to see Tom Ellis as the new James Bond. He is suave and he has style. Add him to the list.

Reply
Jock

Yoiu have left out the best candidate Gerad Butler,

Reply
Seb

Vladimir Putin will be perfect

Reply
Lee wood

Tom Welling

Reply
Lee wood

should be next james bond Tom Welling

Reply
Marie

Tom Ellis, he’s a great actor.

Reply
She

Matthew Goode all the way! No one else comes close.

Reply
Billy

I think Cillian Murphy would make a good Bond. But he’ll need to beef up! If he hits the weights & workout room I think he’d make a great Bond.

Reply
Vanessa

Chris Vance

Reply
Bond Magic 8 Ball

Chris Vance should be on this list. He’s a relative unknown, which is a plus. He also has the rugged look (not too pretty, yet not too hard-looking).

Reply
John

Joseph Morgan

Reply
Cathy

Rufus Sewell

Reply
Chrissyntax

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) the bond producers need to watch this. He IS Bond,does his own stunts, stunt car driving, martial arts and one of the hardest working actors out there. His mother is British (He can apply for a British Nationality if he wanted to) and he can do a very proficient English accent

Reply

