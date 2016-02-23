Who Will Be the Next James Bond? Take Our Poll

Now, as Craig’s friend and fellow actor Mark Strong tells ShortList, the hunky Englishman’s stint as the moody MI6 agent may have reached its conclusion, one film before Craig’s contract is up. "He has been [wonderful] and he’s loved it," Strong said while promoting his spy spoof with Sacha Baron Cohen, "Grimsby." "But I think he feels like he’s mined it. He’s done what he wants with it. That point has come."
Sam Mendes’ second crack at the franchise, "Spectre," marked Craig’s fourth turn as 007, and the actor betrayed his Bond fatigue to Time Out London’s Dave Calhoun. As for his potential replacement, Britain’s largest bookmakers have shifted from former favorites Idris Elba and Damian Lewis to Hollywood’s hottest hand, Tom Hardy — fresh off two grueling action/adventure roles, in Best Picture contenders "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The Revenant."
WATCH: "Oscar Nominee Tom Hardy Explains Why Shooting ‘The Revenant’ Was So Bloody Hard (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)"
Elba had risen to the top of the pack after the Sony hack revealed that Amy Pascal, then running Sony, had recommended him to play the role. (Several wags subsequently pointed out that Ian Fleming wrote the role as a white Scottish man. Screw that.) For his part, Elba is on record saying, "I just do not want to be the black James Bond." And it would be hard to fault anyone for choosing the charismatic, skillful Hardy, who has the looks and swagger to carry off the grittier Bond inaugurated by Craig.
Who do you think should play Bond? Weigh in below.
Comments
Cavill definitely. He’s British, good-looking and has enough talent.
It should be tom ellis, who stars in Lucifer. He would be perfect
i don’t know who should be the next James Bond, but naomie harris should be the next 007.
Cavil can’t act, he doesn’t belong on this list. Lewis is not dashing enough and neither is Tom Hardy, no finesse. Dan Stevens, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Hugh Dancy and Orlando Bloom are laughable as Bond. You need a realistic poll and this isn’t it.
Absolutely agree with you. I only nominate Rufus Sewell, or because he absolutely stole the film from Tom Hiddleston (who should never play Bond – also too lightweight), why not Hugh Laurie as an outside shot?
@Cromby – It’s almost certain that The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is intended to be a franchise, which would tie Cavill up–not to mention Superman. (For my part, re Cavill I really wish Tarsem would make an Immortals sequel!)
Some great choices, but I’d rather see Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow) bring some of the fun back to the role.
I love Idris Elba, but I would rather him get his own "license to kill" franchise as an authentic SIS/MI6 agent with an authentic background.
Benedict Cumberbatch ,he is tall,can be dark,British with the required cultured accent and of course excellence in acting ability
How is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau not being considered? That guy screams James Bond. His role as Jaime Lannister is one big audition for Bond. Layered, cocky but brutal. Check, check and check.
Jeniffer Lawrence as James Bond. I don’t care, I want to watch it.
Actually Craig is signed to one more after Spectre
Tony Goldwyn – James Bond 007
Henry Cavill is no comparison. He’s definitely the James Bond!
Chiwetel Ejiofor would be a good choice as Bond. Can act well, looks fine in a tuxedo, has the accent down.
Henry Cavil all the way he has the bond look and voice.
Charlize Theron all the way! She would make the best James Bond!
Furiosa: How does it feel?
Angharad: It hurts.
Furiosa: Out here, everything hurts.
What about Matthew Goode? He has the looks, charm and acting ability – Bond needs to be both badass while also winking to the audience
Henry Cavill for Agent 007!
I think Tom Welling would be a great James Bond! He is my first choice and my 2nd choice is Henry Cavill.
@WELLS Cavill can act.The dude was great episode after episode on The Tudors,he made an amazing Superman and it seems from the 2 minute U.N.C.L.E trailer that he is more capable to be the next Bond than actors that have a actually played Bond before. @GREG I think recently somone from Lionsgate said that a sequel to Immortals is in early development with Cavill attached.Not sure about Tarsem though.
Would anyone actually look at this? It’s the producers etc.. going to decide who’s right for it.
DAVID BECKHAM to be next 007 above all the others.
Keanu Reeves
He could not be played definetely by Idris Elba, just like Uncle Tom could nt be played by Sean Connery.
Orlando Bloom is too soft for the role.
Henry Cavill is Superman and this cannot be changed.
Personnaly, I beleive that the role should be given to Michael Fassbender.
He’s got the look. He’s got the style.
He’s the one!
Rufus Sewell!!!! Definitely…;-))
JAmes Scott the debonair English-Scottish actor. He is classically trained, well read, and only 36 years old. Women adore him and he has a certain gravitas needed for the role. Maybe a fresh face would be better.
I think for James Bonds should be played by TOM WELLING .
I don’t often see an actor whose screen presence screams ‘Bond’ at me but Aidan Turner aka Poldark is just such an actor.
Look, Tom Mison should be Bond he’s exactly the right actor for the role.
Bradley James – a glaring omission from your list. He has the suave good looks, perfect British accent, and can definitely do action.
Another vote for Bradley James & his gorgeous English accent.
I would like to see up coming Actor Italian Born and Carlo Martini perhaps playing the Role 007 Bond he looks the part and as great potentials ….
I think Paul Bettany would make a fantastic Bond. Played many different roles superbly and is a great English actor to boot.
Hugh jackman, also suits well for Bond role.
What about Johnny Depp? I know he’a American, but voice coaches. He certainly has the look and will be able to be the action, serious with the twist of sexy and humour. Please put him as an option.
who would make a great James Bond? I like Dominic Cooper, from (Capt. America-Winter Soldier), also Adian Turner.
Sasha Roiz is perfect!!!
You missed the best candidate by far: Tom Weston-Jones (Coppers) It’s time for a younger, handsome, rugged Bond
"Toby Stephens" should be next James Bond
Keanu Reeves would make an excellent James Bond
Henry Cavill, or Richard Harrow would be good choices!
Love Idris, but hell no for BOND!!!!!
My choice is Theo James. He has everything you want in a Bond.
Taron Egerton
I vote Matthew Goode.
With this list you might as well add Caitlyn Jenner, He/She would confuse the hell out of those crazy villains they cast.
You should add Luke Evans to your pill- he won GQ’s poll for the next Bond. He’s got the talent & the look for the part!
Aiden Turner.
Where is in the nominate list for James Bond Luke Evans? He is winner in the battle of Bond in the magazine GQ half year ago! 57000 fans voted for Luke Evans!!! Why we are voting?!
Luke Evans is perfect man for new James Bond ! Charming gentleman and action man.
None of the above, some are to young or to old. not the right height, wooden & of course Bond is white. millions would stop watching if you change that, plus he would look stupid if the next one was Bold, I think James bond – should be from the age of 34 to 42, and in height be between 5"10 up to 6"3. in looks he should ruggedly handsome and white – & not a Roger Moore type He was the worse "Ever" I’m not a actor "But even I could do better" Craig, has been the Best so far. the previous one was good – but too Clean cut to polished, a Spy suppose to blend in not stand out & be known to every hotel. would a SAS trooper – stand out & womanise & drive flash car’s, No.
No Luke Goss? C’mon…
I am thinking that Ewan McGregor has the right attitude, swagger and look. Planrt enough talent for a Bond role.
Tom Ellis…….alias "Lucifer"
What about Tom Ellis to be the next 007?….
007 the next James bond
Rufus Sewell should be the number one candidate for the Bond role. I agree with Wells as to some of your other candidates. I would vote for Christian Bale and possibly Richard Armitage if I wasn’t so sure that Rufus would make the best Bond by a mile. Aidan Turner is not on your list and he’s already played Ian Fleming, proving he could have what it takes. Matthew McFadyen is another possible.
I would like to see Tom Ellis as the new James Bond. He is suave and he has style. Add him to the list.
Yoiu have left out the best candidate Gerad Butler,
Vladimir Putin will be perfect
Tom Welling
should be next james bond Tom Welling
Tom Ellis, he’s a great actor.
Matthew Goode all the way! No one else comes close.
I think Cillian Murphy would make a good Bond. But he’ll need to beef up! If he hits the weights & workout room I think he’d make a great Bond.
Chris Vance
Chris Vance should be on this list. He’s a relative unknown, which is a plus. He also has the rugged look (not too pretty, yet not too hard-looking).
Joseph Morgan
Rufus Sewell
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) the bond producers need to watch this. He IS Bond,does his own stunts, stunt car driving, martial arts and one of the hardest working actors out there. His mother is British (He can apply for a British Nationality if he wanted to) and he can do a very proficient English accent