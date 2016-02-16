Who Would You Pick to Play the Remarkable Bessie Stringfield in a Film?

More fantasy movie making. Like my previous pieces on Jennifer Teege (here) and Bass

Reeves (here), there so many untold stories about extraordinary black people that

beg for big screen treatment, you wonder why producers (especially in Hollywood) they keep making black rom-coms like the upcoming "The Perfect Match."

I was reading about the remarkable Bessie Stringfield, who was known as the

“Motorcycle Queen of Miami,” and the

first thing that came to my mind was, of course, she would be a fantastic

subject for a movie.

Her story sounds like a screenwriter’s dream.

Born in Jamaica in 1911, her parents migrated to Boston,

but later died when he was five, and she was eventually adopted by a white Irish

woman.

By the age of 16, however, she taught herself how to ride

a motorcycle and it became a life long love affair after that.

At the age of 19 in 1930, she started a cross country journey (the first black woman to do so) through

all 48 states (remember Hawaii and Alaska didn’t become U.S. States until 1959) and later rode through Europe, Brazil and Haiti.

She earned money by performing motorcycle stunts in carnival

shows, although, of course, because of her race and sex, she endured endless

discrimination, racism and sexism. She was even forced to sleep outdoors or at gas stations, on her motorcycle, since hotels and lodgings refused

her accommodation.

She was also refused cash winnings from track races she won.

During World War II, she worked for the U.S. army as a

civilian motorcycle dispatch rider, crossing the country from coast to coast, some 8

times. The only woman in her unit, she completed rigorous training maneuvers

and learned how to weave a makeshift bridge from rope and tree limbs to cross

swamps.

In the 1950’s she moved to Miami where the local police

told her that "nigger women are not allowed to ride motorcycles." But whoever told her that didn’t know Bessie, as she went on to form the Iron Horse Motorcycle Club, eventually owning

around 27 Harley Davidson motorcycles, and kept on riding until her death

in 1993.

She became a motorcycle legend, and, in 2000, the American Motorcycle Association created the Bessie Stringfield

Memorial Award to recognize "outstanding achievement by a female

motorcyclist."

She got married and divorced six times. What a woman!

So with all that, if you were making a film about Stringfield, who would you cast for the role?

First of all, you need a WOMAN for the part. I mean an adult,

mature actress who can be feisty and resilient, who understands being knocked down

in life a few times, and has gotten back up every time. Someone who’s

lived a life.

Which means that all those young, skinny, spoiled Hollywood

actresses whose only major angst in life is what weave to wear, are all totally

wrong.

Also, NO Beyonce. And NO Rihanna.

My choice would surprise you, but the person who immediately

came to mind for the role is Mo’Nique.

Yes! Let’s face it – she has all the qualities I’ve mentioned

that would be needed for someone to play the role; and besides, have you seen her

lately? She’s looks fantastic after losing about 80 pounds thanks a strict diet and exercise regimen.

True, she does have a reputation for being… shall I say …”difficult.” But she could be a different person now, especially

since she hasn’t done much since "Precious."

And, yes, you would need a strong

director to keep her from going off into her Mo’ Nique-isms, if you know what I

mean. But I think she would be perfect.

Who would you choose?