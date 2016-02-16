Who Would You Pick to Play the Remarkable Bessie Stringfield in a Film?

More fantasy movie making. Like my previous pieces on Jennifer Teege (here) and Bass
Reeves (here), there so many untold stories about extraordinary black people that
beg for big screen treatment, you wonder why producers (especially in Hollywood) they keep making black rom-coms like the upcoming "The Perfect Match."
I was reading about the remarkable Bessie Stringfield, who was known as the
“Motorcycle Queen of Miami,” and the
first thing that came to my mind was, of course, she would be a fantastic
subject for a movie.
Her story sounds like a screenwriter’s dream.
Born in Jamaica in 1911, her parents migrated to Boston,
but later died when he was five, and she was eventually adopted by a white Irish
woman.
By the age of 16, however, she taught herself how to ride
a motorcycle and it became a life long love affair after that.
At the age of 19 in 1930, she started a cross country journey (the first black woman to do so) through
all 48 states (remember Hawaii and Alaska didn’t become U.S. States until 1959) and later rode through Europe, Brazil and Haiti.
She earned money by performing motorcycle stunts in carnival
shows, although, of course, because of her race and sex, she endured endless
discrimination, racism and sexism. She was even forced to sleep outdoors or at gas stations, on her motorcycle, since hotels and lodgings refused
her accommodation.
She was also refused cash winnings from track races she won.
During World War II, she worked for the U.S. army as a
civilian motorcycle dispatch rider, crossing the country from coast to coast, some 8
times. The only woman in her unit, she completed rigorous training maneuvers
and learned how to weave a makeshift bridge from rope and tree limbs to cross
swamps.
In the 1950’s she moved to Miami where the local police
told her that "nigger women are not allowed to ride motorcycles." But whoever told her that didn’t know Bessie, as she went on to form the Iron Horse Motorcycle Club, eventually owning
around 27 Harley Davidson motorcycles, and kept on riding until her death
in 1993.
She became a motorcycle legend, and, in 2000, the American Motorcycle Association created the Bessie Stringfield
Memorial Award to recognize "outstanding achievement by a female
motorcyclist."
She got married and divorced six times. What a woman!
So with all that, if you were making a film about Stringfield, who would you cast for the role?
First of all, you need a WOMAN for the part. I mean an adult,
mature actress who can be feisty and resilient, who understands being knocked down
in life a few times, and has gotten back up every time. Someone who’s
lived a life.
Which means that all those young, skinny, spoiled Hollywood
actresses whose only major angst in life is what weave to wear, are all totally
wrong.
Also, NO Beyonce. And NO Rihanna.
My choice would surprise you, but the person who immediately
came to mind for the role is Mo’Nique.
Yes! Let’s face it – she has all the qualities I’ve mentioned
that would be needed for someone to play the role; and besides, have you seen her
lately? She’s looks fantastic after losing about 80 pounds thanks a strict diet and exercise regimen.
True, she does have a reputation for being… shall I say …”difficult.” But she could be a different person now, especially
since she hasn’t done much since "Precious."
And, yes, you would need a strong
director to keep her from going off into her Mo’ Nique-isms, if you know what I
mean. But I think she would be perfect.
Who would you choose?
Comments
No other woman could play the role better than Queen Latifah
What’s more important is who plays the made up white person. That’s the only way this gets made (See Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis movie).
Uzo Aduba has two emmys and would be great for this. I would like to see Octavia Spencer try something like this for a change. Mo’Nique is good too and so is Danielle Brooks.
Loretta Devine
I’m gonna second Danielle Brooks.
No I didn’t just hear Sergio say something good about Mo’Nique? Not the man who said Mo’Nique couldn’t act and thus wasn’t acting in Precious but was being herself? Listen, Sergio is my guy, and I agreed with him when he said Angela Bassett can over-act brushing her teeth, but come on now, say it ain’t so, he’s not actually championing the vicious hairy legged no acting Mo’Nique, is he? Well, I have to say, again, I agree with him. See, I believe much of Mo’nique’s character "Mary Jones" was a manifestation of the actor’s personal traits. However, that said, I believe the best actors have a special gift, a special ability to reach down within themselves to find and exude their personal moments of emotional upheaval, especially the ones we’d like to forget and not share with the world. The best can go there… on cue, no less. So this is a no-brainer, the rough and tumble tom-boy looking Mo’Nique is tailor made for the role of the hard-boiled motorcycle riding Bessie Stringfield.
Mo’Nique is too old for this role. I think I agree that Dani Brooks would be perfect. They even look alike.
Queen Latifah. She has been a motorcycle enthusiast for most of her life and likely knows Bessie Springfield’s history well. She is also a damn amazing actress.
Years ago, I actually considered writing a screenplay about her! When I write I usually don’t have a particular actor in mind but I’d love to see someone with an actual Caribbean background. I know Kerry Washington has a West Indian background but since Scandal, I have a difficult time seeing her in this role but I feel as if the role would require an actor who could go from teenage years to adulthood as Bessie started out biking as a teenager. If there were enough well known actors to round out the cast, this could be a great breakout role for an actress.
Queen Latifah. Regina King. Lupita Nyong’o.Aunjanue Ellis.
Uzo!
Oh wow, I have to agree, Tika Sumpter would be perfect for the part.
N’Bushe Wright, Aunjanue Ellis, Audra McDonald, Anika Noni Rose…
Tika Sumpter or Lupita Nyong’o.
This role is Danielle Brooks all day!!!
I would love to see this movie made! Queen Latifah is the one I see in this role. She is a strong and independent woman.