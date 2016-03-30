Aaron Sorkin to Adapt 'A Few Good Men' as Live TV Event for NBC

If anyone can handle the truth, it’s Aaron Sorkin. The playwright who originally penned “A Few Good Men” as a stage play at the Music Box Theatre in 1989, and then adapted it into an Oscar-winning feature film of the same name, is now taking a third stab at the story of Lt. Daniel Kaffee, three marines on trial for murder, and one very, very incredulous Colonel.

Sorkin has officially been hired on to adapt and produce “A Few Good Men” for a live presentation on NBC. Set to air in early 2017, the production will mark the first live drama to air since NBC kicked off the trend of live recreations of popular productions with “A Sound of Music” back in 2013.

“I am thrilled that Aaron Sorkin is coming back to NBC to adapt and produce a live broadcast of his electrifying play ‘A Few Good Men,’ which seems as timely as ever today,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Aaron is one of the most acclaimed theater, television and film authors of our time, and I am pleased that the live event business that we pioneered with musicals is now expanding into other genres and attracting artists of his caliber. I look forward to his collaboration with our ‘A-team’ producers, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, to bring another exciting piece of live drama to a broad audience.”

Zadan and Meron have produced all three of NBC’s live events — “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan” and “The Wiz” — and are currently working on a similar adaptation of “Hairspray.” Sorkin recently won a Golden Globe for his work on “Steve Jobs,” and his last TV project was the Emmy-winning HBO drama, “The Newsroom.”

“I’ve been incredibly impressed watching NBC resurrect live musical theater for television and I’m eager to team up with Craig and Neil to help bring live drama back as well,” Sorkin said.

When the play hit Broadway, Tom Hulce earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of the arrogant, insightful Daniel Kaffee. Tom Cruise played him in the film version. No casting news has been announced yet, but Indiewire already has some suggestions (as seen in the link below).

READ MORE: Poll: Who Should Be Cast in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘A Few Good Men’ Live Show on NBC?

For more from Sorkin himself, take a look at Anne Thompson’s interview with the screenwriter while he was promoting “Steve Jobs” in late 2015.