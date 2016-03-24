'Banana Season' Has a Fighter with a Gentle Heart and Dreams of Flight

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film, web series, TV pilot, what-have-you in progress — at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a project you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

Banana Season

Logline: Not your average indie movie. Banana Season is about an unlikely friendship, two unexpected journeys and the magic that connects us all.

Elevator Pitch:

"Banana Season" is an independent feature film shot in Chicago, created by award-winning filmmakers, Sanghoon Lee (writer/director) and James Choi (producer).

It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two very different characters. Sun is a Korean-American cage fighter who, despite his talent, never wins because he doesn’t want to harm his opponents. Peter is a little person who believes he can fly like the bird his body resembles. The film follows their unexpectedly parallel journeys.

We finished shooting in October 2015 and are currently in the editing process. The project will be completed in the summer 2016.

Production Team:

Director – Sanghoon Lee ("Chicago Heights," "Hogtown," "Breakfast at Ina’s")

Producer – James Choi ("Made in China," "Joint Body")

Writers – Sanghoon Lee, John Chang, Dave Pedersen

Director of Photography – Corey Lillard

Editor – James Choi

Post-production Supervisor – Terry Jun

About the Film:

As an Asian filmmaker living and working in America, it was important for me to make a film that portrays different kind of Asian experience, one that people might not typically see onscreen. But I think most of all, it was important for me to make a film about the human experience.

"Banana Season" tells the story of Sun and Peter, a Korean local cage fighter and a little person who longs to fly, and their unlikely bond. It’s a bond that helps them feel a little less alone in their individual struggles and realize the meaning of their lives.

Current Status: Post-production.



Got a project that you’d like to be featured? Submit to Project of the Day!