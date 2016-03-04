DVD REVIEW: Disney's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar"

Rather than view

Disney’s The Lion King, Return of the

Roar as a successor to the original theatrical feature, or even as a sequel

or “parallel-quel” like The Lion King 2 and Lion King 1½,” it might be best to

take the new release for what it is: the double length kickoff episode for the

recent Disney Junior series for preschool and school age children.

Taken in that

context, The Lion Guard is more

ambitious than the garden-variety Disney Junior series. There are no pauses as

a character waits for the viewer’s response to a question (as is the custom on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse). The series is

cel-animated, making it visually different from much of Disney’s early morning CG

programming. In that way, it’s akin to the traditionally animated source

material, though of course limited to—but not always creatively constrained

by–a TV budget.

The premise

concerns young Kion (voice of Max Charles), who learns he has a powerful roar

with almost mystical powers (for Don Knotts fans, it’s like Mr. Limpet’s

thrum). This roar signals a turning point in his life, he is now the successor

to a bold group of protectors called the “lion guard,” which kept things nice

in the Pride Lands until Scar killed them all. (Like Voldemort, Scar had the

power but it went to his head.)

Instead of

enlisting another group of ripped “Navy Seal”-ish lions, Kion jolts his dad

Simba (voice of Rob Lowe) by recruiting his young pals, who don’t exactly fit

the mold and have as many shortcomings as virtues. This in itself sets up a

wonderful opportunity for the series to send messages to kids who, to quote the

musical version of Lost Horizon,

“Just because you think you’re small, that doesn’t mean that you’re small at

all…” and so on, without being clunky about it.

This is the

second TV series based on The Lion King.

The first one followed Timon and Pumbaa on their travels beyond the Pride

Lands. The Lion Guard should please

young fans because it stays put, leaving the door open for appearances from

familiar characters like Simba and a cumulonimbus Mufasa (voiced by James Earl

Jones himself).

It’s also chock

full of original songs that suggest the flavor of the original film and also

move into other musical directions. They’re the work of singer/songwriter Beau

Black, who is featured in the DVD’s only bonus feature, singing the Earworm

Award contender, “Here Comes the Lion Guard.” Classic pop fans take note, he’s

the son of legendary singer Jay Black of Jay and the Americans (“Come a Little

Bit Closer,” “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia’).

A soundtrack

album of songs from

both the TV soundtrack featuring Black and members of the voice cast, as well

as a selection of music from Christopher Willis’s score, have been released by

Walt Disney Records.