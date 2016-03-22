Exclusive: Listen To 3 Soundtrack Cuts From Jeremy Saulnier's 'Green Room' Plus Full Release Details

If you ask any band, they’ll have a story about the one night that went wrong, or the gig that went awry. But few will spin a tale as harrowing as what The Ain’t Rights go through in Jeremy Saulnier‘s upcoming "Green Room." The thriller starring Patrick Stewart, Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat, Joe Cole, Callum Turner, Mark Webber, Eric Edelstein, Macon Blair, and Kai Lennox follows a punk band who get booked to play a skinhead venue, only to wind up fighting for their lives after witnessing a murder. The "Blue Ruin" filmmaker directs it with a vice-like grip on the ever tightening tension, and helping raise the hairs on the back of the neck is the soundtrack and score.

Reteaming with Saulnier following "Blue Ruin," Brooke and Will Blair bring an edgy, pulsating mood to the tracks they craft here, with the exclusive tunes "Let’s Pretend" and "Weapons Ready" highlighting their effective abilities at building atmosphere. Meanwhile, "What Have I Become" is a fun look at the snotty punk by The Ain’t Rights which audiences get a taste of before it all goes south.

"Green Room" opens in New York and Los Angeles on April 15th and goes wide on April 29th. The soundtrack will be available on CD and digital on April 15th. Check out our exclusive cuts, tracklisting, and artwork below.

“Green Room” Soundtrack Tracklisting

1. Weapons Ready

2. What Have I Become? – The Ain’t Rights

3. Corpus Rottus – Corpus Rottus

4. Oregon Coast

5. Balefire

6. Prowling Leather – Midnight

7. Nazi Punks, Fuck Off – The Ain’t Rights

8. Red Laces

9. Pour A Floor

10. Blades And Fangs

11. Coronary – The Ain’t Rights

12. Inevitable Failure – Hochstedder

13. Mosh Pit

14. Mopping Up

15. Let’s Pretend

16. Savage Pressure – Battletorn

17. Takin’ Out The Trash – Patsy’s Rats

18. Melted – Patsy’s Rats

19. Odin Himself

20. Fresh Air

21. The Residence

22. We Need The Police

23. Sinister Purpose – Creedence Clearwater Revival

24. Toxic Evolution (Bonus Track) – The Ain’t Rights







