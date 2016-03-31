FIRST LOOK IMAGE: Dreamworks TV "Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh"

Developed by Ryan Crego (Sanjay and Craig, Shrek Forever After) and Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack), and executive produced by Ryan Crego, DreamWorks Animation’s Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh, an all-new Netflix Original Series, answers the question: What happens after a misfit alien conquers Earth, befriends an adventurous teen girl named Tip and together

they save the day?

Picking up where the hit 2015 animated film left off and building upon their enduring friendship, this animated buddy comedy follows fearless Tip and overenthusiastic alien Oh, as they navigate the combined human and alien culture they live in, finding adventure everywhere they go.

The series will also include original music from pop singer Rachel Crow (Rio 2, X Factor) who voices Tip and a voice cast led by Mark Whitten (Rolling High) as the voice of Oh, along with Ana Ortiz (Devious Maids, Ugly Betty), Ron Funches

(Get Hard, Undateable), and Matt

Jones (Breaking Bad, Mom). Throughout the series’ first season,

recurring and guest-starring voices will feature comedy dynamos Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live, Liar Liar), Abby

Elliot (Saturday Night Live), Jon

Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory),

and Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park, Seinfeld).

The first season will be available

exclusively to Netflix members in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, UK,

Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux and France beginning July

29.

In addition to Home, Netflix will launch several new original series in partnership with

DreamWorks Animation in 2016. Along with a reimagining of pop culture

phenomenon Voltron, also comes Trollhunters from master storyteller

Guillermo del Toro.