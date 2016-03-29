Get Forked With a First Look at Delicious Doc 'Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent'

If you’re of the hardcore foodie persuasion, you’re likely familiar with the name Jeremiah Tower. But outside of culinary circles, Tower has been mostly forgotten. For an industry that’s become increasingly rife with chefs who make the jump to "celebrity chef," complete with endorsements and television deals and even magazines and lifestyle brands, leaving behind Tower feels especially egregious. But a new documentary looks to remedy that.

"Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent" will (hopefully) put Tower back into the minds (and stomachs) of food fans and cinephiles alike.

Per the film’s official synopsis, it "explores the exceptional, adventurous life of Jeremiah Tower, one of the most controversial, outrageous, and influential figures in the history of American gastronomy. Yet his name has largely been obliterated from history. Featuring interviews by Mario Batali, Anthony Bourdain, Martha Stewart and Ruth Reichl, this delicious documentary tells the dramatic story of America’s first celebrity chef." The film was directed by Lydia Tenaglia and executive produced by fellow celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

The film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, April 16, including a post-screening conversation with Tower, Tenaglia and Bourdian. Yum! The film will screen throughout the festival, and tickets to all screenings are available now.

Check out our exclusive poster below.



For another tasty slice of gourmet goodness, check out the trailer for "City of Gold" below:

