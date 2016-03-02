John Wayne: Hand Painted

While

visiting Cincinnati, Ohio last week for a lecture I was fortunate enough to

discover the American Sign Museum, thanks to architect and preservationist Paul Muller,

who arranged for me to get a personal tour with managing director Brad

Huberman. As an unabashed fan of vintage advertising signs, I was in hog

heaven.

This impressive institution attracts visitors from near and far…and

no wonder. It embraces the worlds of hand-painted signs, billboards, barns,

wooden and porcelain pieces, neon and, yes, individually crafted movie posters.

The collection includes books, photos and documents dealing with the art,

craft, and history of sign making. You can learn more HERE.

According

to the Museum’s website, "Tod Swormstedt, former editor and publisher of

Signs of the Times magazine, wanted to capture these stories before they were

lost forever, and so he founded the National Signs of the Times Museum in 1999

as his self-proclaimed mid-life crisis project.

With the help of a few early believers,

the renamed American Sign Museum opened its doors in Spring, 2005. Soon after,

Tod began looking for a permanent home that could accommodate the Museum’s

collection – which was already outgrowing its rented space – and his vision for

a more interactive experience. His search ended at a former women’s clothing

and later parachute factory in Camp Washington, a historic and

ready-to-bloom-again area of Cincinnati. With the continued help of our

supporters, we opened the doors of our permanent home June 23, 2012!"

The new

facility has 19,000+ square feet of exhibit space, with another 20,000 waiting

for development, 28-foot ceilings, and a working neon shop. Many of its signs

and memorabilia are displayed on a make-believe Main Street.

The neon

pieces are irresistible, but of course I’m especially fond of the movie-related

images. The Museum features several original painted pieces by the late Keith

Knecht, who recreated posters for a pair of early John Wayne films in the

1990s, proving he hadn’t lost his touch.

Many

theaters hired local artists to render original poster art instead of using the

standard-issue one-sheets issued by the studios and National Screen Service.

The best-known of these artists, Batiste Madalena, was "discovered"

several decades ago when a number of the striking silk-screens he designed and

executed for the George Eastman Theater in Rochester, New York, were rescued

from a dumpster and revealed to the public for the first time since the 1920s.

Although it is out of print, you can still find the beautiful, oversized book

featuring his best work online.

The

American Sign Museum is not alone in its admiration for this nearly-lost art.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences houses a separate Poster

Painters Collection that includes more

than 100 poster paintings by Madalena, Sid Smith, O. M. Wise, Edward Augustus

Armstrong and R. J. Rogers. To quote the Academy website,

"The collection

documents an American cottage industry that was popular from the 1910s until

the 1950s and provided employment for hundreds of artists whose work graced the

lobbies and frontages of both the great movie palaces and the small

neighborhood theaters. Working both for individual houses and for major chains,

these forgotten and generally unacknowledged artists created posters intended

for local consumption only, ‘selling’ the film through advertising that

emphasized what would appeal most to that community and designed to integrate

fully within that particular theatrical setting. This was very much a

transient, commercial art, discarded and forgotten as quickly as many of the

films it promoted. Posters would routinely be painted over again and again. As

a result, few original examples have survived.

"The

majority of poster paintings in the collection were created by Batiste Madalena

who is the most well-known of these artists. Madalena worked in Rochester, New

York, in the mid-1920s. Almost forgotten, his work was discovered by filmmaker

Steven Katten who donated one-third of Madalena’s poster paintings that are

included in the collection. The other two-thirds came from Madalena’s family.

These major contributions are supplemented by the work of Jane Powell, the wife

of former Academy president Charles M. Powell. Powell is responsible for the

library’s acquisition of much of the rest of the collection, particularly the

manuscript component.

"In

addition to the actual poster paintings there are 4.7 linear feet of documents

including some correspondence, clippings, photographs, scrapbooks and copies of

articles from the trade publication ‘Signs of the Times.’ Of special note is a

photograph album that documents the work of Edwin "Ike" Checketts.

Checketts was active in Utah from roughly 1915 until the mid-1920s."

In my

next post, I’ll discuss two films that tell the story of sign painters–one

factual, one fanciful.