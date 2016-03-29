Watch: Josh Fox Gets Arrested in Exclusive New Short from the Anti-Fracking Documentarian Crusader

Documentarian and anti-fracking pioneer Josh Fox was arrested last week in Washington, D.C. while doing two of the things he does best: Protesting fracking and filming the entire thing. Fox was on hand to protest the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for its role in continuing to permit fossil fuel projects that will greatly accelerate climate change. More specifically, Fox and a group of like-minded individuals were protesting FERC’s role in using eminent domain to condemn and clear-cut a wide swath of maple trees across the Holleran family maple syrup farm in New Milford, Pennsylvania in order to make room for the Constitution pipeline (which has still not been formally approved by New York state).
Fox and his cohorts took their complaints directly to the commission and put a clever spin on their protest, branding it as "Pancakes Not Pipelines," and setting up camp in front of the FERC office, where they cooked pancakes (using a solar-powered griddle) and topped them with maple syrup from the Hollerans’ devastated farm. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Fox and others (including Megan Holleran) were arrested for "blocking passage" during the course of their demonstration.
It’s hardly the first time Fox has been arrested while protesting and working. Back in 2012, he was arrested on Capitol Hill while filming "Gasland."
Of his experience, Fox said, "Everyone I know is fighting a pipeline or a compressor station or a power plant that is in front of FERC for approval. It is clear to me that FERC has to be the most destructive agency in the United States right now. They are faceless, nameless, unelected and ignore citizen input. I think of FERC as the Phantom Menace. The agency’s commissioners have been rubber stamping fracking infrastructure all over country that threatens local communities and the planet by accelerating climate change."
Fox is out of jail now, and it should come as little surprise that he’s turned his experience into a film, a brand new short titled "The Last Drop" (another clever take on the problem, as the syrup used on the pancakes was billed as being "the last drop" of the Holleran family’s business) that follows the Holleran family’s unbelievable experiences with FERC and the proposed pipeline, all leading up to the group’s recent arrest. Indiewire is very proud to exclusively debut the new film here.
Fox’s latest feature, "How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can’t Change," will open on April 20, followed by an HBO debut in June.
Watch "The Last Drop" above.
Comments
MEGAN AND THE MAPLE TREES
I MET HER HOLDING A LINE
SHE WAS TAPPING HER TREES
OH IT WAS BITTER SWEET
EVEN THE SAP ROSE EARLY THIS TIME
SHE HAD THE VOICE OF REASON
SPOKEN SO CLEAR AND SO TRUE
SHE SAID THE LEAST THEY COULD DO
WAS LET HER FINISH THE SEASON
MEGAN
AND HER MAPLE TREES
SHE WAS MAKING MAPLE SYRUP
AND FACED THE FACE OF GREED
THEY CAME WITH THE RISING SUN
AND RIGHT FROM HER HANDS
THEY TOOK HER PRECIOUS LAND
REVING THEIR CHAINSAWS AND POINTING THEIR GUNS
SHE FELL DOWN TO HER KNEES
AND SHE COVERED HER EYES
BUT SHE COULD NOT HER CRIES
OH GONE FOREVER ARE THE MAPLE TREES
MEGAN
AND HER MAPLE TREES
SHE WAS MAKING MAPLE SYRUP
AND FACED THE FACE OF GREED
SHE WENT ALL THE WAY TO WASHINGTON
OH SHE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY
ABOUT THE LIVING SHE MAKES
AND ALL OF THE DESTRUCTION
I SAW HER WORKING THE LINE
SHE WAS FRYING UP PANCAKES
ON A SOLAR POWERED HOTPLATE
CHANTING PANCAKES NOT PIPELINES
MEGAN
AND HER MAPLE TREES
SHE WAS MAKING MAPLE SYRUP
AND FACED THE FACE OF GREED
SHE WAS MAKING MAPLE SYRUP
AND GAVE THE LAST DROP
SO GENEROUSLY
The last drop – of Holleran syrup but I pray the last drop of felled trees. What is wrong with these people and their arrogant institutions? How can they can live with their lack of humanity, greed, and injustice? If this isn’t enough, they how can FERC continue these doomsday activities … when simple science must be considered … the symbiotic relationship between trees and humans. One breathes in carbon dioxide and exhales oxygen while the other breathes in oxygen and exhales carbon dioxide. So with more and more people populating the earth and fewer and fewer and fewer trees … you do the math! The end :(
crasy good