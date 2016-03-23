Watch: The Cast of 'Silicon Valley' Thinks That Wired is 'Men's Health for Virgins'

The cover of April’s Wired will be occupied by none other than HBO’s all-male A Capella group, the boys from " Silicon Valley ." To celebrate the feature, Wired released a video in which the cast tries to guess what real-life startups do, and hysterically fail. For example, T.J. Miller on Tubbber: "Tubbber — T.J. Miller is not only a member, he’s the President."

READ MORE: HBO Needs to Release All of ‘Togetherness’ Season 2 Right Now

In the article, Wired uses "Silicon Valley" as a prime example of the new economy of comedy. "Silicon’s" cast occupies the rising middle class of comedians and comic actors, and as Wired senior writer Brian Raftery writes: "Gone are the days when comedy fame was defined by a ratings or eight-figure paychecks or a huge arena-filling tour. Those opportunities exist only for a shrinking cadre of big-name performers—think Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Seth Rogen. For everyone else, there’s a new comedy gig economy built on a hodgepodge of podcast appearances, sketch show cameos, commercials, more podcast appearances, and indie-film appearances…"

"Most of our friends who are successful in comedy are the ones working in at least three different disciplines," Miller says in the article. "The best way to become a successful comedian in our day and age is to become the most well-rounded comedian, with the strongest and deepest skill set."

Check out the hilarious Wired video below, as well as the covers featuring the "Silicon Valley" cast. The show returns for a third season on Sunday, April 24.

READ MORE: Watch: ‘Silicon Valley’ Season 3 Teaser Gives You One Truth and a Lie With Equal Hilarity