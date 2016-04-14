2016 Cannes Film Festival Line-Up Includes 'The Neon Demon,' 'The BFG,' 'Loving,' 'The Nice Guys' & More

The speculation is over, and while there were plenty of films we were hoping to see, Thierry Frémaux and his team at the Cannes Film Festival have made their selections and it’s looking good.

Leading the way of hot titles on the Croisette this year is Woody Allen‘s star-studded "Café Society," Nicolas Winding Refn‘s arty horror "The Neon Demon," Olivier Assayas‘ reteam with Kristen Stewart, "Personal Shopper," Jim Jarmusch‘s low key "Paterson" featuring Kylo Ren as a bus driver (plus his long-gestating Stooges documentary in the midnight section), and Jeff Nichols‘ interracial drama "Loving." International auteurs walking the red carpet include Pedro Almodovar with "Julieta," Xavier Dolan with "It’s Only The End Of The World," and Hirokazu Kore-Eda with "After The Storm" (Though down in the Un Certain Regard in the latter case).

It’s a bounty of riches so dive into the lineup below. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 11-22.



Opening Film

“Cafe Society” (Woody Allen)

Official Competition

“Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)

“Julieta” (Pedro Almodovar)

“American Honey” (Andrea Arnold)

“Personal Shopper” (Olivier Assayas)

“The Unknown Girl” (Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardennes)

“It’s Only The End Of The World” (Xavier Dolan)

“Slack Bay” (Bruno Dumont)

“Paterson” (Jim Jarmusch)

“Staying Vertical” (Alain Guiraudie)

“Aquarius” (Kleber Mendonça Filho)

“Mal De Pierres” (Nicole Garcia)

“I, Daniel Blake” (Ken Loach)

“Ma’ Rosa” (Brillante Mendoza)

“Bacalaureat” (Cristian Mungiu)

“Loving” (Jeff Nichols)

“The Handmaiden” (Park Chan-Wook)

“The Last Face” (Sean Penn)

“Sierra Nevada” (Cristi Puiu)

“Elle” (Paul Verhoeven)

“The Neon Demon” (Nicholas Winding Refn)

Un Certain Regard

“Varoonegi” (Behnam Behzadi)

“Apprentice” (Boo Junfeng)

“Voir Du Pays” (Delphine & Muriel Coulin)

“La Danseuse” (Stéphanie Di Giusto)

“Eshtebak” (Mohamed Diab)

“The Red Turtle” (Michael Dudok De Wit)

“Fuchi Ni Tatsu” (Fukada Kôji)

“Omor Shakhsiya” (Maha Haj)

“Me’ever Laharim Vehagvaot” (Eran Kolirin)

“After The Storm” (Hirokazu Koreeda)

“Hymyilevä Mies” (juho Kuosmanen)

“La Larga Noche De Francisco Sanctis” (Francisco Márquez & Andrea Testa)

“Caini” (Bogdan Mirica)

“The Transfiguration” (Michael O’Shea)

“Captain Fantastic” (Matt Ross)

“Uchenik” (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Out Of Competition

“The BFG” (Steven Spielberg)

“Goksung” (Na Hong-Jin)

“Money Monster” (Jodie Foster)

“The Nice Guys” (Shane Black)

Midnight Screenings

“Gimme Danger” (Jim Jarmusch)

“The Train To Busan” (Yeon Sang-Ho)

Special Sessions

“L’ultima Spiaggia” (Thanos Anastopoulos & Davide Del Degan)

“Hissein Habré, Une Tragédie Tchadienne” (Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)

“La Mort De Louis XIV” (Albert Serra)

“Le Cancre” (Paul Vecchiali)

