All The Songs In Richard Linklater's ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ Including Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, The Cars, Devo & More

Richard Linklater cares about the music in his films, with “School Of Rock,” “Boyhood,” and “Dazed and Confused” in particular showing a strong commitment to a carefully curated soundtrack. But what you might not know is how much of a stickler the director is for ensuring the song choices are not anachronistic — for his movies, or anybody else’s.

Thin Lizzy song for it, ‘The Boys Are Back In Town.’ But that didn’t come out until June 4 and (the movie setting) was May 28! I went, ‘I can’t use it, I can’t use it!’ ” “If I know a song came out a year later than the time when a film is set, f— you, you just lost me. You can’t approach a period film saying, ‘Oh, who’s going to care?’ No, no! I’m doing it for that one person who does care. Because they’re out there. I’m that person. If you’re going to be fast and loose with that, I don’t trust you on anything. You at least have to try,” he told The Toronto Star . “Even way back when I did ‘Dazed and Confused’ (set in 1976), I was trying to get asong for it, ‘The Boys Are Back In Town.’ But that didn’t come out until June 4 and (the movie setting) was May 28! I went, ‘I can’t use it, I can’t use it!’ ” Well, the director is never short of music he can use, and that’s certainly true for his “Everybody Wants Some!!” Now playing in limited release, and expanding next weekend, the movie boasts many, many more songs that the official, double LP soundtrack. We’ve rounded ’em up, so check out the full list of tunes below, and the tracks on the next page. The official soundtrack will be released on Friday.

“My Sharona” — The Knack

“Gold”— John Stewart ft. Stevie Nicks

“Driver’s Seat” — Sniff ‘n’ The Tears

“Rapper’s Delight” — Sugar Hill Gang

“I Want You to Want Me (Live)” — Cheap Trick

“I’m Bad (I’m Nationwide)” — ZZ Top

“Take Your Time, Do It Right” — SOS Band

“Let’s Get Serious” — Jermaine Jackson

“Shake Your Groove Thing” — Peaches & Herb

“Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)” — Parliament

“Driving Me Backwards” — Brian Eno

“Lookin’ For Love” — Johnny Lee

“Miss Broadway” — Belle Epoque

“All Night Long” — Joe Walsh

“Sleep Dirt” — Frank Zappa

“Heart Of Glass” — Blondie

“Urgent” — Foreigner

“Romeo’s Tune” — Steve Forbert

“Ladies Night” — Kool & The Gang

“Bad Girls” — Donna Summer

“Good Times” — Chic

“Drivin’ My Life Away” — Eddie Rabbitt

“Cotton-Eyed Joe” — Beau Smith

“Every 1’s A Winner” — Hot Chocolate

“Fearless” — Pink Floyd

“Another One Bites The Dust” — Queen

“Alternative Ulster” — Stiff Little Fingers

“Frat Cars” — Riverboat Gamblers

“Gilligan’s Island” — Riverboat Gamblers

“Heartbreaker” — Pat Benatar

“Everybody Wants Some!” — Van Halen

“Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” — Van Halen

“Treat Me Right” — Pat Benatar

“Because the Night” — Patti Smith Group

“Whip It” — Devo

“Rough Boys” — Pete Townshend

“Maybe I’m a Fool” — Eddie Money

“Cars” — Gary Numan

“Pop Muzik” — M

“Minimum Wage” — The BusBoys

“Third Uncle” — Brian Eno

“No Judy” — Standing Waves

“Hand In Hand” — Dire Straits

“Good Times Roll” — The Cars

“Cherokee ChaChow” — The TWITA Boys

















































































