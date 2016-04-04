All The Songs In Richard Linklater’s ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ Including Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, The Cars, Devo & More

Richard Linklater cares about the music in his films, with “School Of Rock,” “Boyhood,” and “Dazed and Confused” in particular showing a strong commitment to a carefully curated soundtrack. But what you might not know is how much of a stickler the director is for ensuring the song choices are not anachronistic — for his movies, or anybody else’s.
Well, the director is never short of music he can use, and that’s certainly true for his “Everybody Wants Some!!” Now playing in limited release, and expanding next weekend, the movie boasts many, many more songs that the official, double LP soundtrack.
We’ve rounded ’em up, so check out the full list of tunes below, and the tracks on the next page. The official soundtrack will be released on Friday.
“My Sharona” — The Knack
“Gold”— John Stewart ft. Stevie Nicks
“Driver’s Seat” — Sniff ‘n’ The Tears
“Rapper’s Delight” — Sugar Hill Gang
“I Want You to Want Me (Live)” — Cheap Trick
“I’m Bad (I’m Nationwide)” — ZZ Top
“Take Your Time, Do It Right” — SOS Band
“Let’s Get Serious” — Jermaine Jackson
“Shake Your Groove Thing” — Peaches & Herb
“Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)” — Parliament
“Driving Me Backwards” — Brian Eno
“Lookin’ For Love” — Johnny Lee
“Miss Broadway” — Belle Epoque
“All Night Long” — Joe Walsh
“Sleep Dirt” — Frank Zappa
“Heart Of Glass” — Blondie
“Urgent” — Foreigner
“Romeo’s Tune” — Steve Forbert
“Ladies Night” — Kool & The Gang
“Bad Girls” — Donna Summer
“Good Times” — Chic
“Drivin’ My Life Away” — Eddie Rabbitt
“Cotton-Eyed Joe” — Beau Smith
“Every 1’s A Winner” — Hot Chocolate
“Fearless” — Pink Floyd
“Another One Bites The Dust” — Queen
“Alternative Ulster” — Stiff Little Fingers
“Frat Cars” — Riverboat Gamblers
“Gilligan’s Island” — Riverboat Gamblers
“Heartbreaker” — Pat Benatar
“Everybody Wants Some!” — Van Halen
“Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” — Van Halen
“Treat Me Right” — Pat Benatar
“Because the Night” — Patti Smith Group
“Whip It” — Devo
“Rough Boys” — Pete Townshend
“Maybe I’m a Fool” — Eddie Money
“Cars” — Gary Numan
“Pop Muzik” — M
“Minimum Wage” — The BusBoys
“Third Uncle” — Brian Eno
“No Judy” — Standing Waves
“Hand In Hand” — Dire Straits
“Good Times Roll” — The Cars
“Cherokee ChaChow” — The TWITA Boys
Ooops. Foreigner’s Urgent didn’t come out until 1981.
Hey here’s my two cents for what it’s worth. First of all, I loved Dazed and Confused, it brought back memories of life in the Los Angeles suburbs, the first year of junior high (1979) and older guys on my block we hung out with and had known for years, crushed on and wanted to be be with in the worst way. With Everybody Wants Some, I was hoping for the same, but a fast forward to my high school years. I’ve got none of that. The movie begins with My Sharona which was theee song of songs in the 7th grade, when? In 1979…and from then on it’s just a late 70s music what’s hot kinda film. If you’re going to do a film about the 80s, then do a film about the 80s. Don’t waffle around at the end of the 70s. The film was marketed as an 80s film, it’s now being described as an 1980 film. Either way, music misses the mark.
“If you’re going to be fast and loose with that, I don’t trust you on anything”
