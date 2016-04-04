An Open Letter From Mary Costa (The Voice of Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty”)

On behalf of Mary Costa – the legendary voice of Princess Aurora in Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty (1959) – I am posting this open-letter to her many fans and friends.
Please join us in granting this very special birthday gift to Ms. Costa. We wish her our very best – and may she enjoy many more years of good health.
Comments
I honestly didn’t realize she was still alive. All I could think of when reading this was what a class act. It made my day to hear she is alive and well, and may she have many more happy Birthdays.
On your special day, I wish you all the very best, all the joy you can ever have and may you be blessed abundantly today, tomorrow and the days to come! May you have a fantastic birthday and many more to come… HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Love your forever friend. Edie Clemons
I honestly thought when I was about to click it I thought she was going to rant on the Walt Disney Company……I guess I was wrong (and reading too much Cartoon Brew). Anyways Happy Birthday to Mary Costa aka Princess Aurora
I thought that I had a lot of info about Mary,
but today I heard about this open letter.
After I wiped some tears away, I realized
that I am so fortunate
to have been able to be
know her personally. I
know that she was OK with silver and gold but had her "rathers"
namely JESUS
I noticed that I was listed as living in the Atlanta area –NOT
TRUE– I was born about
3 blocks from the old
Standard Knitting Mills
In Knoxville, TN (1&1/2 tears before Mary) and have been here always except for
military service.
I am so very proud to
know one of Knoxville’s
most famous of all time—MARY COSTA
Mr Gene Hale
Mr Gene Hale, I too am from Park City. I lived on Washington Ave across from the theater. About 2 years ago I by the way of The Lady Vols,have become friends Ms Edith Pickle Williams. She live across from Ms Costa on 5th Ave.I remember when at Brownlow Elementory, that my 5th grade teacher introduced us to Mary Cost through her music. I was so very proud that someone of that stature came from Knoxville. Now I’m even more impressed that she was from the same neighborhood. I tried to follow her but being a 5th grader and no internet and sometimes a tv; I lost track. But through Ms Edith I have learned so many, many wonderful stories from their childhood forward. She was and is still such a blessing to all who know of her and especially her childhood friends who say she has been the same Mary they knew, back in the day.You may know my aunt, Beatrice Wright. She went to Knoxville High School but died from TB her senior year. She also lived on Washington Ave.
I am grateful to God for bringing Mary Costa into my life recently!I am the concierge at Whole Foods Market,You came in and we had a sweet time and you encouraged me in my walk with God! I look forward to our next meeting and thank you Mary,for taking the time to show the love of Jesus Christ ! May he continue to guide , bless and keep you in His care.