Comments By J.J. Abrams & Todd Phillips Highlight Hollywood Divide About The Screening Room’s Premium VOD Plan

Ever since Sean Parker‘s startup The Screening Room was announced last month, with plans to offer day-and-date blockbuster releases for viewers at home for $50, there has been lots of debate about what this could mean for the future of moviegoing. Surprisingly, Peter Jackson, J.J. Abrams, and Steven Spielberg have been among those who support the idea, while lining up against it has been James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, The National Association Of Theater Owners, and art house cinemas, who all see the plan as a real threat. And naturally, the conversation has continued this week at CinemaCon, where the divide in the industry was clearly felt.
On Team VOD, Abrams sees The Screening Room as a chance for the industry to finally get ahead of the digital curve. “Much has been said of other technologies that threaten the theater experience — and of course I am no expert, and I’m open to all points of view and good ideas to keep theaters thriving — but we need to do everything we can in this age of piracy, digital technology and disruption to be thoughtful partners in the evolution of this medium,” the director said (via The Wrap). “As the world evolves, all of us are evolving with it. We have to adapt.”
However, Todd Phillips sees things much differently, and puts his opinion in far blunter terms. “Why are we in such a rush to turn movies into television,” Phillips said (via Variety). “Why are we in such a rush to take the thing that separates us from everyone else — the physical shared experience of movie theaters — and do away with it?”
And really, that’s probably the single more important question Hollywood needs to ask themselves. If you take the element that makes your artform distinct out of the equation, what are you selling exactly? And while the major studios mull their position on The Sceening Room, Warner Bros. made it pretty clear they aren’t really rolling with the move toward premium VOD.
Comments
I’m with Phillips on this one
It’s offensive and hypocritical to see established directors throw the filmgoing experience under the bus. Theaters are and always will be the best quality venue for consuming this art form and we don’t need to hasten or encourage their demise. I think publicly supporting Sean Parker reeks of cronyism and betrays the real bona fides of these filmmakers. Look at what happened after Sean introduced his last "disruption" to the music industry. Not good.
Every single kid under 25 years old is growing up with instant content from creators available worldwide on their fingertips. Those who think this won’t happen will be the ones left in the dust right next to Blockbuster.
The screening room thing is a bad idea. It’s among this growing sense of modernism that is just killing the social experience of going to see a movie in a movie theater with high sound and high quality. Sure, you have to deal with a moron texting during the film. Yet, it would be more worrying if someone was doing that at your house when everyone is trying to watch a movie.
