Francis Ford Coppola Says He’s Put Together A Longer Cut Of ‘The Cotton Club’

While "The Cotton Club" might not be the most celebrated film in Francis Ford Coppola‘s oeuvre, the film still boasts extravagant (and Oscar nominated) art direction and set decoration that’s worth a look, along with a big role that allowed Gregory Hines to shine. But it seems there’s even more and the director, who has previously expanded "Apocalypse Now" and "The Outsiders," has gone back and put together a longer cut of his 1984 film.
At the time, "The Cotton Club" had a troubled production, going over budget and behind schedule, with producer Robert Evans (who was originally attached to direct) and Coppola trading barbs about who to blame for film’s commercial and financial failure. But now that decades have passed, the director has discovered there was a lot of material he left out of the theatrical version.
"’The Cotton Club’ was sort of made on the battlefield between the various people who put up the money and the producer," he told Associated Press. "At the time, they looked at it and said, ‘Oh, there’s too many black people in it. Can we cut out some of the tap dancing and put the emphasis less on the black people in the story?’ I happened to have a Betamax very rough copy of what the movie had been before all that happened. I realized the movie had been 35 minutes longer. Much of the film had been lost, but through hook and crook, I was able to put it back together."
Beyond that, it’s not known if this longer cut will see a formal release, but let’s hope it does. Will you give an extended version of "The Cotton Club" a shot? Let us know below.
Comments
It’s a flawed but fascinating film, with touches of Coppola greatness. I’d be excited to see an extended cut, for sure.
The Cotton Club and Once upon a time in America were my favorite films that year. Like Heaven’s Gate the critics overreacted and reviewed the making of the movie instead of what was on the screen .I can’t wait to see this new version.
Love this film. It is on the Cahiers Du Cinema’s Top Ten of that year; yes, is that good.
Actually, it’s Coppola’s Rumble Fish that’s on that list. Cotton Club is on the Roger Ebert’s list.
Count me in. I thought it was great, if a bit shallow. I’m up for a longer version to see what it adds.
Saw this several times in theaters, bought the soundtrack as soon as I found a copy and own it on DVD now. Love the thought of it getting a new life!
This explains a lot. I was a reporter on the original "The Cotton Club" press junket and the film that all the actors were talking about was ever so slightly different from the one that was shown. I have full faith in Coppola and hope his true version gets release so we can see what was obviously there but was never allowed to appear.
Definitely.
i sure would
I’d even pay retail for it.
Please release the long director’s cut ! I only saw this movie years ago on TV and loved it. While the story felt rushed and kind of incomplete, the visual style, design and direction of the picture is awesome. And it has a cast to die for: Bob Hoskins, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane, Nicolas Cage & Richard Gere…wow. The pure craft of this feature is so impressive, that it deserves an Ultra-BluRay release in the best possible, most complete version. It’s one of Coppola’s best pictures.
Great movie !!! Add me to the list.