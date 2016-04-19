‘Game Of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin Once Again Pitches Adaptation Of ‘Tales Of Dunk And Egg’

As fans like to gripe, George R.R. Martin has been really good at doing interviews, and less successful at finishing his next book in the "Game Of Thrones" series. And with the new season coming up, he’s once again on the circuit, this time pitching an old idea for an adaptation of one of his books.
Two years back, Martin said a possible "Game Of Thrones" movie was being bandied about at HBO, and that he believed "Tales Of Dunk And Egg," also known as the trio of novellas, "The Hedge Knight," "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight," would be the prime material for a feature. "They could be the basis for (a film)," he said in 2014 of the stories that take place ninety years before the events in ‘Thrones.’ "I have written these three stories, and I have about a dozen more."
Now, Martin is back out there, once again dusting off "Tales Of Dunk And Egg," but this time positioning the works as the source for a spinoff series.
“Each of the novellas could easily be done as a two-hour stand-alone movie for television; that would probably be the ideal way to do them, rather than as an ongoing weekly series. ‘The Hedge Knight ‘and and its sequels are lighter [in tone] than ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’ more in the realm of action/adventure,” he added.
We’ll see if any of this comes to pass, but certainly, HBO is likely eyeing some way to keep their most popular series alive, as it reportedly has only thirteen more episodes to go after season six. And I wouldn’t be surprised if they actually start listening to Martin and take a look at ‘Dunk And Egg.’ As for the fans, they probably just want the author to stop talking about TV and movies and just finish those books already.
