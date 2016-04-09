Joachim Trier’s 'Louder Than Bombs' : The Quest for Authenticity in Post-Existential Age

In his new film "Louder Than Bombs" Norwegian director Joachim Trier masterfully captures the

underlying, aimless desires of very decent people who struggle to be authentic

in their own lives. Written by

Trier and Eskil Vogt, the film is structured as a collage of episodes that fit together like a perfect puzzle, packed with emotions let loose by the death of

the mother and wife of a suburban New York family. The action does not offer

anything overtly dramatic, yet the emotional intensity is louder than bombs which the dead woman famously photographed in the

war zones around the world. Those still images pulse with explosive emotions;

the actual lives of the protagonists are woefully devoid of that raw energy of

authentic, harsh life. The players, however, keep searching for what they

cannot have and do not possess any more.

Three years on, the father and two sons keep trying to make

sense of their lives, left rudderless after the death of the mother and wife.

She is played as beautifully as ever by the wonderful Isabelle Huppert. Cinematographer

Jakob Ihre gives us a full measure of her expressive face in unforgettable

close ups on the scale of Bergman’s famous shots of Victor Sjöström’s face in "Wild Strawberries," or Visconti’s close

up of Burt Lancaster in "The Leopard."

We see her in flashbacks, edited to perfection by Olivier Bugge Coutté, with

her searching eyes that have seen so much outside her suburban domestic routine.

She knows that she loves her husband and sons, yet struggles to understand why

that knowing of love does not exactly feel like love when she is with them.

For them, her comings and goings to and from the war zones

have filled the family life with a measure of second-hand authenticity. Her

death pushes them to examine the void that suddenly presents itself as mundane

and unsatisfying. They have everything the people she photographed lacked, yet

they are the ones left lacking.

Each tries to understand his own circumstances and his place

in his own life. Living seems a difficult task, and it’s that difficulty of

living in a contemporary western society that is the subject of Trier’s

precise, powerful examination. He guides his actors to heights rarely seen

these days, with Gabriel Byrne’s father outshining everything he has done

before this film, and Jesse Eisenberg as the older son and very confused new father giving a perfectly calibrated, nuanced performance. The emotional center

of the film rests with the teenage son, played by the incredibly talented Devin Druid in a career-making turn that might very well net him a handful of awards.

Trier’s work with actors, his writing, and his taut

treatment of the difficult subject of contemporary search for our human core in

a world that lacks any sense any more is the great sum of "Louder Than Bombs’" emotions. Trier catches us in his carefully

plotted net and lets us feel the confused emotions of people living good but

ultimately unsatisfying lives, struggling with the realization that it is what

it is and not more. This is a film that charts a whole new course, a singular

one, with people trying to figure out how to live life after it is no longer

possible to just let life play itself. An extra marital affair or a computer

game are the devices that provide semblance of a pulsing life, in the same way

that any activity outside of daily routine provides anyone living today with a

sense of accomplishment. Trier beautifully captures the moment in time of the

still comfortable middle class, and displays a great understanding of the human

soul – at least the woefully self-centered and self-examining, quietly and

politely dissatisfied one that inhabits the body of a Western man and woman.