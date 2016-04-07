Looks Like Colin Firth Is Back For 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' After All

With one “is he dead?” mystery solved, next on the list is Colin Firth and the sequel to “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” For a while, the filmmakers talked up the idea of bringing back his character, which fans seemed to really enjoy, even though he seemingly got killed in the first movie. Matthew Vaughn said he was spitballing some ideas, but as casting has proceeded, the word on the street for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” had been that the Harry Hart character was dead, and the franchise was moving on. Not so.

First, 20th Century Fox has released the debut poster for the movie, which makes it pretty plain that Harry Hart’s story isn’t over: “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” goes the tagline. And hey, since the series is supposed to be a send up of spy movies, having the one of heroes survive what looked like certain death seems apropos. But the trades confirm Firths’ return as well, with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit hitting Twitter to share his intel that the actor is indeed jumping back in action.

So it’ll be quite the cast with Firth, Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Mark Strong set to star. ‘The Golden Circle’ will shoot this summer and open on June 16, 2017.

My sources are telling me that yes, Colin Firth will be back for KINGSMAN 2. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) April 7, 2016



