Naomi Watts to Star In Netflix Psychological-Thriller Series ‘Gypsy’

Netflix’s slate of original programming continues to grow with today’s announcement that Naomi Watts will star in “Gypsy,” a psychological-thriller series premiering next year. The drama’s first season will consist of 10 episodes, the first two of which will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson; other key players include Universal Television, Working Title and writer Lisa Rubin.

Watts, who will also serve as an executive producer, plays therapist Jean Holloway. From the sound of it, her methods aren’t exactly by the book: Holloway develops improper (and dangerous) relationships with people in her patients’ lives. Watts, whose breakout performance in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” made her an international star, began her career on Australian television.

Taylor-Johnson most recently directed the “Fifty Shades of Grey” adaptation but took herself out of contention to helm its sequel, “Fifty Shades Darker,” due to creative differences with author E.L. James. Her first film, “Nowhere Boy,” was a biopic about John Lennon’s adolescence.

