Nate Parker’s Globetrotting Heist Script ‘Predilection’ Heading to Cannes Film Market

It’s that time of the year again, as producers and sales companies take their packaged (and un-packaged) projects to the Cannes film market (Marché du Film) to present to potential international buyers…
At the upcoming 2016 event which takes place concurrently with the Cannes Film Festival next month, BB Film Productions and Bleiberg Entertainment will shop a globetrotting heist project from Nate Parker, titled "Predilection," which Parker wrote, and which will be directed by Marcio Garcia.
"Predilection" is inspired by Garcia’s short "Predileção," which follows a low-level criminal and a legendary thief who meet in prison and hatch a plot for an elaborate robbery.
Parker is also producing with Uri Singer and Ehud Bleiberg, while and Nick Donnermeyer serves as executive producer.
The project is currently being cast, with a late 2016 production start date eyed.
The news comes after Parker’s "The Birth of a Nation" scored a Sundance Film Festival record worldwide distribution deal with Fox Searchlight, earlier this year.
Nate Parker seems to be making really admirable steps in creating quality films with and by black people. Knowing that it’s 10 times harder in our current cultural system that fact that he’s getting it done deserves kudos. He really taking that lessons he’s learned and putting them to work. It’s great to see that there are at least a few new black filmmakers that are able to overcome all of the obstacles in front of them. Older black filmmakers can be proud of paving the way.
Ugh, I should have proofread that last comment before sending it.
So glad Nate’s work is being recognized. He’s a very talented individual.
