Nicole Beharie Says Goodbye to ‘Sleepy Hollow’

Last November, FOX announced that "Sleepy Hollow," which had been under-performing in terms of ratings, would move to Friday nights at 8pm, when it returned after the holidays, with all-new episodes on Feb. 5.
This was the 3rd time the network shifted the show’s air date and time. In its first season, it was a Monday night series, airing after "Gotham;" and this current season, it was initially moved to Thursday nights, competing directly with "Shonda Rhimes Night" on ABC ("Scandal" specifically). And finally, starting in February of 2016, it headed to Friday nights at 8pm.
And as I’ve said before on this blog, Friday nights are often where TV shows are sent to die. So I figured that, with the move, it was very likely that this would be the last season for "Sleepy Hollow" – unfortunately for the show’s creators, actors, and fans.
But maybe it’s not so unfortunate anymore for one of the series’ stars – Nicole Beharie – who is leaving the show.
“’Sleepy Hollow’ has been an incredible experience in every way. I loved playing Abbie. It’s been such a gift to have taken this wild ride… Alas, Abbie Mills has done all she was meant to do," Beharie said in a released statement. "I’m excited about what the show has in store for us next. I’m rooting for my co-stars and crew… they have been my inspiration, my teachers, family, my friends, over the last few seasons. I want to thank the fantastic producers, writers, and directors who have worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. I want to thank Fox for their faith and support. But, most of all, Sleepyheads for all of your love – what an honor. I will never be the same. Stay tuned.”
Stay tuned indeed. Of course we’re all wondering what’s next for her, and anxious to find out.
Meanwhile, producers of "Sleepy Hollow" issued a statement of their own: “We feel we provided a wonderfully poignant conclusion for Abbie and showed some of the best moments between the Witnesses that we’ve seen on-screen. We thank Nicole Beharie for bringing Abbie and ‘Sleepy Hollow’ to life. We are currently discussing Season 4, and should the series be picked up for another season, we have some exciting scenarios and new avenues we want to explore.”
I must admit that I haven’t kept up with the series since its first season. But what I did read (SPOILERS!!!!), and what fans of the series will know is that (SPOILERS!!!!) Beharie’s character (SPOILERS!!!!) was killed in the most recent episode. The producers described it as a “tragic death” adding that it was a “bold move” for the series.
Indeed. She’s the lead, right? You don’t kill off one of your leads and expect the show to continue. Then again, from all I’ve heard and read from diehard fans of the series, her character had been essentially pushed to the background as her white male lead co-star’s story became even more central to the series’ overall plot, as secondary (white) characters were introduced that amplified his story and, in effect, seemed to quiet hers. And many stopped watching soon after they felt that this was the case. Hence (in part), ratings that continuously declined as she was the reason why many watched the series in the first place. The writing may have also had something to do with it – especially during the second season, as I’ve been told.
You’ll recall last year when another of the show’s co-stars, Orlando Jones, left the series at the end of season 2. At the time it was announced, no reasons were given for his exit, but it came after original series showrunner, Mark Goffman, left his position before the announcement of its season 3 renewal (he was replaced by Clifton Campbell).
Several months after leaving the series, Jones addressed his exit during a video-taped Q&A session with fans who submitted questions via Twitter.
“What led to me leaving was, they changed the show. There is no headless horseman,” Jones says in the video. “When we started on ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ there was a headless horseman, and he had a shotgun. You know how awesome that was?”
He also talked about the demon Moloch, adding that without key villains, “I don’t know who [Captain] Frank Irving [the character he played on the show] would be fighting against,” Jones said.
He did say that the series creators are “awesome guys," but ultimately, it wasn’t necessarily his decision to leave: "They kinda asked me to leave, so I don’t know why they are acting like I ran off and left," he added as he laughed.
I shared my surprise when Fox announced in March of last year that it had renewed the series for a third season, given the sharp drop in ratings the series suffered from season 1 to season 2. For example, its season 1 premiere drew over 10 million viewers, while its season 2 premiere episode drew half of that number, at just over 5 million viewers – a 50% drop. And season 2 ratings only got worse as it progressed, leading to its season finale at the end of February of 2015, which drew just over 4 million viewers during its time slot.
It was a let-down of a season 2 for fans, if my Twitter feed was any indication, with many decrying what they felt was a downgrading of the character played by Beharie, as she effectively became a supporting character in her own series. I watched the first half of the first season, but, despite what I felt were a really promising first 3 episodes, the series quickly lost its appeal to me, and with so much else competing for my attention, I moved on. But I think it was a wonderful opportunity that the show’s producers screwed up. I recall being hooked after the very first episode, and shared my excitement for what I hoped would come, on this blog.
Too bad.
I wish Nicole Beharie well. She’s an actress I’d like to believe still has a lot of great work ahead of her, if given the opportunities. Her IMDB page doesn’t list any upcoming projects, film or TV. So let’s hope that changes soon.
Comments
I’ve watched from the beginning. The problem wasn’t that her "white male lead co-star’s story became even more central to the series’ overall plot". "Sleepy Hollow" IS the story of Ichabod Crane to a degree. The problem was after the first season, the BLACKEST show on network television (Orlando Jones, Jill Marie Jones, Amandla Sternberg in addition to Nicole Beharie and Lyndie Greenwood) became "white" when they started adding new characters like John Noble’s character, Katrina, and Hawley (Poochy). Also, the narrative became way too convoluted. The show got better this past season, but it was too little too late.
OMG! Sleepy Hollow was NOT a “black” show. It was/is simply a entertaining show that allows ALL of us to enjoy ALL the characters. Why is everything about race. It is a shame that people are blaming the show’s turn on the color of our skin. Also, what is wrong with adding more “White” characters. I am simply amazed how people seem to label everything based on race. Never once in my mind did I ever think this was a Black OR White show. Just an interesting supernatural show. Unbelievable!!
I should clarify. IMO, I don’t think the problem was the focus on Ichabod’s story. Maybe it was a bigger problem to other viewers than to me. I didn’t like how ALL the Black characters were marginalized in favor of new, white characters.
The writing went to crap. I have watched the show since the beginning and the pilot is still one of the best pilots I have ever seen. However, the showrunner for season two ruined everything and the show never recovered. Nicole’s character was not pushed to the side at all and the Black characters had a prominent storyline. The show was just not good.
@SUSANNAH DEAN The narrative became way too convoluted in Season 2. It made absolutely no sense. They tried to make things simpler in Season 3 and it did improve upon Season 2 marginally. But by that point, it was too late. They alienated the audience by cutting all the Black characters. Only viewers left were dieharders and those wanting to give the show a chance because of Nicole Beharie.
The "Legend of Sleepy Hollow" is Ichabod Crane’s story. However, what happened to the show is what happens to so many. It wasn’t the marginalization of the black characters, as much as not knowing what to do when the obvious storyline became a love story. Producers pick male & female leads for their charisma with each other. Then when the charisma works, they’re at a loss. It’s a very old rule that you have to keep sexual tension between the leads, because once the relationship leads where it ought to lead, & seems to want to go, it kills the show. In "Sleepy Hollow" they chose to try to cope with it by enlarging the cast & having Abbie & Ichabod have fewer scenes together, which meant diminishing Abbie. It would have been the same had she been white. Of late, we’ve been seeing "Castle" & "Bones" wrestle with the conundrum. In "Castle" Castle disappeared & then Beckett had her separate storyline & then they were faking a separation. At least, both shows took the leap & allowed the relationship to turn into marriage, but it took a long time & a lot of will-they-won’t-they. "Bones" will be ending. Who knows what they’ll do with "Castle" since TV can’t have happily ever after, even if the heroes could continue the battle as a couple. They seem to forget that Nick & Nora Charles, Mr. & Mrs. North, & Tommy & Tuppence Beresford were all successful series in print & film.
Why do you keep getting rid of the great actors? They made the first season and now all the black characters look to be written out. I read what Nicole Beharie said she is a very classy lady. I wish her all the best.
Well I’m done. I’ve been a fan from the beginning. Waiting and cheering for Abby and Crane to become what would come naturally in the situations they were thrust into. Even with the loss of Orlando Jones and incoherent plot lines. Good luck Nicole. I enjoyed your portrayal of Abby. Good job. May you be blessed with even better roles.
The show is excellent! I don’t know why anyone is complaining. This isn’t about black or white it is about entertainment and people might be well to remember that. This season was done well and it would be a shame to cancel this show. Shame on people for making this about race and not taking it for what it is! A Television show.
The show dipped because of a total change in tone and a decline in the quality of writing in season 2. It had nothing to do with the racial composition of the show. First off, Katrina Crane was the only white female character and she was there from the beginning of the show. When her character was killed they in effect replaced her with white Betsy Ross. They didn’t add a white character, they replaced one. Orlando Jones was, in effect, replaced by Abbie Mills’s new boss played by black actor Lance Gross. The villains of season three are played by Shannyn Sossamon (white) and Peter Mensah (black). And they added a new female FBI agent played by Jessica Camacho, who is of Hispanic descent. It’s not about race. It was that the show went from being this cool supernatural *mystery* show about esoteric Colonial history in its first season to being this convoluted, hamfisted action show with too many peripheral characters. Crane and Mills, their chemistry and mystery-solving is what made the first season great. After adding her sister (Lyndie Greenwood) and that pointless bounty hunter dude, both of whom took up way TOO much of the show’s script time, the show lost focus. It was no longer a mystery show. Instead it became a show featuring a group of people walking around like badasses with shotguns playing SWAT force. And the plot devices became completely nonsensical. Gone was the Headless Horseman (in a show called Sleepy Hollow) and all the interesting quasi-historical stuff. They started talking about ancient Sumerian this and Greek mythology that, It made NO sense in the context of the show. It just became apparent the writers hadn’t a clue what they were doing.
I watched because there where poc with major roles. I always like nicolebeharie and she was a great lead! Season 2 was horribly written, bad storytelling and I did not like howcharacter was treated so I stopped watching, I returned for season 3. Improved yes. Now that she’s gone I have no interest in watching yet another white man save the day. Seen it too many times.
Wow so now a tv show it having its decline blamed on race. What a joke. I have watched this show and been a fan from day one. Granted I am going to miss Abbie a great deal in the show. Jones was a great relief when he was gone as his acting left a lot to be desired. yet lets not forget he was replaced with another black actor. The story is called Sleepy Hollow, lets not forget. It’s set in the time period of Crane, which was during the Civil War era. So to most with common sense any new characters being brought in from that time period would be white. Lets not forget Abbie’s father was brought in this season. He was also black and not a white character implying that that her & her sister was from a mixed race family. People really need to find ways to better themselves and this world instead of always trying to always play the race card. Come on people the reason for the ratings dropping is plain and simple if people stop to look, time slots is the reason. When it first aired it had no competition, as it has moved from night to night it is airing against other major shows that people are already fans of. In my area now it is against Hawaii 5-0 & The Originals. Even if you have a dvd system you can only tape 2 shows. Myself i tape the 2 and go in the other room to watch SH. Not all can or will do this. Timing is the problem not race , lack of one or the other. Get real people.
I have never watched this show, but I know that a change of showrunners changes EVERYTHING about a show. They ALWAYS want to make their mark, which I guess they should, but it changes the focus of the show the initial fanbase thought they had.
As far as BEHARIE maybe there’s a Taraji like ascent on her horizon. Everyone thought she was pretty much done after PERSON OF INTEREST, maybe TV One movies or something, but look now!
It only takes that one role. Maybe Olivia Pope will finally get a black home girl.
The show is not a retelling of the original story.
They just used the man of the Ichabod Crane and added the Rip Van Winkle element to bring him into modee problem was during the 2nd season the focus shifted to much more emphasis on Crane and his family drama (evil son and witch wife). Nicole’s character was there but became more of a sidekick with the reasons she was a witness and her
This was not a retelling
I agree with Susannah Dean. I don’t watch it because it is or was the "blackest show on network television." I watch it for the supernatural story line — and for Tom Mison’s comical Ichabod. You keep saying that they cut all of the black characters, but white characters are definitely in the minority now on the show. Do people really watch the show only because black actors outnumber the white in the cast??? That seems like the wrong reason to watch any show. I’ve watched Sleepy Hollow since the premiere, and I’ll watch it until the series end — white, black, dead, or headless.
The show bled viewers after the 2nd season focused on Crane and family and sidekicked Nicole’s character and reduced the screen time of Orlando Jones and his family. Her sister was all but replaced by the addition of the Hawley character.
Not only did fans complain and stop watching, but television critics and podcasters agreed to the point that many stopped recapping or doing podcasts.
The biggest slight however was the showrunners not inviting Nicole to provide commentary on the DVD for that season.
I an not aware of this ever being done with a co-lead on any other show.
Season 3 corrected much of this,but the show never regained the huge viewership or critical acclaim of Season 1 when both leads were on equal footing.
Given the history of television it’s hard for me to accept that the fact the leading lady was black was totally a non-factor. When Sleepy Hollow began Nicole was only the second black female lead on network tv in over 40 years in a genre not known for having much of a black female presence despite its popularity with that demographic.
I wonder if those so quick to dismiss race as a factor ever even noticed that 40 year absence.
I think not.
I for one did not watch the show because of Nicole Beharie. I watched the first episode because it looked like an interesting show. I kept watching because I liked the interaction between Ichabod and Abby. I continued to watch even though the second season wasn’t great because I was hooked on Ichabod!! I continue to watch the show for Tom Mison!!!! I LOVE his character! While I’m not happy that Ichabod won’t have Abby Mills to bounce his humor off of, I hope this show doesn’t get canceled. It’s one of my favorites, which means Fox will probably dump it.
Must we go to black and white. The story was about Sleepy Hollow and the main love interest was black and white and fascinating. The problem was that they never planned for a second season and therefore, lost their way as they added every type of creature to appeal to a larger audience at an earlier time slot on a Friday evening. Had they stuck to the original story recreating history for a modern audience, I think it would have been a hit. Stop dumbingdown creative ideas and elevate your audience instead.
I think the addition of the trickery of the underworld’s part in the appocalypse the 2 witnesses were to stop gave the story more depth & context. The actress playing Pandora is a gem & the power struggle below as well adds to reason motivations of characters. Suprise was Abby’s fathers’s part & the semi-cloning of characters. It was like combining Grimm Supernatural & Sleepy Hollow with the Indian monster being the boyfriend . As drama maj I college with Diane Wiest , I enjoyed every succulent moment of chemistry between Abby & Crane, their sense of humor, sense of loyalty & deep affection & ref to the Illuminati & Mason’s part. On the whole I think Betsy Ross should become next wittness if not Abby ‘s sister. I will miss Abby greatly & wish her great success but look forward to improving scripts more without losing show’s character. I hope it’s renewed
Why make this all a racial thing? I also don’t think you can correlate the shows success with black cast being killed off. If anything, killing the headless horsemen was a bad move in my opinion for ratings, something which I believe we both can agree on.
Do you know who made the decision – was it Nicole’s or was it the studio? My money is on Nicole wanting to move on to something with a more promising future.
Calling her "the lead" is flawed though, as she was one of the leads, but not exclusively "the lead". You can have Sleepy Hollow without Abbie Mills, but you can’t have Sleepy Hollow without Ichabod.
I worked on this show and to be honest, Nicole was a bit stuck up. The rest of the cast was awesome, Tom ever friendly and sociable with everyone, Orlando making random appearances at events and openly saying "approach me and talk", and Lyndie who was often seen in local bars hanging out with everyone.
I mean… Nicole Beharie is a great actor, but she’s an idie/feature actor. Ask anyone who works in TV and they’ll tell you the hours are GRUELING, the scripts aren’t as tight as a feature (which she’s used to) or even a 13 episode series. I don’t blame her for grabbing the opportunity – who wouldn’t? But TV isn’t for everyone. Your lead actor doesn’t just go into the background like she did without the producers and actor themselves coming to an agreement – she quit. You beef up the other leads to prepare for the enableable… but anyway, the show got dry quick-quick. Good luck to her.
SLB, you are right. The narrative was way too crappy. But first you had find the darn show since they kept moving it around from one day to the next. I thought feed in from Gotham was most excellent that first year. I kept watching when I could find it because I locved Abby Mills character and I also loved the unique what if take on American History the show provided. Where else could you see the interesting viewpoint about Betsy Ross role in the revolution? Or Crane’s feelings about Ben Franklin? I thought the show was hilarious for those ‘what if’ pieces. I’m sorry Nicole is leaving but I’m not surprised. When the show introduced the light-skinned Latina FBI agent this year, my first thought was bye, bye Abby Mills.
I’ve watched since day 1. I was disappointed that Abby seemed to get pushed further back as I thought the interaction between Abby and crane was what made the show great. I don’t agree with the race thing as many have pointed out characters who were killed off were replaced with more black characters. What killef it besides the bad writing in season 2 was the move from the original premise of it being Abby and Crane together. That continued into this season. The least they could have done after inferring that Cran3 has romantic feelings for Abby all season was for them to be more affectionate at the end. Would a goodbye kiss have killed the writers to write into the script?
@Tiffany I agree the show used old scheme of Bait and Switch to try and get folks to tune in for the possibility that the Abby -Crane romance would finally happen. I found my self yelling at both them " Saying for Christ Sakes kiss her do the nasty something. But truthfully I am surprised the show lasted this far. IMO the concept was awesome a big gamble -High wire act and they ran out of air to keep it afloat. it can come back The TV show the Good Wife proved that after they killed off a major character. The entire show was re-tooled after that. Some shows can do it. I doubt X-FILES can withstand Scully getting killed or Mulder getting killed and survive !
@ C RUSSELL: Thanks! Glad someone else noted NicoleB’s ABSENCE from any commentary on the S2 DVD. I was sitting and waiting for another "Abby has a FACT!" zinger but none was ‘available’. I also notice in some commentaries some extras get id’ed while others are not even though they may have had equal/more screentime. I’ll miss you Abbie. Wonder if Nicole will stay with television or go back to film.
It is not about the (white) characters taking over the show. When it began the main characters were white and black. Abbie was the only main character who was black. Then more were added. That is absolutely ridiculous to use the black/white card. This is an awesome show. I have watched from the beginning and I have enjoyed all episodes. No matter what color the actors are this show is great. There have been a lot of deaths that is hard to take but really all shows are the same. We have favorites and they choose to go on to something else or their character just doesn’t work in the storyline. That is the way it goes. I am excited to see where the storyline goes next season. Hope it is renewed.
I love the show if Nicole beharie is killed off I will not watch the show ever again.
I am constantly amazed at how everything in life has to be about black or white. I watch this site because I enjoyed it. Never once even thinking about what color the characters were. I am a white woman and one of my favorite shows would be Empire. I actually enjoyed the first two seasons of Sleepy the most, but have continued to watch even though I felt the writers were really grasping sometimes. I am very disappointed that Nicole is leaving. But, not because she is black, but because I feel her role is photo to the show. It is a shame people cannot watch a show without worrying about how many black or white people are in it.
I have been Watching since the beginning and I must say I am so done, with the killing of Abbie that just ended it for me. The two leads and their relationship is what kept me watching, even when the story line at times was not the best. Best wishes to all Nicole Beharie please let us know what is next for you.
I don’t like to see the separation of black and white and find that unfair. I loved the characters and yes I think more emphasis should have been laid on Ichabod’s humorous conversion to the 21st century but ultimately some one has stuck a sword in the gut of sleepy hollow and it is dying an unnatural death. I think it is incredibly sad.
This is such a slanted article that I’m appalled. Are we really measuring the quality of the show by how many black or white characters came and went? Let’s see: the show started out with white Ichabod Crane, white Sheriff Corbin, bla
Black Abbie Mills, Black Captain Irving. Secondary characters were Black Jenny Mills, White Katrina and the White Headless Horseman. Then in season two, the writers brought in John Noble’s character (white) and Jenny became a regular. Season two storyline sucked and show lost the humor and sense of wonder it started with. This year we lost Orlando Jones and gained Daddy Mills…both Black. Lost Katrina and added Joe Corbin and Pandora, both white, but her god husband was Black. So was new FBI guy. Don’t understand why all the moaning about losing black characters when there were still right around the number they started with. Nicole Beharie wasn’t used well this season, but then no one was. But shame on you for making this about race on a series that is a great mix of White and Black actors.
@ Sherr, what article did you read? Please point out the "slanted" references.
I hope it’s not over i liked abbie great actress
A lot of black women were heavily invested in this show because they were praying for a swirl romance between the two lead characters.
I will agree with most that season 2 was not the best for Sleepy Hollow. It ended erratically, giving the impression of a mother’s love gone really bad. I too felt that the writing for most of the season made no sense. Season 3 was picking up, and I particularly liked that Abby and Ichabod’s relationship was becoming much stronger. I didn’t want them to become romantically tied to each other, because the bond of partners can be strong and fulfilling enough on it’s own. My first thought on the death of Abby was, oh crap. Now I want to see more. I want the show to continue, and I want the writers to pull things together. They have a big job trying to pull this show out of the slump created by season 2, and it may take another season to get Sleepy Hollow back on track. They owe us, as viewers and fans, that much. So, show us what you are made of. Please.
@ Sherr — It’s not about the number of black or white characters, it’s how much those characters are valued on the show. In season one, the Ichabod & Abbie characters were written as equals, but she was really the stronger lead: a strong authority figure (a cop, about to join the FBI), yet with a complex & multi-layered backstory. For any actress, let alone an ambitious young thespian (and a WoC) like Ms. Beharie? It’s no wonder she jumped at the chance. And, as the producers have stated, once Ms. Beharie came aboard, it elevated the quality of the whole show. *She* did that. Lyndie’s character (Jenny) was fantastic, too, and it’s a shame that we didn’t get to see more of her. So much potential there, to create something really fantastic & entertaining, and SH certainly did, at least at first…
Then came the chemistry between Abbie & Ichabod. Whether real or just really good acting, a lot of SHippers (myself included) picked up on it right away, and loved it every time we got an Ichabbie moment… but clearly, others did not. Some lay the blame on Tom Mison (who, btw, is married IRL), saying he didn’t want an onscreen romance. Maybe, but a lot of the blame should certainly go to FOX. They were blindsided, twice — first by the fact (gasp!) they had an actual hit show on their hands, and then (old white people panic!) by the fact that both black and white were tuning in, to see this fantastic new show (and, for many of us, the leads’ definite chemistry).
So, FOX was blindsided, twice, and they reacted — all wrong. Started meddling, interfering with the writers, and the story. ‘We thought this was camp, not a serious drama.’ (NBC, about Star Trek.) ‘Demographics are fixed, black shows or white, not both.’ (Oh, how Empire proved that wrong — go Taraji!) ‘Yes, they’re written together, they fight together, but they can’t *be* together.’ (Uh, Richonne?) Even the very concept of an IR romance seemed to rattle some folks (maybe they were spooked by the train-wreck that has become SR’s Scandal, but hey, in the beginning, that show was fun as hell, too). But, meddle FOX did, and we know the rest. And yes, the diehards stayed, but many of us solely for Ms. Beharie. We are her fans first, and we will go where she goes. Farewell, Sleepy Hollow, you could have been *so* great… You will be missed.
Oh, and adding to the blame at FOX (or any network), which idiots thought it was a good idea to pit shows against each other (as FOX did when it put SH up against ABC’s Scandal)? That’s a stupid move for so many reasons: The old ratings methods no longer work. People have TiVo, they have DVRs, they stream, or rent, or buy the shows later. Forcing people to choose only weakens the audience, and thereby the real-time enthusiasm (aka social media) of both shows. Stealing ratings from another show with a similar demographic? That’s a very old tactic, and self-defeating. We, the show-runners, the producers and writers and stars, the advertisers *and* the audience, we all want the same thing: really great TV. How does ‘divide & conquer’ give us that? It simply doesn’t, and then everybody suffers… :(
The main attraction for most fans was the relationship between Abbie and Ichabod. In Season 2, they veered too much away from them. Katrina was a complete waste of screen time, and they spent way too much time on her. Most of us were happy when she was killed off, but it wasn’t until the end of the season and too late. I was also upset about what they did with Orlando Jones’ character–he was one of my favorites, and I hated what they did to him. The producers and writers just plain screwed up what could have been a great show. I don’t blame Nichole for wanting to leave. I hope the show isn’t renewed. I just can’t see anyone else with Ichabod.
I have been watching the show from the beginning. When you have such a great cast and the chemistry between Crane and Abbie are great you do not kill one off. It’s like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks when they make a movie together it’s like magic. I looked forward every week to see what was going to happen to Crane and Abbie they make the show together. I hope in season 4 Abbie comes back.
Not worse, just different. I hope noone is saying we lost black viewers with the change of actors! That can’t be the case. I certainly hope not. I am hoping Nocole left for a better role because she is great. I shed a tear over her more than just the season closer.
Why does everyone want to make this a race thing. Anyone that knows the story of Ichabod and the headless horseman knows that he lived in sleepy hollow and he was *gasp* a white man! Now this show has had and still has numerous black actors and at least one Hispanic. And the white characters get killed off just as often if not more so than the black characters. Nichole has wanted to leave for some time. I don’t know why, maybe she’s wanted to explore other venues. But to say the show favors whites over blacks is utterly ridiculous. Go back and count how many whites have died and/or were added to the show versus blacks being killed and/or added. I think you’ll find the show is in favor of the black actors. Why can’t we get along? Seems the characters on sleepy don’t have a problem with race. They love who they love. Color doesn’t even enter into it.
The old bait-and-switch technique is still at work I see. Nothing new here.
I’ve also watched from episode 1, and my favorite thing to do is watch it OnDemand, instead of it’s prime time spot. That is, until it was moved to Friday, which was great for me. The characters came in and out of the story not based on the color of their skin, but on the storyline being followed. I was actually impressed that they could fit so much Black History into the episodes relating to Ichobod’s original time period. The story did get a bit ‘head shaking’ for a few episodes, season 2. I feel, though, that it was necessary to change the direction that the original episodes had established to prominently, otherwise risking a series that had a headless horseman chasing people around, week after week. The twist soon revealed itself, and I found all of it entertaining, if not perfect. Bring it back!
Also, the chemistry between the lead characters was there, but not the sexual chemistry
that everyone projected onto them. It was a suttle, undercurrent, of a ‘maybe’, if all the
madness ever stopped, but a ‘most likely would never happen’ type. Besides, she was always
scolding him, like he was a naughty little boy that was misbehaving, and had sh— for brains.
It’s not a love story after all, and I don’t understand why so many fans are reacting as
if this is another show about a romance between the lead characters. There are plenty of those already.
The way Abby left the show was perfect, IMHO. PS: the first paragraph, it should read ‘too’ prominently
I am sick and tired of the shows that I watch being cancelled. There are too few clean shows left on tv. Someone is always hopping in bed with someone, and I do not tune in to shows for that garbage!! Shame on you Fox for cancelling! That’s the only show on your channel I watched!
Also, the original story of Sleepy Hollow was about Ichabod Crane, so how can you complain that it was about him! It WAS about him!
Well. Dumb dumb…this version of sleepy hollow was suppose to be about crane and abby..not just him…which is why she was casted first…
@Carol – It’s not a faithful retelling. It’s a re-imagining. The version presented to us contains two key characters on equal footing. The show was NOT presented as The Adventures of Ichabod Crane- with special appearances by his trusted sidekick – Abbie Mills. They were BOTH on this mission. There’s no character name in the title.
Thankyou!
Of course it has to be racial because this is an African American media outlet. As a White man I loved the show, and ALL of the characters. I am particularly fond of Nicole Beharie in the series. To say that anyone quit watching because the black characters took a back seat to the white characters is just LAZY writing. Im sure that 90% of the fans of this show could care less… Me included. Black, white, male, female it makes no difference to me. If its a good story with compelling characters played by decent actors I will watch it. If it doesn’t, then I wont. Its as simple as that. Personally I stopped watching the show because the story took a nose dive after the first season, and only got worse in the third. I am sorry to see Nicole Beharie go, I really do like her and I am certain that the show will suffer more for her absence but it has absolutely nothing to do with her race.
you kill Abbie mills you kill the show. Season four will be the final season. I won’t be watching. The writers did kill the show, but if Abbie was not killed off I’d give it another chance.
