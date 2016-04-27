Review: ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Shows the Best and Worst of Marvel Movies

"Captain America: Civil War" isn’t necessarily the best Marvel movie — directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo fail to deliver even a fraction of the scale, grace, and ineffable sense of joy that Joss Whedon brought to "The Avengers" — but it’s nevertheless the Platonic ideal of a Marvel movie.
More so than any of the previous episodes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Civil War" is a soap opera in spandex. In part, that’s because of the film’s refreshing (if not fully realized) emphasis on emotional turmoil rather than global destruction; while plenty of buildings blow up, most of the collateral damage is caused by the good guys as they argue with each other and threaten to go their separate ways. This isn’t just about killing time before the Infinity Wars, it’s about fulfilling the ultimate goal of the MCU: A film franchise so immense and self-perpetuating that a plot’s greatest possible conflict is no longer the end of the world, but rather the end of the brand.
The story begins, as most Marvel movies do, wherever the hell it wants. The profound sense of guilt that began to fester inside Tony Stark (still Robert Downey, Jr.) after the attacks on New York City has been intensified by the death toll from the fight against Ultron in Sokovia. And Stark isn’t the only one who’s afraid to look in the mirror. Early in the film, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is devastated when a brawl in Lagos claims a handful of innocent bystanders. With various world governments on edge about the continued existence of the Avengers — whose formation seems to have invited a never-ending series of calamities upon the Earth — U.S. Secretary of State Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt) draws up the Sokovia Accords, which would essentially put the superhero task force under the command of the United Nations.
Stark, an Oppenheimer type who’s desperate to share the burden of guilt, is ready to sign. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a product of WWII who believes that the Avengers are capable of policing the planet on their own, is not. Stark thinks that they need regulations; Rogers thinks that they are the regulations. While the MCU is largely inspired by story arcs that were drawn long before the 21st Century, these movies have nevertheless used 9/11 as their north star, and "Civil War" is a natural choice of narratives for a saga that’s so preoccupied with the United States’ evolving role on the world stage.
The philosophical differences between the two Avengers are enflamed when a bomb detonates during the signing of the Accords, killing the king of Wakanda (a fictional African nation). All signs point to Bucky Barnes as the culprit, but Rogers refuses to believe that his old pal is capable of such evil.
The villain is clear from the start, and he’s far more innocuous than you might think. In fact, for the first time in a Marvel movie, the main antagonist is just some dude. Sure, he’s hatched from comic book mythos, but he doesn’t have a super-suit or electric whips or a menacing red face — his name is Helmut Zemo, and he’s pretty much just Daniel Brühl. Zemo’s most ominous characteristics are his German accent and his penchant for eating bacon — and only bacon — for breakfast. He could just as easily be the villain from a mid-’90s thriller starring Clint Eastwood. His scheme is to agitate the Avengers into fighting each other, and it works.
Stomping on the carcass of its competition can only get a film so far, but it goes without saying that the rift between these two superheroes is considerably more nuanced and better-developed than that between Batman and Superman. Iron Man and Captain America have some serious shit to work out, and their disagreements aren’t resolved out of convenience or in order to rally together against a common foe. In fact, the Russo brothers are so invested in the ideas that bond their characters together (and tear them apart) that Zemo becomes an afterthought, the most forgettable villain in a franchise whose antagonists include Dark Elves and several different bald white men.
What makes "Civil War" so emblematic of the MCU is that it cuts to the heart of what the brand is all about: humanity. "Spider-Man 2" predates the dawn of the MCU, but these movies have never forgotten that film’s bittersweet parting thought: Compassion is both our greatest strength, and our greatest liability.
On the flip-side of that coin, ideology is the MCU’s most consistent foil (hence the series’ dramatically stultifying preoccupation with mind-control, which reaches a painful nadir in "Civil War"). The tension between the potential generosity of strength and the corruptive nature of power also explains why so many of the jokes in these movies — and almost all of the unfunny ones in "Civil War" — boil down to "Superheroes: they’re just like us!" So far as Marvel is concerned, they are and always will be.
Rogers and Stark are two sticks of old dynamite wrapped around a single fuse, and all Zemo has to do is light a match. He recognizes that the Avengers’ individual guilt is pushing them towards the blind comforts of ideology, just as he recognizes that ideology never leaves much wiggle room. As Rogers puts it: "Compromise where you can. And where you can’t, don’t."
"Civil War," bursting with fun characters and drawing from a rich mythology, is also the most convincing proof yet that the MCU can compromise just about everywhere. For Marvel, a studio that essentially uses the same score on every movie and fired Edgar Wright from "Ant-Man" because his creative vision deviated from party lines, compromise has become an aesthetic unto itself.
That’s never been more evident than it is in "Civil War," especially during the fight scenes. Marvel has always excelled at expressing character through action, and so it stands to reason that the characters suffer if the action becomes less expressive. The combat in "Civil War" is so clumsy that it actually undercuts the drama. The justification behind many of the film’s tiffs are hard to believe as it is, but only when the characters actually drop the gloves does it get hard to remember why they’re fighting.
Watching "Civil War," it’s easy to understand why the MCU is so hung up on the fight in New York — it’s the franchise’s only great action sequence. Joss Whedon’s visceral understanding of cinematic geometry and his symphonic flair for choreographing movement allowed that marquee set-piece to galvanize the separate threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a unified whole. On the contrary, every action beat in "Civil War" is such a discrete hodgepodge of close-ups and medium shots that they might as well exist in a vacuum — at times, this feels like the first movie ever made entirely out of gifs. The problem becomes gallingly clear during a battle royale in which more than a dozen different superheroes square off on an airport tarmac.
Not only does the flabbergasting lack of wide shots completely diminish the scale of the fight — it’s like the Russo brothers forgot half of their lenses at homes — but it also limits the action to one plane at a time. It doesn’t help that the factions feel so arbitrarily determined. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) gets to have a handful of great moments, but not even he seems to know why he’s trying to make life difficult for Tony Stark.
On the other hand, it makes perfect sense that teenage Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is so endearingly overeager just to be there. But the Russo brothers can’t juggle two slivers of parallel action — 100% of their attention is focused on the foreground at all times — let alone smoothly re-introduce an iconic Marvel character in the middle of a massive brawl. Holland’s precocious zip makes him a wonderful Spidey, just as Chadwick Boseman’s stoic strength suggests that his Black Panther will have no trouble carrying his own movie, but just because these new characters feel right in this world doesn’t mean that they’re provided a proper place in this movie. When the action cuts to either one of them, Captain America and Iron Man suddenly feel a million miles away, and "Civil War" dissolves into nothing more than an advertisement for the MCU’s next round of spin-offs. There’s no room for context in these shots, just bodies.
It’s hard to believe that Tony Stark is being eaten up by something that happened in a different movie if you can’t connect two things that happen in the same scene. It’s all just empty talk, and "Civil War" becomes a civic lesson that’s punctuated by one-liners and explosions. The bigger these movies become, the smaller they feel. The more aggressively they reach for greatness, the more clearly they prove that its beyond their grasp. Marvel movies don’t get much better than this. The trouble is, they don’t want to.
Grade: C
I agree 100% with everything you said. This just further proves why we desperately need the DCEU. BvS was a great start. The world, and by world I mean critics and trolls, just weren’t ready for great movie that isn’t part of the MCU. All in all, I’m happy we’re getting so many CBMs.
I thought the movie was great and something different to the previous ones. It was smaller in scale but more about the characters. That airport scene will go down as one of the greatest comicbook scenes ever, i don’t know if we were watching the same scene. It isn’t easy to juggle that many characters in a fight scene but the russos did it well. Much better than Avengers 2 which i found pretty boring.
Ok that review made me chuckle, then the comment from DCGUY23 made me flat out laugh. Moving on
Visually the Russo brothers are totally incompetant. Glad this was a major point in the review
What a troll of a review. Your review doesn’t even go into the details of every moranic ideology you spout. Congrats, you got the Internet’s connection. Must be lonely down there
why does this review count as a positive on rotten tomatoes? it’s pretty negative, so it should by rotten.
WOW how many spoilers?! Like it or not dont screw everyone who hasnt seen it yet. Like North America….
Bill, If you have read David Ehrlich’s reviews of Deadpool and other Marvel movies you would know what to expect. Do your research. Nothing he says here prevents you from enjoying the film.
DCGUY23 proves that being a fanboy and butthurt are the perfect match.
Me personally, this was my favourite MCU movie and tbh, I think a C grade is down right harsh and not true. This movie will gross bulk cash at the box office regardless and I’ll probably be seeing it multiple times. A+ for me.
with this and his review of zootopia, it’s clearly transparent that this Ehrlich fellow has a bias against Disney and everything they stand for.
I find it laughable that this guy keeps bringing up the first Avengers movie. While the action and the Whedon one liners are great the story is freaking bare bones. The Avengers is probably the most overrated MCU movie just because no one can see beyond Joss Whedon. The Avengers is a collection of comic book inspired moments with winks and nods thrown in. It’s the plot of Space Invaders and the first 45 minutes of Armaggedon, you know the come together for a cause moment.
What a rubbish review. It contradicts ALL other reviews and can’t accept that it is a killer movie. ‘DCGUY23’ needs to wake up and admit man of steel and bvs were just awful and that dc will never be able to replicate Marvel’s success!
Of course you think this review is rubbish because they didn’t like the movie. God forbid if someone has a different opinion.
It doesn’t get any better than this, man what’s with the lame grade than? Is a the best you could come up with haha. I haven’t seen it yet but i’m just saying, if a C is the best grade you’ve ever given an MCU it’s pretty clear it’s just not for you.
The Avengers is so overrated. The plot is predictable, the dialogue is forced, the action is average. There’re at least 6 MCU movies that are better than the Avengers. You sound like a Whedon fanboy, and had only watched 3 MCU movies. Civil War is almost as good as Winter soldier, I’m watching it again this weekend.
Chill chaps this reviewer obviously found the need to be the voice of dissent in the resounding chorus of assent for the movie, and fanboys like ‘DCGUY23’ should just take his own advice: stop trolling, fanboying and get his own opinion. When a movie has incoherent parts, lameass reasons for fighting/stopping the fight and a downright irritating villain, of course no one is ready for that kind of movie!
Haha some of these hating trolls kill me on here. I bet they came directly to this site when they seen this score so they can have something bad or mediocre about this film to latch on too. When you see comments by them down talking a film they have even yet to see I think that tells you all you need to know about them. @DCGUY23 – You agree with what, have you even seen ‘Civil War’ yet dog, I highly doubt it. Before you decide to rush to judgement and agree with someone watch the film first. Outside of this review and another I’ve heard nothing but raves about this film, still I don’t know yet what to think until I see the film for myself.
You are just a bunch of haters.Just because DC could not deliver a good movie. You will see how CACW will make at least 2 billion dollars(yeah that’s right billion). So shovel this review up your a**
I don’t want to feel like a troll here but seriously, give the review why rate this Fresh on Rotten tomatoes?
DCGUY23 absolutely hilarious. BVS was literally a terrible movie, worse than the worst marvel movie, worse than all batmans besides batman and robin. an inane asinine misunderstanding of being dark (dark knight trilogy wasn’t good because of the fact that it was dark) snyder needs to get booted from creative control.
Lmao what? This review was hilarious! And you had to ruin the perfect scores… There’s always one or two contrary little boys…
I saw the movie and the airport scene was maybe the best fight scene I’ve seen in any film, and according to almost all the other reviews, everyone else agrees. What film was this guy watching???
Thanks for the Legit reviews. We need more like this upto the release.
I’m a big MCU fan and I’ve seen this movie yesterday (April 27 here in Philippines). I was reading a lot of great reviews before watching this film so I was really expecting a lot from this movie. I was very disappointed after watching the film, and this review is spot-on. I really love these superheroes, but the story made them emotional instead of being smart. I really hated the "reveal" towards the end of the movie where Iron Man finds out "something." I was like "Dude, try to understand everything before you do stupid things." This movie lacks sense, like why call Spider-man when you can call Fury, Hill, and other existing SHIELD agents who helped them in Sokovia?
I completely disagree with this review. I can’t help thinking if we watched the same movie. But some votes for Trump others for Hillary. We like diffrent stuff. To me this movie is close to be a masterpiece. I think after The Dark Knight this movie is the best Superhero movie ever make. So complex a story with so many charachters and still it seems so simpel. It like listening to a piece of Mozart and thinking this is so simple. But then when you study or try to compose something similar you realize how difficult it is. I respect your point of view – but one fact I do not agree in: "On the contrary, every action beat in "Civil War" is such a discrete hodgepodge of close-ups and medium shots that they might as well exist in a vacuum". I suggest you watch it again. I will also watch it again and see if maybe I remember wrong. But I think there were a lot of overview shots and the combat scenes was composed so creatively and smooth.
The airport scene is the best in the movie. I guess for you visually it wasn’t great because there were no cities getting destroyed. What Marvel has done with Civil War is made it clear,though these are superheroes at the end of the day more human and hence we as an audience can love them. DC on another hand is plain boring.
The airport scene is practically getting universal praise as one of the best scenes in superhero cinema, and somehow this is a point of contention with this author? HmmOK.
I just watched the movie an hour ago and I will say, it is really awesome. Other than the slow start and another (somewhat) weak marvel villain, I thought the movie was great. The fight scenes were ridiculously well made and all in all, the action, emotional tension and conflict in this movie is remarkable.
I actually like that the villain was just some guy. Superheroes tend to be so invincible that the greatest vulnerability they have are emotional/character development conflicts. Kudos for taking a break from introducing an extraterrestrial/magic/super-power-organization villain.
I am curious if and how a movie with Thanos will be made though.
DCGUY23 you are being ironic right? This is Indiewire not Den of geek.
I went into this movie and i really tried to like it but personally this movie really sucked for me :( i knew from the 1st hour into this film that it was going to have the same affect that age of ultron had and that it was extremely boring :/ The winter soldier and the first avengers movie are the one’s that i have thoroughly enjoyed but i think after having a taste of the darkness and tone that i felt when watching Batman Vs Superman it’s won it for me anyone else?
While the Russos aren’t near as elegant or flowing as Whedon, I think the street fight and finale battle in Winter Soldier were both exciting and clearly-shot. I don’t agree NYC was the only capable MCU showdown.
DCGUY23, your an idiot.
I saw it yesterday. Not a fan of Captain America and slightly bored by Winter Soldier and it’s endless cgi ending but Civil War is absolutely insane and powerful with a very strong ending which is rare with Marvel. The fist MCU movie I want to watch again. The hand fights put Bourne and Bond to shame, Iron Man is better than in his last solo feature and Spiderman is absolute perfection. This review is right in the way MCU movies are like an incredibly expensive TV show and this is the season finale. It’s gimmicky, full of one liner with a bland soundtrack but it’s also like the best TV show ever where you just love ALL the characters, believe ALL their storylines and get immersed in the action and twists. The Avengers was much more childish, like a great cartoon. Civil War is the Empire Strikes Back of MCU! Seriously!
in order to get attention, smart for this site to rate Captain America 2.5 over 5 stars, while everyone else rates it ‘fresh’….then comes the review… anyone will do a gimmick for views, well it made us click and comment right…
@DCGUY23 Not sure why you’d be preaching to David about this when he still preferred it to BVS, lol
I think we are all coming to realise that the game is about getting us to come back and watch more and more MCU movies. Remember how fun Ironman #1 was? Avengers? I was so hyped up to see this movie, and left feeling like I had just watched a really long episode of a tv show. Come back next week for the next thrilling instalment. Dr Strange is next. Do we really care?
Sadly, yes. Because we all love these characters and want them to live on a screen. I just can’t see Disney giving us the version that we want.
@Chizz – you should change your name to Jizz considering the sticky, salty CRAP that pours out of those sweet lips.
I didn’t see anything mentioned about cross bones….isnt he bigger villain in the movie?
The first comment is laughable honestly. Bman vs Sman was awful and marvel continues to get better. Anyone who prefers DC to marvel at this point has extremely poor taste.
Agree with the review, action to me was great but lack of danger feel due to too many jokes in between fights. Plot is definitely a big letdown compared to winter soldier. The villian plot at the end almost feel as bad as the fake mandarin
Saw it on 14 April and the review has some points. The movie is GOOD! But, I am not sure if I am ready to call it better than Winter Soldier. I was hoping for a Winter Soldier sequel, but it started to pull away as the movie went on. If Ironman were absent and Panther played the part Ironman played, it would have made Panther a perfect adversary to ultimately turn Avenger.
I don’t agree with DCGuy, but I have to give him props for at least acknowledging from the get-go that he is, in fact, a DC guy. He could have gone with "TotallyObjectiveBystander23" and pretended his opinions were intelligent and logical. So props for the honesty.
look fwd to seeing this but I don’t have a lot of expectations. Wow DC GUYS comments made me laugh I can’t ever forgive dc for making batsman so dumb.
Is this guy for real? Did you not even see the individual movies? Listen, buddy, it’s ok to say that you’re not a fan of Marvel, everyone can like or dislike what they want. But you’re talking like you know Cap and Iron Man and it shows that you obviously don’t. It’s not hard to remember why their fighting or even understand it at all. Captain America, the mythical hero of WWII. He became a hero in the first place to oppose one thing: fascism. In the comics this fascism is given a human avatar in the form of the Red Skull, but at it’s cor Cap is fighting fascist ideas. That was the first movie, now lets look at the sequel, where Steve is betrayed by Shield, the very people he thought he’d found a place in the modern world where he could work and do good again. That was his only chance at fitting into a time where he doesn’t feel he belongs. Suddenly, his new home turns out to be infected by fascists who want to pick up where the Skull started. Age of Ultron? Tony created that villain, and created the Vision without consulting the team. So he’s been betrayed by Shield, and Tony to an extent, who is he supposed to trust? Himself. That’s where he’s at and why he believes in his views so much. He truly believes that the only person he can trust with the world are himself and his close friends, hence his dedication to protecting Bucky. Tony? He is guilt ridden by what he created in Ultron. In the third movie Tony revealed a bit of his character by showing that he copes with trauma by tinkering and fixing things. So he’s trying to fix what he did with Ultron, but this time he’s learned to fix things in a new way. Instead of going bigger and better, he’s decided he needs to limit himself in order to prevent anything like Ultron from happening again. But why is he so greatly against Rogers? Because Steve has become a close friend of Tony in the time they’ve spent together, they’ve fought against and side by side with each other. Tony is adamant in keeping Cap from making the same harmful mistakes that he’s making, even if it means he has to beat some sense into him (something we’ve all had to do with a friend at one point or another). The motivations are solid and have been clearly built up and developed. Zemo becomes an after thought because that’s exactly what he wants to be, unnoticed and forgotten. And these movies don’t feel smaller the bigger they get, they feel deeper. There is an entire world of cause and effect, action and consequence that takes place across an entire globe, and you feel it when you look back on everything that’s lead up to this movie.
Cap didn’t die did he? :/
Agree with bran. how many times do we have to take a story of "world destruction"? avengers 2 was criticized because the formula was always the same for saving the planet from mass destruction. And its gunny how this dcguy23 said BvS is a great start. it lacks in many aspect especially scriptwriting. Batman was just like a pissed of neighbor, doesn’t seem smart at all. the movie ruined many characters.
Leave it to the indie site to give a great movie a mediocre rating… hipster douchebags abound.
The movie was amazing, I rank it as the best MCU movie so far. The build up for this fight was more of sense then BvS. They did a great job so I disagree with your review.
I agree that there should have been more wide shots but nevertheless this movie does a great job at setting up the future of the MCU.
That was a very cynical review. If I was a cynical person I’d say your throwing out some contravercy for you’re own ends. But I’m not…
Sorry David but I don’t think we watched the same movie.
The Russos juggled their heores brilliantly, brought in some humour which AOU was missing and the fight scenes were absoloutly brilliant.
I expect this movie to kick us off to a whole lot of good MCU.
And to DCGUY23, well with that name I can’t expect you to be unbiased but if you felt that BvS was a good movie I really do pity you.
I love the DCU but that movie was a steaming pile of garbage,don’t believe me, go ask Ben Affleck, or Martha.
This movie has an exceptionally realised vision. Great characterisation and a wonderfully non predictable plot. All that plus Avengers fighting, Black Panther and Spider-Man.
huh, that wasn’t a suprise for a DC fan (DCGUY23) to be mad for this Civil War. This is why they said (the directors), this is the perfect time for this movie to come in theaters. It sits perfectly as a closure for the captain america trilogy. Nonetheless, BvS was not so good, cause the placement of the movie, the characters do not have much backstory, and less primary plot. Conclusively, this is a perfect Phase 3 for MCU launcher. BvS should’ve been wait ’til the right time to appear.
Just saw the film and I agree with this review 100%…ant man, Panther, falcon and spider man were best parts about The film, but too much going on
Now i understand this site is not famous. The review clearly biased. I’m superhero fanboy like old-school mentality. Civil war clearly beat BvS in every aspect except "dark" and "deep". Even so BvS really bad and so in " rush".
I came away thinking that the film was just a platform to reintroduce Spiderman, who was imo annoying and pointless. I was disappointed on the whole and I normally love these movies. Don’t get me wrong it’s an entertaining movie but it just doesn’t give to the audience the way the others in the series do. Stan Lees cameo was the highlight for me
Wow, what journalistic integrity. I leave a comment pointing out the obvious sociological bias the author has in this article, appealing so obviously only to "against the grain" types, and my comment gets deleted?
Just goes to show, this site, and anyone backing it, are simply put to be contrarion. Try having an original thought, not pandering to the lowest common denomenator. The fact that anyone can litter the Internet with their egotistical meandering and call themselves a ‘journalist’ doesn’t make it so.
For those who have seen the movie they have said it is great for the regular Fan. If you are into deep thinking drama’s then this movie is not for you.
You know guys, it is possible to both enjoy the movie and appreciate this review. While I disagree with some of his points, others are completely valid.
Saw it the other week. Feels so saturated and boring now. You would think that with the amount of time we spent with these characters, I would feel the emotional weight of the film. I have never felt so underwhelmed watching a superhero movie and the new spiderman…..lets just say I am not a fan.
Civil War sucked. I have no idea why this movie is getting such good reviews. The action scenes were cut so weird and non impactful. Lets see if Derickson can do better with Dr. Strange. It looks different from the other marvel films
I am so glad I read this review. Gonna wait till a torrent or red box to have it. Need to save some money on a movie thats worth it.
These Marvel movies are killing the superhero genre. I want animated versions of the characters like they did before. Old Man Logan PLEASE!!!!1
I saw the movie last evening and I have to completely agree with this review. Civil War is one of the biggest comic events of all time, and it’s reduced here to a simple inconsequential disagreement. Marvel is so hung up on playing it safe that the movie ends exactly where it started. Nothing changed. I didn’t like BvS, but they at least DC had the chops to make some hard, unpopular decisions. Things happened in the movie that will bear consequences in the DC Universe. Here, Marvel played it like a sitcom.
What a bunch of fucktard butt buddies in a giant circle jerk. Retarded review. What a worthless piece of shitt website.
Out-of-work film school grad says what? You’re fucking high if you say Avengers is better than this movie. Finish that haterade and reevaluate where your Hollywood career went off-track.
Is this a joke review? The avengers was 2 hours of plot development for already established characters.. this film was great start to finish.
Just stop.
I feel like we’ve watched two different movies. The airport battle scene can easily live up to the battle of New York (which felt very generic to me despite the beautiful acting of Tom Hiddleston as Loki).
The action looked great. The characters were fun. And that scene at the end that reveals the details about the death of Tony’s parents? Heartbreaking.
To me, this is the best Marvel movie by far.
Why is this not a splat on RT? You make some good points, and may have given the screamers something to think about.
What a banal review.
I agree BvS wasn’t as bad as many critics make it out to be. I even liked it more than most things we see from the MCU. I think marvel movies play too safe and all movies end up looking the same. However, Civil War is not like most marvel movies, nor is Winter Soldier… Civil War as a great refreshing story, like BvS had, but doesn’t have nearly as many plot holes as BvS had… I loved it for the action it has, for the way they tried to make up for the less time they had to build their universe, for its originality and grittiness, but it had too many problems to compare it to Civil War, mainly everything related to Lex Luthor and his actions
I saw this tonight and had to walk out after an hour, honestly the most boring predictable pile of dogshit film I have ever witnessed,the last time I was this bored was when I was dragged along to see Bon Jovi in concert although I did sleep well during their set at least. This movie is visually horrible, it all moves way too fast so virtually impossible to keep up. I didn’t have any empathy or compassion for any of the characters …I mean I couldn’t give a flying Fcuk who lived or died. I don’t get why these steaming piles of Sh1t which are Marvel movies are so popular…I guess most filmgoers these days are just happy to be spoon fed the same tired old formula year in year out, brain dead fcukers the lot of yis….
DCGUY is a joke, you can’t be taken seriously and your obvious fanboyasism of DC is amazing.
DCGUY is a joke, you can’t be taken seriously and your obvious fanboyasism of DC is amazing. B v S a great start, really? Your fanatic love will always trash a Marvel movie and hype a Dc one just for the sake of it.
You lie only to yourself, but not the rest, you haven’t seen the movie, you just want to trash it just for fun, a butthurt DC fanboy maybe?
As someone who has workes for DC I was appalled by DC fans for slating other company properties, all it does is give DC and its fan base a bad name. I may not be a fan of the MCU but its success proves the criticism this reviewer has given is just slander and not what you expect from a professional critic. All and all indie wire should replace the critic. This guy opinion hold no merit under scrutiny.
"Compromise where you can. And where you can’t, don’t."
Did Cap say this in a previous movie? In this one, he isn’t the one who says it. Sharon Carter says it, quoting Peggy Carter.
If you enjoy lazy writing to conveniently tie up loose plots, then BVS is just for you. If you prefer a well paced and enjoyable fresh characters then Civil War is what you need. DCGuy23……really?
It’s clear the critic here doesn’t understand the concept of "civil war". If he hasn’t read the entire Civil War comic line, I suggest he does before leaving any false information about this movie. The movie may not be exactly as the comics, however if it was, it would be 8 hrs long. Same end result here as the comics for the most part, but through different storylines to tie it together. Do not listen to this critic. They are a low end of the chain anyway and just wanted someone to read what they have to say by scoring it so low.
Definitely a review from a different universe, one where the delusional inhabit, haha. Now lets carry on with reality.
I think this movie sucks. I was waiting for this movie for long time. Such a disappointment. It was just wasting time. I didn’t enjoy.
I’m a huge movie buff, but common marvel fanboys, at the end of the day these are just movies. Some are made good and some aren’t. I was way too exited walking for Civil war walking in. All the reviews on how it’s one of the best comic book movies and best fight sequence (airport scene) and bla bla. Sadly it was such a big let down. So the first thing I wanted to do after getting was wonder if anyone else had this feeling about the technicality of the movie. Googled "civil war sucks", came across this review and I couldn’t agree more. As a movie, it is just slightly better than BvS. As for action and fight sequences, meh!! Iv seen better days. Atleast BvS had excellent cinematography and that wicked abandoned warehouse fight sequence between batman and the baddies holding Martha hostage. Nothing in this movie got me exited or drawn in. 2.5/5 is still being too generous for this overhyped garbage.
Take it easy dude..its a movie based from comic book heroes..you’re taking this movie seriously..chill..
That’s the thing about cheesy pizza.
You get down and dirty, then you seize the meats-a!
Exactly how viewed the movie, the fights meaningless, Black Panther and the fight scenes he’s in were the best in the movie, he is like came from DC dark world. The other fights were destroyed by the amount of jokes and conversations, it’s like watching husband and wife fighting.
I was glad that I finally found a review that expresses my thoughts about the movie
I find your review bizarrely out of touch and disconnected. Civil War is so relevant to today, in that good people, friends, have different opinions and will fight, but not hate each other and after awhile wonder ‘why are we doing this again?’ And sometimes the worst the person in the room is the self-absorbed "some dude" who only cares about his own pain.
Another burrhurt dc fanboy seudoncritic. Nothing to see here, move along.
Not a DC fanboy and not here for snide remarks– I 100% agree with this review. This is an egregiously overrated film.
I thought the movie was good, and I would have graded it higher than a "C". Unfortunately, I read too many reviews in advance, so I was expecting this to be better than it was. That made it a little disappointing for me. This was the exact opposite effect of BvS. I saw so many horrible reviews, I was expecting that to suck, so I was pleasantly surprised when I liked it a lot. The problem with Civil War was I feel like I’ve seen this movie before. However, given how good the Marvel movies are, that means it was still pretty good. The action beats were okay, but not great, and Captain America is always one of my favorites from when I was a kid. It was good. I was entertained. I was not blown away.
This movie was terrible. Chunky frame rate shaky cam fight scenes. Vision is no where to be found for nearly the entire airport fight. Doesn’t bother to catch war machine after lasering him. Terrible plot. Terrible villain. Martin Freeman’s talent wasted on a few short generic scenes. Extremely long due to pointless discussion scenes. Hulk conveniently hiding again so they don’t have to write in yet another invincible hero. Spiderboy barely using his web to ensnare people. Totally boring. There’s one good funny scene in the entire movie (… move your seat up). What a drag.
Did we watch the same movie?? Every character got their time to shine, the story was compelling and gripping, the action scenes were fantastic, the moments of comedy were spot on, and it’s the type of movie you want to see again because it’s THAT good.
Also DCGuys comment: LOL.
I found myself unable to support Captain America the entire time. The political arguments were worth having and they were left behind in favor of all the batshit crazy borderline terrorist actions Captain was willing to perform in able to give Bucky a hug.
I’m glad to find a review close to what I thought and felt throughout the movie.Marvel should just start to hire more visionary and competent filmmakers like James Gunn or Joss Whedon. BvS might not have been a perfect movie, but it was a visual experience I thouroughly enjoyed. Civil War might have been a great film, instead it was merely ok. Marvel can do better – and they should aspire to.
I was a reasonable stab at saving a clearly dying franchise. Perhaps they should have one final movie that lasts 10 hours and ends with all the dull MCU super-bores blowing each other up…THE END. All movie theaters thereafter should be forced by pain of death to show nothing but Eisenstein films for five years straight.
Maybe the Russos aren’t that great in filming big sceneries, because these movies don’t try to focus that much on the action, but rather in the consequences of said actions. This movie felt so personal, more like an internal struggle between friends and family. It was the culmination of all things presented in the past. P.D. I’m glad this didn’t get as much quips as the Whedon movies. I’ve grown so tired of them, that I don’t enjoy them as much as I would want to.
nice review
great review
The epic airport battle in this movie seemed contrived; in a real fight people don’t stop to talk to each other before the first blow. It just happens.
The final fight scene between Iron Man, Captain America and Bucky Barnes was much more warranted, dramatic and believable.
Hey David, what can really improve reviews like this and antidote fan-hate is simply to suggest how YOU have done things differently in the script department. Plenty of room in this review for you to say how to do it better than only trashing what was done and angering Marvel fans.
Lmfao, BRAN. Batman V Superman was written incredibly well. The story plot was strong. The build up was amazing. The climax was perfect. It had everything that Civil War didn’t. The things that make a great movie.
totally agree, this movie is overstuffed, disposable, derivative and choppy. Its embarrassing to older viewers and too much of a sequel to really get the hype vote from youngsters
BvS (for me) was slightly better than Civil War. The Russo brothers are excellent at managing a small cast of characters like in Winter Soldier, but flop when too many characters enter into the mix. The film lacked consequences and also kind of kills any stakes whatsoever for Infinity War. In comparison: BvS created a world where Superman can die hyping up the potential for other characters to die, Civil War creates a universe where Iron Man and Cap want each other dead (more iron man than cap though) and nothing happens; Cap even told Tony that if they need him, call! Also the attempt to balance the two storylines was rather dumb from the brothers, "you are not Nolan! stick to your goddamn guns!" I felt myself saying that each time another plot point on the dumb winter soldier army or black panther "revenge quest" was developed. If the brothers had concentrated their efforts on a solid conflict and a storyline that shows that the MCU can mature(really mature, kids are ready to see a hero die guys) then infinity war is fucked. Another point on this already lengthy comment(i´ve put more effort in these than in my grades, i scare myself) I wonder if Marvel is sexist or just dumb for not giving the badass russian agent(A.K.A Black Widow) or the girl capable of blowing your mind (A.K.A Scarlet Witch) a movie but yes giving a movie to the dude that dresses like a panther. Finally, although he was awesome(props to Tom Holland), I hated how Spiderman was used in this movie; quite literally if you had removed him from the movie nothing would´ve changed. At least Wonder Woman had some say in the plot (Although I´ll admit not much), Spidey was just a needless, but awesome, piece of fanservice. Really dissapointed, yet still glad I saw it. *(Just to piss off some Marvel fans and fuel fire to the ever eternal debate…) BVS WAS BETTER!!! *silently laughs with cartoonish evil cackle.
Have you even read the comics? Spidey plays a big role in Civil War. SMH
CW was as uninspiring as a movie can possibly get. The entire dialogue felt forced and with little no consequence or catharsis. The fight scenes were especially lack luster as they exchange jokes and laugh while pretending to fight for "recently acquired" allegiances. I agree that Marvel has begun to water down the films for the lowest common denominator audiences that aren’t familiar with the source material and can bring their children to a safe and non-threatening / non-challenging storyline. The movie also continues to portray the general stereotypes that Disney is known for i.e. Black widow now has her stingers, yet chooses to go with her crotch-grabs and Black panther takes team Bucky to his private lair in Africa, because you know, he’s African so he’s used to "laying low." I have grown beyond tired of these spoon fed, unimaginative and untrue to the material storylines and think the fatigue of audiences will begin in the near future as Marvel continues to push vanilla-flavored, recipe followed movies to the audiences that consume them. Unfortunately, I think one of my favorite storylines from childhood will be ruined as Marvel has not adressed anything at a cosmic level other than GTG and Dr Strange by the time infinity war comes around. Ms Marvel, Adam Warlock and Dr Strange are still no match for Thanos without Silver Surfer, but hey why should that even matter, they’ll just let some low level hero like Luke Cage become the hero they need since they own it.
You’re blaming the Russo Brothers? The real perputrators of this mess are Robert Downey Jr., who wanted to be upgraded to co-star of a Captain America film and Kevin Fiege for allowing this to happen.
In the end, this movie became all about fucking Tony Stark and this should not have happened in a movie in which part of the title is "CAPTAIN AMERICA". Because it couldn’t make up its mind on whether it was a Captain America or Avengers movie, it came off as schizophrenic. They could have ended the HYDRA arc in a better manner in this film and tackle the Sokovia Accords in a new Avengers movie.
Thanks a lot Marvel, Kevin Fiege and Downey Jr. for pissing me off.
I felt like everything in this movie had a purpose… Spider Man starts to push the theme of Great Power/Great Responsibility, but it’s dismissed as "wanting to help the little guy" by Tony Stark because he’s doing everything he can to AVOID responsibility for his actions… Black Panther mirrors the blind rage/vengeance vs justice, which is what consumes Tony Stark at the end. The villain, not having superpowers, still manages to not only split the Avengers, but his actions brought about the first "injury" we’ve seen, so by any measure, he’s one of the most successful villains. This was by no means a perfect movie… it had it’s fair share of lack of exposition for its cameos, some minor plot holes, and while I agree that there was no wide action shot of the fight scenes… I was thoroughly more entertained than Ultron’s final fight, which felt much more predictable. Captain America pushes the themes to the forefront every time he’s given a chance, even if it’s against the law… stopping a kill-on-sight attack, asking for Bucky’s lawyer, concern about Wanda’s "internment" which Tony sees in a much harsher light on the Raft, even at the very end in the letter he’s taking responsibility for not telling Tony rather than shifting the blame (the recurring theme of the Sokovia Accords). Captain America may not be completely right, but by refusing to back down for what he believes is freedom, justice, and personal responsibility, even walking away from the shield and the Avengers… he punctuates that this is indeed a Captain America movie.
I agree with the comments about the action scenes feeling small. felt like a waste of time watching them so I could bet back to the movie again. ( its like okay, now its time for the 15 year olds to get some eye candy lol)
this movie has no heart and way to many moving parts and new characters that don’t seem to fit. I was pretty happy when it ended and was left thinking how did the MCU get screwed up like this?
Unfortunately in my opinion the marvel/Disney films have just been getting worse and worse more cheesy, gag filled rubbish I know its a fantasy universe but the idea of it is its a war…. nobody dies (with exception of a couple of civilians and a 100 year old lady!) seriously warmachine falls hundreds and hundreds of feet and survives with just a broken back oh and just incase that’s a bit to shocking we will have him walking again at the end of the film come on seriously! Then these numpty critics criticise BvS which was 100 times better then this comedy/family based tripe which they celebrate! Up until this captain America was the only thing keeping me giving the MCU a chance but its starting to evolve into the same rubbish as ironman that started great and turned into slapstick nonsense in ironman 3! not to mention the other naff films xmen..antman..thor 2.. etc etc. DC really need to pull their finger out and get more films out there save us from all this marvel/Disney cheese with some more gritty graphic novel based films!
"On the contrary, every action beat in "Civil War" is such a discrete hodgepodge of close-ups and medium shots that they might as well exist in a vacuum — at times, this feels like the first movie ever made entirely out of gifs"
What does this even mean? Man, you’re trying too hard.
this’s by far one of the worst..huge step down..this and shitty Avengers 2
both SUCKS
till now DEADPOOL is the man
These comments kill me.
The review was good, and accurate. Civil War was a disappointment all the way around. I’m sad for having seen it, and further upset by the fanfare around it, because it means the writers and directors have no reason to change anything.
The movie’s plot was silly, the character interactions were pathetic, and the action sequences were terrible, some of them had a hard hit or two, but overall you couldn’t have asked for cruddier editing, you can almost hear "ACTION!" before every melee shot.
What an idiot. Wait a few years until you’ve reached at least puberty, watch the movie again, learn how to write a coherent review, then someone might actually think you’re not dumber than a bag of smashed assholes.
[“till now DEADPOOL is the man “]
“DEADPOOL” was one of the worst Marvel films I have ever seen, hands down. It was funny, but badly written.
I can only sit here completely bewildered that there are people out there who think BvS was better than a meh movie. Completely Those people should make a quick run to the store and purchase some bleach.
The airport scene reminds me of Power Rangers fighting scenes..
These Marvel movies are great for kids and tweens. Not so much for adults that grew up reading the comics. There’s never any sense of real peril or danger. Just a bunch of quips and stalemate fight scenes. That’s how I know they will totally ruin Thanos when they introduce him. The best parts of Civil War were Black Panther, Spidey, and Ant Man (of all characters). Best parts of BvS were the Batman scenes. Cavil sucks as Superman. Guy has zero personality on screen.