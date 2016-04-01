Review: ‘The Ranch’ Season 1 Makes You Wish It Was a Prank (Except for Sam Elliott)

[Editor’s Note: After Indiewire TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller and TV Critic Ben Travers checked out "The Ranch," both felt the need to let their voices be heard. Liz was not the biggest fan of Ashton Kutcher’s new sitcom, but Ben had something else in mind while watching. So, as a compromise we hope rewards our readers, below is their debate over the new Netflix original series starring Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger.]
Ben: I don’t know if I’d go so far as to say that particular joke struck my funny bone, but, yes, what you found offputting and facile, I found homey and pre-meditated. While some of the humor may offend Netflix users looking for progressive, subversive comedy like that found on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Master of None," this is very much the CBS comedy of the Netflix universe. It’s aimed at a demographic that may not even know what Netflix is — just like Sam Elliott’s character plainly states in the series — and, for that, I can forgive it a few dated jokes.
Liz: Dated jokes? How about jokes blatantly stolen from "Parks and Recreation," like when Beau (Sam Elliott) calls a salad "the food my food eats"? That’s what I find offensive about the comedy, especially because with sharper writing it’d be easier to engage with the show’s positive qualities, like the attempt to let moments breathe and the interest in pushing what a multi-cam sitcom looks and feels like.
Ben: Buying Ashton Kutcher as anyone other than Ashton Kutcher is a bit of a stretch for me. (God bless the great state of Iowa, though, as well as the kind and generous Mr. Kutcher who does more than his fair share to support it.) Yet his lightly-tinged rancher’s accent doesn’t irk me as much as it makes me giggle, shaking my head as he tries in vain to believably blend in as Sam Elliot’s second-born son. There’s something charming about it and him; something that’s obviously kept him working over the years, and it’s what keeps me from loathing his impersonation of a small town kid who peaked in high school.
Liz: Damn right you wouldn’t let him see it. Lord knows what he’d think of you. Elliott is easily the standout performer, and I liked the chemistry between him and Debra Winger. I also confess that I kinda got into Danny Masterson’s laidback work as elder brother Rooster. Maybe it’s because you don’t see him trying so damn hard to sell the character, the way Kutcher does.
Ben: I’d argue it’s for about half the country: the folks in the flyover states who bemoan standards and practices, that wish that Charlie Sheen had been able to drop a few F-bombs on "Two and a Half Men" and that they had the chance to see a few naked stars on their Thursday night comedy block. "The Ranch" is shamelessly, boastfully targeted at the very people most of television makes fun of or pretends don’t exist. It’s made for the family it presents, and I don’t really see anything wrong with that. The sporadic vulgarities only reminded me of the freedoms we enjoy in this great country — and now enjoy via Netflix’s lack of censorship — while Kutcher’s bare buttocks only begged the question as to why there wasn’t any female nudity to even things out.
Liz: I’d love to see your census numbers that suggest that the demographic you describe represents "half the country," because I think creating that concept is honestly unfair to the real existence of diversity within this country, even in the Midwest. And while I don’t disagree that those who watch this show and recognize themselves in these characters are the target audience, there are so many great examples right now of shows that have universal appeal despite telling diverse stories. You shouldn’t have to be a good ol’ boy from the midwest to enjoy "The Ranch," and it also shouldn’t be assumed you’ll like "The Ranch" because you’re a good ol’ boy from the midwest. Quality should win out, in the end.
Ben: A fair point, Liz, and one I won’t fight you on if you’ll just let me say one more thing in my defense.
Liz: Shoot.
Ben: April Fools, Liz! Did I get you? Did you figure it out? I wasn’t sure if invoking one of my most hated offensive phrases — "flyover states" — had tipped you off, but I sure hope not. This prank has been long in the works.
A brief explanation: Dear readers, after setting Liz up for days with casual asides about "kind of liking" this show, all while knowing her vocal — and just — disdain for it, I just couldn’t resist the chance to prank her while reviewing this April Fool’s Day release. Indeed, my side of the above exchange has all been one big waste of your time — though a few truthful tidbits leaked in, like Kutcher being a great ambassador for Iowa and the entire paragraph on Elliott’s performance. I do apologize to anyone who (rightly) sees me writing a good 800 words of lies as self-aggrandizing and/or pompous, but I was hoping Liz would shred the dissenting, inaccurate, devil’s advocate argument I put forward as a means to silence any actual supporters of this offensive and lazy effort. And she did just that.
Still, in a sincere effort to make amends, let me sum up my honest thoughts about "The Ranch" quickly: a truly dreadful sitcom as appalling as Liz has claimed. It’s also truly insulting to myself, a born-and-raised country kid taken aback by the presentation of my small-town kin as sexist oafs lacking a sense of humor — or at least lacking a good one. Liz was spot-on with her analysis, as always, so do avoid this Netflix comedy, and I’ll completely understand if you never trust me again. You’re probably better served by always listening to Liz, anyway.
Liz, Happy April Fool’s Day — or, as it’s likely to be known from here forward, Happy Anniversary of Ben’s Brutal and Lengthy Death.
Liz: [ACTUAL ORIGINAL REACTION CENSORED.] Well-played, Travers. Very well-played.
Not-so-well-played, "The Ranch."
Grade: D+
My husband and I watched the very first episode on Sunday. We laughed as we thought it was very funny yet different. We enjoyed it so much that we sat on that rainy day and watched all 10 episodes back to back!! We were so disappointed when we realized there were no more episodes to watch! We can’t wait for more! :)
“The Ranch” is just entertaining. If Liz is so serious she can’t turn off her preconceived notions of what comedy should be, she shouldn’t watch it. More left for me.
Sam Elliot, I meant…
So Masterson called God a bastard. Really? NEVER will this show EVER be turned on again in my show. Disgusting!
Sad when even a critic (is there a job that is more subjective and less “work”?) has an agenda. This is on par with how the traditional networks have no clue what “real” people want. They cancel shows, get picked up by Network or Hulu and crush it, and why? Because they are extremely out of touch. Not unlike the comment one here that explained since they called God a Bastard, it will never be turned on in their house again………..OUT….OF….TOUCH
I love this show!! Its like a cross between that 70’s show, last man standing, & lonesome dove.! Watched 6 episodes in one night cause I couldn’t stop laughing.!
It was great to read abad review for this show—so much has been glowing. I hated it—despite Elliott and Winger.
The only reason I watched was because of Sam Elliott. Otherwise the show was horrible. THE LAUGHING MACHINE needs to go,so bad
I am so glad the people on the comments disagree with the article. I think this article is just rude. The show clearly reaches a different demographic. I am sure the average millennial enjoys this show, which is the main demographic for Netflix anyways
I loved this show, comments that are negative are from a bunch of uptight no sense of humor people. Please give it another season! Some of like to laugh.
I like the show a lot. It’s not very innovative, but that doesn’t make it bad. Pop music is notoriously unoriginal, but everyone likes it anyway.
Funny show. Nothin’ wrong with nudity and sex and telling it like it is. But it IS sad to be reminded repeatedly of what many men think of women: "No fatties, no flatties."
I enjoyed the show.
This show just has its own sense of humor, and just because that sense of humor doesn’t match yours, doesn’t give anyone the right to state whether a show is good or bad based on the humor. Danny Masterson and Sam Elliott gave fantastic performances, and Ashton Kutcher had a decent performance, not great, but not awful. The show has some basic flaws, but saying that it is bad because of the humor is unfair, because maybe the show wasn’t made for you or your sense of humor. Not everything can please everyone, so just accept that you don’t like it and move on. There’s no need to publicly bash someone’s hard work just because you don’t personally like it.
I’m pleased to see all the positive reviews in the comments. These reviewers would be the butt of a joke should Beau know who they were. Opinions are like a-holes. Everyone’s got one. And some are full of s—.
This show is a breath of fresh air! I love this family centered show, that depicts hard work and struggles of life but with humor that is bold! I love this show and I hope many more seasons will follow.
I absolutely love the show. It’s funny and sentimental all in one. I am a huge Debra Winger and Sam Elliot fan. So glad to seem them in something current.
I actually love the show.
I don’t like the laugh track. It’s ok so far, just get rid of the laughtrack
we loved it
I love the ranch sam elliot is fantastic. If you have a stubborn father and an idiot brother you will love this show.
The first three episodes were One and Two Half Men on a Ranch. The humor was that of fourteen year old boys – heavy on gross-out and replayed endlessly. It began to get better but only because it stopped being a comedy about men finally growing up and joined the ranks of every other modern comedy: men are peurile idiots until intelligent women civilize them. Even though the character of Rooster is occasionally allowed to show some small intellect, Colt never is and both men, in the mid and late thirties, still live largely behind the zipper of their jeans. The script shows no understanding of farming country Colorado, home of the Family Values Council, Promise Keepers and more megachurches than beer outlets. It isn’t all Vail and pot and gun racks. Coors founder Adolf Coors started one of the first sovereignist movements when they instituted the income tax for the small guy. There were still active John Birch branches in the late sixties. Really, all the unmarried ladies with babies, the sex with minors and the crude language is not very common there at all.
I LOVE the program!!!!!
It has a nice ole fashion setting. Why did they have to make it so filthy. Just turns me off. I wish Netflix would have scraped it. Sam Elliot is to good an actor to stoop so low as to partake in nothing more than verbal porn.
I don’t ever want to hear about the characters testicles again.
THANK GOD!! No one actually knows who these critics are or listens to a damn thing they have to say. The Ranch IS A VERY GOOD SHOW Sam brings a different piece to the whole thing. This show reminds me of the time I spent with my father on grandma’s ranch so yes it’s hilarious!! And REAL. Freak’n critics need to get out more maybe think outside their corporate cubicle.
I can’t believe the negative reviewside. We just watched the whole season in the past few days and enjoyed it so much we will likely watch them all over again. We have not laughed that much from TV in some time. With all the zombies and reality shows on TV I had pretty much given up finding something entertaining on TV until we came across this refreshing comedy
I have to disagree with both of you. I found the series as a breath of fresh air from all the reality, politically correct bull that graces our televisions every night. It’s a step away from the norm that’s become, well, just that, norm. It reminded me of what TV used to be, just uncensored, and found myself drawn in to watch all ten episodes in just two days. Everybody has an opinion though, just thought I’d voice mine. I give it an A, and love seeing Sam Elliot back in action. There’s only a few guys who can pull off a mustache these days, and Burt Reynolds just ain’t what he used to be…��
What the f*** is wrong with you people?! What have you "critics" done in life to make the world a better place? Sam Elliot makes this show comic gold…You would probably want to be watching another Kardashian bullshit freak show where the dad is so inundated with bullshit that he wants to be a woman!!! Every time I start getting into a show now a days it gets canceled and I am left hanging with no resolution. I give up! F*** tv!!!!!
The Salad line was stolen from Parks, who stole it from That 70’s Show. Red commented that salad isn’t food, it’s what food eats.
Not stolen from p&r people been saying it for years
Been around longer than That 70’s show too my grandpa used to say it
Hope you get laid after that freak show of an interview. ‘The Ranch’ ain’t all that bad. Anyone that grew up in a small town says "damn this show stinks – but its funny as hell too"
Good luck
This Tv series is awesome. My family and I watched it in one sitting and enjoyed every second of it. It touches the Old America and the way things use to be and the way they still should be. How can you keep from liking a raunchy comedy about cowboys, guns, booze and women?
In a small town if you are not at a church function then you are at a local bar. In a small town 90% of the girls are married because they got pregnant or a single mom because they got pregnant. The Ranch is pretty close at capturing small town America.
The salad line was also in That 70s Show.
I thought the shows were absolutely awesome. I laughed through every episode. Hope they make some more…..
I hate laugh tracks. That said, I kind of liked the first two episodes. It grows on you. Some stuff is pretty juvenile, but much of it is really funny. I love Sam Elliot, and Debra Winger, so I’ll keep watching before giving the show any more criticism.
About as unfunny as the big bang theory. Too bad, I liked the idea. Might have worked better as a drama.
Got through about 5 minutes, about all we could stand.
Who in their right mind would give Ashton Kutcher anything for a project when all he is a one-note buffoon?
Both were so mean! :(
The show or the prank?
Awful, just plain awful.
I’m so glad I DID NOT listen to the reviews!!! I didn’t even know about the show until I read the reviews and decided to watch! Once you get over the fact that it’s a sitcom on Netflix I loved it. So much so that I stayed up late watching ALL episodes and laughed so hard all night I woke my son up. Now after a week went by I’m rewatching the episodes again because I really fell for Beau, Colt and Rooster!!! Like the Mags too. If you want to watch something fun and have a few laughs watch The Ranch but don’t listen to the Reviews. Praying there’s a Second Season.
So lame! Totally over-acting! Forced, especially Kutchner, poor sod. OK. Kill me now or later. I’m only the messenger. BUT: Having received this much response, it must have struck accord with the audience. Good luck.
Why the hell are these two the voice of everyone. I am also a country raised kid with a unemotional dad, and a brother who keeps the insults coming. I relate to this show, and it has some truly touching moments for people like us (i.e. Beau sitting up with the calf all night, something I have done before and will do again and again. I hate critics who try to find some deeper meaning and pry apart every joke. I found that the characters talk, and act like me, and for that I like the show. So fuck off with the preachy pretentious “I’m too smart for the word fuck and some corny jokes” bullshit and get a real job
Right on Mr Smith F*&^ all the suburban Republican wannabees. Very relatable to me as well growing up in South Texas
I want to thank Netflix and all six or so Executive Producers so much for bringing us the second season.
The fact that you think parks and recreation created the joke “salad is what my food eats for dinner.”. Is very telling, and made me dismiss your review
I love love love the show, I just wish they didn’t say “FUCK” so much. I still hate to hear ladies say it.
This show is hilarious. Binge watched all episodes. It amazes me how the writers come up with all the comeback lines. All actors and actresses are awesome.
Oh hell, in the real world everyone says Fuck. Fuckity fuck fuck fuck. Doesn’t bother me. I hear it less on the shi w than I do in my house. I’m dure it’s the same with most people.
Outside of being on a ranch, this is my life with my two sons, no lie. I just wish we all were that funny. Keep the show going! I could not wait for the second half and now I cant wait until 2017.
I like the show. Have been watching all the episodes. Just wish they didn’t have to cuss so much. It would be better with out the “f” word
We must not be watching the same show! I love it. So many laugh out loud momments! Can’t wait for more!
I looking forward to more expert commentary like, “professionally made TV show made by professionals”. As for myself, “I found this show enjoyable because I enjoyed it”.
why do you have the awful and loud music playing on your website? I opened it on my phone in the middle of the night because I couldn’t sleep and woke up my family.
This show is very catchy. I began to watch it because my husband and I really enjoy watching that 70’s show. I really wish there are more episodes…
Feels like home
I am part of a family ranch and The Ranch is a lot like looking at our (my family’s) lives. Someone mentioned red state vs blue state & ranching / farming is much more a reflection of conservative politics as the democrats have been hijacked by every left wing anti-group out there…anti-gun, anti-hunting, anti-meat, and so on. Every rancher / farmer I know is a steward of their operation. If you take care of the land it takes care of you. Ranching / farming requires people whose roots run deeper than the crops they grow. I’ve spilled blood, sweat and tears on my placa and this show reflects those of us who have and the generations before us. Those of you who don’t like it or get it…there’s a reason for it.
I the show and I’m black
I love the show and I’m black
I love this show!!! Thank god there’s going to to be a second season. I’ve watched about 6 episodes back to back…so far!
Thank god I didn’t read some of these reviews.
HaHa silly critics, you’re missing a good one here. Your silly world according to NY/LA is past its prime and you cant see it.
April fools? nice try.
Roseanne was representative of regular folks but The Ranch isn’t? (for the same reasons?) sorry but regular folks like it & we will watch more shows like these if you offer them.
I found this article looking for when the third season will be out. Love the show – laughed and laughed I hope to see 10 more seasons. Sorry the elite? critics did not like it. After working many hours each week, I have very few hours to spend on entertainment. I found the show entertaining and a reason to keep subscribing to netflix.