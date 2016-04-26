‘Saints & Sinners’ Season Finale Becomes Bounce TV’s Most-Watched Program Ever

Bounce TV’s first-ever original drama series “Saints & Sinners” was a smash-hit success on all fronts and the show’s inaugural season finished with a bang Sunday night, April 24 with the shocking finale, becoming Bounce TV’s #1 most-watched program in its nearly five year history.
The eighth episode premiere telecasts Sunday night reached 1.4 million unduplicated viewers. The 9 p.m. ET telecast became Bounce TV’s #1 program ever among total viewers (754,000 Persons 2+) while also posting the highest audience peak of the series to-date (839,000), and setting network records for the delivery of P25-54 (358,000) and Women 25-54 (235,000). The 9 p.m. airing also delivered 480,000 HHs (Households), which drove Bounce TV to its most-watched Sunday primetime ever in P25-54 and W25-54.
Bounce TV also topped BET in HHs (+8%), P25-54 (+38%), W25-54 (+34%), P18-49 (+6%) and total viewers (+21%), marking the seventh Sunday night that Bounce TV beat BET in P25-54, W25-54 and P2+ during the run of the series.
“Saints & Sinners” season one wraps as Bounce TV’s most-watched original series among HHs, P18-49, P25-54, W25-54, and P2+. The series has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in the first quarter of 2017.
“Saints & Sinners” stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Clifton Powell, Gloria Reuben, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Afemo Omilami and Richard Lawson.
Comments
Awesome show can’t wait till it comes back on. Love the cast as well