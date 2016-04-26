'Saints & Sinners' Season Finale Becomes Bounce TV's Most-Watched Program Ever

Bounce TV’s first-ever original drama series “Saints & Sinners” was a smash-hit success on all fronts and the show’s inaugural season finished with a bang Sunday night, April 24 with the shocking finale, becoming Bounce TV’s #1 most-watched program in its nearly five year history.

The eighth episode premiere telecasts Sunday night reached 1.4 million unduplicated viewers. The 9 p.m. ET telecast became Bounce TV’s #1 program ever among total viewers (754,000 Persons 2+) while also posting the highest audience peak of the series to-date (839,000), and setting network records for the delivery of P25-54 (358,000) and Women 25-54 (235,000). The 9 p.m. airing also delivered 480,000 HHs (Households), which drove Bounce TV to its most-watched Sunday primetime ever in P25-54 and W25-54.

Bounce TV also topped BET in HHs (+8%), P25-54 (+38%), W25-54 (+34%), P18-49 (+6%) and total viewers (+21%), marking the seventh Sunday night that Bounce TV beat BET in P25-54, W25-54 and P2+ during the run of the series.

“Saints & Sinners” season one wraps as Bounce TV’s most-watched original series among HHs, P18-49, P25-54, W25-54, and P2+. The series has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere in the first quarter of 2017.

“Saints & Sinners” stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Clifton Powell, Gloria Reuben, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Afemo Omilami and Richard Lawson.