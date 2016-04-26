Spider-Man Fights In New 'Captain America: Civil War' Footage, Tim Miller Doesn't See 'Deadpool' Crossover Happening

Spider-Man is back and Marvel and Sony are wasting no time in maximizing the IP. The character will have a significant role in this summer’s "Captain America: Civil War," before launching into his own solo movie next year. And they aren’t being shy about letting the world know the webslinger is back in action. What might’ve been better served as a cool surprise for fans is now just another piece of marketing, with Spidey appearing in the latest trailer for ‘Civil War,’ and now fighting Bucky in a new TV spot. But as for that chatter about Peter Parker stepping into the world of "Deadpool," don’t get your hopes up, as even director Tim Miller sees it as a long shot.

"I honestly can say, as an adult who works in this industry, you certainly can see all the reasons why it doesn’t happen. The corporate inertia, just the lawyering of that deal alone is so daunting that I don’t think anybody would seriously consider it," he told Comic Book Resources. "But as a fan, you just want to go, ‘Fuck man! Why can’t I see that?’ Because that’s what I got in comic books."

So, blame dumb legal stuff for the reason we might not see Spider-Man and Deadpool shoot quips back and forth anytime soon. ‘Civil War’ opens on May 6th. Check out a bunch of new TV spots below, most of them international, but featuring little bits of new material.









