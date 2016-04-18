‘The Night Manager’ is Thrilling and Boasts One Director: Susanne Bier

After reading the first draft of the first episode, she was in. The book had been tough to crack, even for Sydney Pollack, as a two-hour movie. “Six one-hour episodes was the right form,” she said. “The novel doesn’t lend itself to a two-hour format.” So she worked closely with the executive producers and Farr to develop the series with Hiddleston, Laurie, and Colman, whose performance in “Tyrannosaurus” she had rewarded as a member of the 2011 Sundance jury.

Bier often explores male power dynamics as her characters try to parse doing the right thing in a world where that is not always clear or possible. The director draws naturalistic performances from her actors, including Hiddleston as the lonely, mysteriously motivated night manager, and Laurie as a complex and human villain—he’s a loving father, for one thing, which makes him even worse. Le Carré first wrote the character of MI6 handler Leonard Burr —who enlists Pine to infiltrate Roper’s inner circle, putting himself at risk—as a man. Bier loved the idea of casting Colman in the role: “We met Colman, she said ‘I’d love to do it, but I’m pregnant.’ I thought, ‘That’s interesting, it could work fantastically for the character.’ Burr is the moral heart in the novel. Burr is the brain, the puppeteer who attempts to control Pine.” With “The Night Manager,” Bier is in her element. She shot the series out of chronological order, as if it were a six-hour movie. She stayed flexible through shooting and editing, but couldn’t let go of any plot strands; she had to stay laser-focused. She likes to rehearse her actors every morning and make dialogue changes when things don’t work. “Having such vast material with a thriller, I had constant alertness to not making a logistical mistake, not doing something at the beginning that would come back to me in three months,” she said. “I was not just meticulous, I was very clear, very sharp, keeping it alive and organic and being able to play with it, while maintaining the threads.”